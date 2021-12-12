openbase logo
mxt

mxtest

by Guicheng
0.5.44 (see all)

mxreality.js是一款支持普通视频，全景VR视频，直播普通视频，直播全景视频，支持hls，flv，webrtc直播协议，支持全景图的h5播放器,支持cubemap视频和图片。

Readme

covideo.cn(酷视频) 专注研究web VR视频和普通视频低延迟解决方案｜focus on web VR video and general video low latency solutions

当前github版本为社区版免费版，开放源码，社区共同维护

// 安装依赖
npm install


// 编译源码
gulp build


// 启动服务查看测试例子
http-server -p 8080

播放器sdk分为免费版和收费版，收费版有mxreality.js进取版(JQ-version)和mxplayer.js旗舰版（QJ-version）， 如果对直播和VR交互要求不高，只用于普通hls直播，mp4视频播放，全景图，当前免费版完全可以满足您的需要； 如果觉得mxreality.js库基本可以满足，但是需要对播放器功能需要扩充，如支持普通平面视频播放器功能，VR功能增强等需求或需要技术支援服务则可以选 用mxplayer.js进取版（JQ-version）。 如果对直播要求低延迟，支持flv直播，支持h264、h265解码、支持webrtc，支持ts，立体电影等功能，有更好的清晰度，更好的兼容性， 则推荐购买mxplayer.js授权版本（QJ-version）； 授权版本对这些功能都支持的很友好，直接购买授权版本可免除大量开发时间和开发成本

The player SDK is divided into free version and paid version. The paid version has MxRealite.js Enterprise (jq-version) and MxPlayer.js Ultimate (qj-version). If the live broadcast and VR interaction requirements are not high, only used for general HLS live broadcast, MP4 video playback, panorama, the current free version can fully meet your needs; If you think that the MxReality. Js library can basically meet, but the player functions need to be expanded, such as support for ordinary flat video player functions, VR function enhancement and other requirements or need technical support services, you can choose Use mxplayer.js for jq-version. If low delay is required for live broadcasting, support FLV live broadcasting, support H264, H265 decoding, support WEBRTC, support TS, stereo film and other functions, with better clarity, better compatibility, It is recommended to purchase the authorized version of mxplayer.js (qj-version); The licensed versions support these functions very friendly, Buying the licensed version directly eliminates a lot of development time and development costs

check support (Chinese)

探索版（当前版本）进取版A进取版B旗舰版A旗舰版B旗舰版C旗舰版D旗舰版E
hls直播支持支持支持不支持不支持支持支持支持
flv直播部分支持部分支持部分支持支持支持支持支持支持
webrtc直播支持
延迟
全景图支持支持支持支持支持支持支持支持
VR视频支持支持支持支持支持支持支持支持
普通视频不支持不支持支持不支持不支持不支持支持支持
CubeMap支持支持支持支持支持支持支持支持
CubeMap自定义面的位置不支持不支持不支持支持支持支持支持支持
渲染加速CPUCPUCPUGPUGPUGPUGPUGPU
立体视频不支持不支持支持不支持不支持不支持不支持支持
影院模式不支持不支持支持-----
技术支持1年1年1年1年1年1年1年
视频编码h264h264h264h264h264,h265h264,h265h264,h265h264,h265
清晰度2k4k4k4k4k4k4k4k
价格免费询价询价询价询价询价询价询价

check support (English)

TS(current version)JC-AJC-BQJ-AQJ-BQJ-CQJ-DQJ-E
Enable hlssupportedsupportedsupportednot supportednot supportedsupportedsupportedsupported
Enable flvPartPartPartsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupported
Enable webrtcnot supportednot supportednot supportednot supportednot supportednot supportednot supportedsupported
Delayslowslowishslowishfastfastfastfastfast
Panorama imagesupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupported
Panorama videosupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupported
Normal videonot supportednot supportedsupportednot supportednot supportednot supportedsupportedsupported
CubeMapsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupported
Change CubeMap facenot supportednot supportednot supportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupportedsupported
BoosterCPUCPUCPUGPUGPUGPUGPUGPU
Stereo videonot supportednot supportedsupportednot supportednot supportednot supportednot supportedsupported
Cinema modenot supportednot supportedsupported-----
Free supportnoneone yearone yearone yearone yearone yearone yearone year
Enable decoderh264h264h264h264h264,h265h264,h265h264,h265h264,h265
Enable resolution2k4k4k4k4k4k4k4k
Buy licensefree???????

  • 🐡本站提供全面的VR全景视频、普通2D和3D视频是在线免费上传分享功能，支持免费在线直播。

  • 🐡Support VR video,VR video live,panorama images

  • 🎈提供VR视频和普通视频直播技术支持

  • 🎈Provide business support

  • 🌼加入QQ群863363544交流行业技术心得

  • 🌼Follow Twitter

Business support

Connect on Twitter

(商务合作请咨询）

