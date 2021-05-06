alerts for React

Installation

$ npm install --save react-alert

Templates

You can provide your own alert template if you need to. Otherwise you can just plug in one of the following:

Feel free to submit a PR with the link for your own template.

To get started, try installing the basic one:

$ npm install --save react-alert react-alert-template-basic

Peer dependencies

This package expect the following peer dependencies:

"react" : "^16.8.1" "react-dom" : "^16.8.1"

So make sure that you have those installed too!

Usage

First you have to wrap your app with the Provider giving it the alert template and optionally some options:

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import { transitions, positions, Provider as AlertProvider } from 'react-alert' import AlertTemplate from 'react-alert-template-basic' import App from './App' const options = { position : positions.BOTTOM_CENTER, timeout : 5000 , offset : '30px' , transition : transitions.SCALE } const Root = () => ( < AlertProvider template = {AlertTemplate} { ...options }> < App /> </ AlertProvider > ) render( < Root /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Then import the useAlert hook to be able to show alerts:

import React from 'react' import { useAlert } from 'react-alert' const App = () => { const alert = useAlert() return ( < button onClick = {() => { alert.show('Oh look, an alert!') }} > Show Alert </ button > ) } export default App

And that's it!

You can also use it with a HOC:

import React from 'react' import { withAlert } from 'react-alert' const App = ( { alert } ) => ( < button onClick = {() => { alert.show('Oh look, an alert!') }} > Show Alert </ button > ) export default withAlert()(App)

Options

You can pass the following options as props to Provider :

offset: PropTypes.string position : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'top left' , 'top right' , 'top center' , 'middle left' , 'middle' , 'middle right' , 'bottom left' , 'bottom right' , 'bottom center' ]) timeout : PropTypes.number type : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'info' , 'success' , 'error' ]) transition : PropTypes.oneOf([ 'fade' , 'scale' ]) containerStyle : PropTypes.Object template : PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.element, PropTypes.func]).isRequired

Note that the position, type and transition strings are available as constants which can be imported the next way:

import { positions, transitions, types } from 'react-alert'

and have such values:

export const positions = { TOP_LEFT : 'top left' , TOP_CENTER : 'top center' , TOP_RIGHT : 'top right' , MIDDLE_LEFT : 'middle left' , MIDDLE : 'middle' , MIDDLE_RIGHT : 'middle right' , BOTTOM_LEFT : 'bottom left' , BOTTOM_CENTER : 'bottom center' , BOTTOM_RIGHT : 'bottom right' } export const types = { INFO : 'info' , SUCCESS : 'success' , ERROR : 'error' } export const transitions = { FADE : 'fade' , SCALE : 'scale' }

Here's the defaults:

offset: '10px' position : positions.TOP_CENTER timeout : 0 type : types.INFO transition : transitions.FADE, containerStyle : { zIndex : 100 }

Those options will be applied to all alerts (please, also have a look at edge-cases)

Api

After getting the alert with the useAlert hook, this is what you can do with it:

const alert = alert.show( 'Some message' , { timeout : 2000 , type : 'success' , onOpen : () => { console .log( 'hey' ) }, onClose : () => { console .log( 'closed' ) } }) const alert = alert.info( 'Some info' , { timeout : 2000 , onOpen : () => { console .log( 'hey' ) }, onClose : () => { console .log( 'closed' ) } }) const alert = alert.success( 'Some success' , { timeout : 2000 , onOpen : () => { console .log( 'hey' ) }, onClose : () => { console .log( 'closed' ) } }) const alert = alert.error( 'Some error' , { timeout : 2000 , onOpen : () => { console .log( 'hey' ) }, onClose : () => { console .log( 'closed' ) } }) alert.remove(alert) alert.removeAll()

Using a custom alert template

If you ever need to have an alert just the way you want, you can provide your own template! Here's a simple example:

import React from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import { Provider as AlertProvider } from 'react-alert' import App from './App' const AlertTemplate = ( { style, options, message, close } ) => ( < div style = {style} > {options.type === 'info' && '!'} {options.type === 'success' && ':)'} {options.type === 'error' && ':('} {message} < button onClick = {close} > X </ button > </ div > ) const Root = () => ( < AlertProvider template = {AlertTemplate} > < App /> </ AlertProvider > ) render( < Root /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Easy, right?

Using a component as a message

You can also pass in a component as a message, like this:

alert.show( < div style = {{ color: ' blue ' }}> Some Message </ div > )

Showing alerts in different positions at the same time

First of all, if have a need to separate the logic of showing alerts in different positions at the same time it is possible to use multiple AlertProviders in one project and nest them across the DOM tree. Also you can use different Contexts to get the references to each type of alert separately.

import React, { createContext } from 'react' import { render } from 'react-dom' import { useAlert, positions, Provider as AlertProvider } from 'react-alert' import AlertTemplate from 'react-alert-template-basic' const TopRightAlertContext = createContext() const App = () => { const alert = useAlert() const topRightAlert = useAlert(TopRightAlertContext) return ( < div > < button onClick = {() => alert.show('Oh look, an alert!')}> Show Alert </ button > < button onClick = {() => topRightAlert.show('Oh look, an alert in the top right corner!') } > Show Top Right Alert </ button > </ div > ) } const Root = () => ( < AlertProvider template = {AlertTemplate} > < AlertProvider template = {AlertTemplate} position = {positions.TOP_RIGHT} context = {TopRightAlertContext} > < App /> </ AlertProvider > </ AlertProvider > ) render( < Root /> , document.getElementById('root'))

Another use case is when you don't want to nest a couple of AlertProviders because it will somehow complicate management of alerts (for example when you need to show alerts in more than three different positions).

In this case you can pass the position directly to the alert. The alerts without individual position property will take it from the Provider. Instead, passing the position to methods show , success , info , error will overlap the Provider's position.

Passing the property position will look like this:

alert.show( 'Oh look, an alert!' , { position : positions.BOTTOM_LEFT })

An example of showing alerts simultaneously in three different positions: