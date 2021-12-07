openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mx-react-components

by mxenabled
8.2.18 (see all)

A library of generic React components used at MX

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

26

GitHub Stars

79

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

14

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

MX React Components

npm version Build Status

Installation

npm install mx-react-components

Usage

See Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial