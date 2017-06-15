openbase logo
mws-api

by beardon
3.0.0 (see all)

Amazon Marketplace Web Services client for Node.js.

Readme

mws-api

Amazon MWS Node.js modules are a mess. This project is based on multiple projects from this.

Promise based. Only compatible with Node ^4.0.0. (unless someone adds a babel precompilation step)

Supports throttling and pagification. (NextToken stuff)

Examples

Installation:

npm i mws-api -S

Initialization:

const MWSClient = require('mws-api');
const mws = new MWSClient({
  accessKeyId: 'lol',
  secretAccessKey: 'kek',
  merchantId: 'hue',
  meta: {
    retry: true, // retry requests when throttled
    next: true, // auto-paginate
    limit: Infinity // only get this number of items (NOT the same as MaxRequestsPerPage)
  }
});

For other countries, also set the host parameter, according to the MarketPlaceId you are using, otherwise it leads to AccessDenied error. For example:

...
const mws = new MWSClient({
  host: 'mws.amazonservices.co.uk', // .de, .es, .fr, .it, etc
  ...
}

Usage:


mws.Orders.ListOrders({
  MarketplaceId: 'lel',
  MaxResultsPerPage: 10,
  CreatedAfter: new Date(1,1,2015),
  CreatedBefore: new Date(1,2,2015)
})
.then(({ result, metadata }) => {
  // result
});

Flat files:

When working with a flat-file response from Amazon, a parseCSVResult function is provided as an option to conviniently post-process the result. Returning a Promise will result in the Promise being resolved.

// An example to change the encoding of the raw response
const iconv = require('iconv-lite');
const MWSClient = require('mws-api');
const mws = new MWSClient({
  accessKeyId: 'lol',
  secretAccessKey: 'kek',
  merchantId: 'hue',
  meta: {
    parseCSVResult: (data) => iconv.encode(data, 'utf-8').toString()
  }
});

