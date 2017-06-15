Amazon MWS Node.js modules are a mess. This project is based on multiple projects from this.

Promise based. Only compatible with Node ^4.0.0. (unless someone adds a babel precompilation step)

Supports throttling and pagification. (NextToken stuff)

Examples

Installation:

npm i mws-api -S

Initialization:

const MWSClient = require ( 'mws-api' ); const mws = new MWSClient({ accessKeyId : 'lol' , secretAccessKey : 'kek' , merchantId : 'hue' , meta : { retry : true , next : true , limit : Infinity } });

For other countries, also set the host parameter, according to the MarketPlaceId you are using, otherwise it leads to AccessDenied error. For example:

... const mws = new MWSClient({ host : 'mws.amazonservices.co.uk' , ... }

Usage:

mws.Orders.ListOrders({ MarketplaceId : 'lel' , MaxResultsPerPage : 10 , CreatedAfter : new Date ( 1 , 1 , 2015 ), CreatedBefore : new Date ( 1 , 2 , 2015 ) }) .then( ( { result, metadata } ) => { });

Flat files:

When working with a flat-file response from Amazon, a parseCSVResult function is provided as an option to conviniently post-process the result. Returning a Promise will result in the Promise being resolved.