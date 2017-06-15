Amazon MWS Node.js modules are a mess. This project is based on multiple projects from this.
Promise based. Only compatible with Node ^4.0.0. (unless someone adds a babel precompilation step)
Supports throttling and pagification. (NextToken stuff)
Installation:
npm i mws-api -S
Initialization:
const MWSClient = require('mws-api');
const mws = new MWSClient({
accessKeyId: 'lol',
secretAccessKey: 'kek',
merchantId: 'hue',
meta: {
retry: true, // retry requests when throttled
next: true, // auto-paginate
limit: Infinity // only get this number of items (NOT the same as MaxRequestsPerPage)
}
});
For other countries, also set the
host parameter, according to the
MarketPlaceId you are using, otherwise it leads to
AccessDenied error. For example:
...
const mws = new MWSClient({
host: 'mws.amazonservices.co.uk', // .de, .es, .fr, .it, etc
...
}
Usage:
mws.Orders.ListOrders({
MarketplaceId: 'lel',
MaxResultsPerPage: 10,
CreatedAfter: new Date(1,1,2015),
CreatedBefore: new Date(1,2,2015)
})
.then(({ result, metadata }) => {
// result
});
Flat files:
When working with a flat-file response from Amazon, a
parseCSVResult function is provided as an
option to conviniently post-process the result. Returning a Promise will result in the Promise being resolved.
// An example to change the encoding of the raw response
const iconv = require('iconv-lite');
const MWSClient = require('mws-api');
const mws = new MWSClient({
accessKeyId: 'lol',
secretAccessKey: 'kek',
merchantId: 'hue',
meta: {
parseCSVResult: (data) => iconv.encode(data, 'utf-8').toString()
}
});