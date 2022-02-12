MWoffliner is a tool for making a local offline HTML snapshot of any online Mediawiki instance. It goes through all online articles (or a selection if specified) and create the corresponding ZIM file. It has mainly been tested against Wikimedia projects like Wikipedia, Wiktionary, ... But it should also work for any recent Mediawiki.
Read CONTRIBUTING.md to know more about MWoffliner development.
Run
mwoffliner --help to get all the possible options.
libjpeg-dev,
autoconf,
automake,
gcc on
Debian/Ubuntu)
... and an online Mediawiki with its API available.
To install MWoffliner globally:
npm i -g mwoffliner
You might need to run this command with the
sudo command, depending
how your
npm is configured.
npm permission checking can be a bit annoying for a
newcommer. Please read the documentation carefully if you hit
problems: https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/using-npm/scripts#user
Then to run it:
mwoffliner --help
To use MWoffliner with a S3 cache, you should provide a S3 URL like this:
--optimisationCacheUrl="https://wasabisys.com/?bucketName=my-bucket&keyId=my-key-id&secretAccessKey=my-sac"
MWoffliner provides also an API and therefore can be used as a NodeJS library. Here a stub example:
const mwoffliner = require('mwoffliner');
const parameters = {
mwUrl: "https://es.wikipedia.org",
adminEmail: "foo@bar.net",
verbose: true,
format: "nopic",
articleList: "./articleList"
};
mwoffliner.execute(parameters); // returns a Promise
Complementary information about MWoffliner:
Install NodeJS:
curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/creationix/nvm/v0.33.11/install.sh | bash && \
source ~/.bashrc && \
nvm install stable && \
node --version
Install Redis:
sudo apt-get install redis-server
Older GNU/Linux distributions and/or versions of Node.js might be
shipped with a deprecated version of
npm. Older versions of
npm
have incompatbilities with certain versions of Node.js and might
simply fail to install
mwoffliner package.
We recommend to use a recent version of
npm. Recent versions can
perfectly deal with older Node.js 10. Do install the packaged
version of
npm and then use it to install a newer version like:
sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g npm
Don't forget to remove the packaged version of
npm afterward.