MWoffliner

MWoffliner is a tool for making a local offline HTML snapshot of any online Mediawiki instance. It goes through all online articles (or a selection if specified) and create the corresponding ZIM file. It has mainly been tested against Wikimedia projects like Wikipedia, Wiktionary, ... But it should also work for any recent Mediawiki.

Read CONTRIBUTING.md to know more about MWoffliner development.

Features

Scrape with or without image thumbnail

Scrape with or without audio/video multimedia content

S3 cache (optional)

Image size optimiser / Webp converter

Scrape all articles in namespaces or title list based

Specify additional/non-main namespaces to scrape

Run mwoffliner --help to get all the possible options.

Prerequisites

*NIX Operating System (GNU/Linux, macOS, ...)

Redis

NodeJS version 12 or greater

Libzim (On GNU/Linux & macOS we automatically download it)

Various build tools which are probably already installed on your machine (packages libjpeg-dev , autoconf , automake , gcc on Debian/Ubuntu)

... and an online Mediawiki with its API available.

Usage

To install MWoffliner globally:

npm i -g mwoffliner

You might need to run this command with the sudo command, depending how your npm is configured.

npm permission checking can be a bit annoying for a newcommer. Please read the documentation carefully if you hit problems: https://docs.npmjs.com/cli/v7/using-npm/scripts#user

Then to run it:

mwoffliner -- help

To use MWoffliner with a S3 cache, you should provide a S3 URL like this:

--optimisationCacheUrl= "https://wasabisys.com/?bucketName=my-bucket&keyId=my-key-id&secretAccessKey=my-sac"

API

MWoffliner provides also an API and therefore can be used as a NodeJS library. Here a stub example:

const mwoffliner = require ( 'mwoffliner' ); const parameters = { mwUrl : "https://es.wikipedia.org" , adminEmail : "foo@bar.net" , verbose : true , format : "nopic" , articleList : "./articleList" }; mwoffliner.execute(parameters);

Background

Complementary information about MWoffliner:

MediaWiki software is used by thousands of wikis, the most famous ones being the Wikimedia ones, including Wikipedia.

MediaWiki is a PHP wiki runtime engine.

Wikitext is the name of the markup language that MediaWiki uses.

MediaWiki includes a parser for WikiText into HTML, and this parser creates the HTML pages displayed in your browser.

There is another WikiText parser, called Parsoid, implemented in Javascript/NodeJS. MWoffliner uses Parsoid.

Parsoid is planned to eventually become the main parser for MediaWiki.

MWoffliner calls Parsoid and then post-processes the results for offline format.

GNU/Linux - Debian based distributions

Install NodeJS:

curl -o- https://raw.githubusercontent.com/creationix/nvm/v0.33.11/install.sh | bash && \ source ~/.bashrc && \ nvm install stable && \ node --version

Install Redis:

sudo apt-get install redis-server

Troubleshooting

Older GNU/Linux distributions and/or versions of Node.js might be shipped with a deprecated version of npm . Older versions of npm have incompatbilities with certain versions of Node.js and might simply fail to install mwoffliner package.

We recommend to use a recent version of npm . Recent versions can perfectly deal with older Node.js 10. Do install the packaged version of npm and then use it to install a newer version like:

sudo npm install --unsafe-perm -g npm

Don't forget to remove the packaged version of npm afterward.

License

GPLv3 or later, see LICENSE for more details.