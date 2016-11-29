openbase logo
mwa

mware

by Christopher Turner
1.0.1 (see all)

Create middleware stacks.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

297

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

mware

Build Status Coverage Status

mware is a utility for creating a middleware stack with any node or browser application. Inspired by the middleware pattern in connect.

Usage

import mware from 'mware';
const { use, run } = mware();

// add middleware
use((ctx, next) => {
    console.assert(ctx === context);

    return next();                     // next middleware
    return next(null, true);           // stop the stack
    return next(new Error('oopsies')); // stop and report error
});

// run stack
const context = {};
run([context], (err) => {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log('stack complete');
});

Installation

NPM

npm install --save mware

Yarn

yarn add mware

API

mware()

Returns a mware instance.

Instance

#use(fn...)
  • fn: Function|[]Function, Middleware functions to add to stack.
#run([args], [done])
  • args: []*, List of arguments to pass to each middleware function.
  • done: Function, Callback for when the middleware stack has stopped.

Async/await

For an async/await approach see mware-async.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Christopher Turner

