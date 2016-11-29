mware

mware is a utility for creating a middleware stack with any node or browser application. Inspired by the middleware pattern in connect.

Usage

import mware from 'mware' ; const { use, run } = mware(); use( ( ctx, next ) => { console .assert(ctx === context); return next(); return next( null , true ); return next( new Error ( 'oopsies' )); }); const context = {}; run([context], (err) => { if (err) throw err; console .log( 'stack complete' ); });

Installation

NPM

npm install --save mware

Yarn

yarn add mware

API

Returns a mware instance.

Instance

fn: Function|[]Function , Middleware functions to add to stack.

args: []* , List of arguments to pass to each middleware function.

, List of arguments to pass to each middleware function. done: Function , Callback for when the middleware stack has stopped.

For an async/await approach see mware-async .

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Christopher Turner