mware is a utility for creating a middleware stack with any node or browser application. Inspired by the middleware pattern in connect.
import mware from 'mware';
const { use, run } = mware();
// add middleware
use((ctx, next) => {
console.assert(ctx === context);
return next(); // next middleware
return next(null, true); // stop the stack
return next(new Error('oopsies')); // stop and report error
});
// run stack
const context = {};
run([context], (err) => {
if (err) throw err;
console.log('stack complete');
});
npm install --save mware
yarn add mware
mware()
Returns a
mware instance.
#use(fn...)
fn: Function|[]Function, Middleware functions to add to stack.
#run([args], [done])
args: []*, List of arguments to pass to each middleware function.
done: Function, Callback for when the middleware stack has stopped.
For an async/await approach see
mware-async.
Copyright (c) 2016 Christopher Turner