Imitates
npm version to
also work on other packaging files. For those times you have either
have multiple packaging files (like
bower.json,
component.json,
manifest.json) or just not a
package.json file.
mversion can easily bump your version and optionally commit and create a tag.
mversion file support
package.json
npm-shrinkwrap.json
component.json
bower.json
manifest.json
*.jquery.json (jquery plugin files, e.g
plugin.jquery.json)
npm install -g mversion
$ mversion patch
New Version: 0.0.6
Updated package.json
Updated component.json
$ mversion 0.0.5 -m
New Version: 0.0.5
Updated package.json
Updated component.json
Updated manifest.json
Commited to git and created tag v0.0.5
$ mversion 1.0.0-rc1 -m "Now in wopping v%s"
New Version: 1.0.0-rc1
Updated package.json
Updated component.json
Commited to git and created tag v1.0.0-rc1
$ mversion -h
Usage: mversion [ <newversion> | major | minor | patch | prerelease ] [ -m <optional message> ] [ -n | --no-prefix ]
(run in package dir) - (Also supports premajor, preminor and prepatch, see semver summary)
Update module version in either one or all of package.json,
component.json, bower.json, manifest.json and *.jquery.json.
Run without arguments to get current version.
Given a version number MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH, increment the:
Update version by defining new semver valid version
Ex: "mversion minor"
Use -m to auto commit and tag. Apply optional message and use '%s' as placeholder for the updated version. Default message is 'v%s' where %s is replaced with new version.
--tag (or -t for short) allows for overriding the tag name used. This does not change behaviour of the message, just the tag name. As with -m, all occurances of %s is replaced with the newly bumped version.
--no-prefix (or -n for short) is a short hand for setting a tag name without v as prefix. This does not change behaviour of the message, just the tag name.
-- Ex: "mversion minor -m"
If you are lazy you can also use aliases for the version release type.
mversion p
The full list of aliases:
"pa": "patch",
"pr": "prerelease",
"ma": "major",
"mi": "minor",
// one char might be controversial, but it saves key strokes
"m": "major",
"p": "patch",
"i": "minor"
Create a
.mversionrc file in your root with default settings
as defined in the README.md of the project.
## Default Settings
You can provide default settings by creating a `.mversionrc` file
in the root of your project (or in a directory higher up in the hierarchy).
This way you can define project specific tag names or commit messages.
See API below to see what options are accepted.
### Example `.mversionrc`
```json
{
"commitMessage": "Bumped to %s",
"tagName": "v%s-src"
}
Now, when doing this in the Terminal:
$ mversion minor
would now be the same as doing:
mversion minor -m "Bumped to %s" -t "v%s-src"
Note: CLI arguments take precedence over default options.
So doing this (with the
.mversionrc file as defined above):
mversion minor -m "Kicked version to %s"
Would lead to the commit message being
Kicked version to %s,
and tag name to be
v%s-src.
.mversionrc will also allow you to define hooks before (
preupdate)
and after (
postupdate) version is updated.
{
"scripts": {
"preupdate": "echo 'Bumping version'",
"precommit": "sh ./someHook.sh",
"postcommit": "git push && git push --tags && npm publish",
"postupdate": "echo 'Updated to version %s in manifest files'"
}
}
If precommit fails (returns something other that
exit 0) the commit will be
checked out (removing the version bump changes).
npm install mversion
var mversion = require('mversion');
mversion.get(function (err, data) {
/*
data = {
'package.json': VERSION,
'component.json': VERSION
}
*/
});
mversion.update('minor', function (err, data) { })
mversion.update('major', function (err, data) { })
mversion.update({
version: 'major',
commitMessage: 'Some commit message for version %s'
}, function (err, data) { }) // Will commit/tag
mversion.update({
version: 'major',
commitMessage: 'Some commit message for version %s',
noPrefix: true
}, function (err, data) { }) // Make tag without v prefix
mversion.update('patch', function (err, data) { })
mversion.update('prerelease', function (err, data) { })
mversion.update({
version: '0.0.1',
commitMessage: 'Bumping version'
}, function (err, data) { }) // Will commit/tag
mversion.update('v1.0.1', function (err, data) { })
mversion.update('v1.0.1-beta', function (err, data) { })
mversion.update('v1.0.1-010988', function (err, data) { })
mversion.get(callback(err, data))
Get version of all the different package files. See example above.
mversion.update([options, ]callback(err, data))
Update version of found package files.
Example of the
data returned from the callback:
{
"newVersion": "1.0.0",
"versions": { "package.json": "1.0."},
"message": "Updated package.json",
"updatedFiles": ["/mversion/example/package.json"]
}
Some times both
data and
err has values. In this case
some package files were updated and some not.
options : Undefined
If options is undefined a standard bump of
minor will be used.
options : String
If options is a string, this string is used as the version bump.
Example:
mversion.update('major')
options.version : String
Used to bump version. See above.
options.commitMessage : String
Used as message when creating commit in Git. Also used as message for the annotated tag created. If undefined, no commit will be made.
Occurances of
%s in commit message will be replaced with new version number.
Example:
mversion.update({
version: 'major',
commitMessage: 'Bumps to version %s'
});
options.tagName : String
Default:
v%s
Allows for overriding of tagName. For instance adding a suffix and
changeing tag to be named
v%s-src.
Will only take affect if commitMessage is defined.
Occurances of
%s in tag name will be replaced with new version number.
Example:
mversion.update({
version: 'major',
commitMessage: 'Bumps to version %s',
tagName: 'v%s-src'
});
// Might produce annotated tag named v1.0.0-src
options.noPrefix : Boolean
If true and commit message is defined, the annotated tag created
will not have 'v' as prefix. This is a short hand for defining
setting tag name to
%s. Do not work if tag name is overriden
(
options.tagName is defined).
Example:
mversion.update({
version: 'major',
commitMessage: 'Bumps to version %s',
noPrefix: true
});
// Might produce annotated tag named 1.0.0
This would be the same as:
mversion.update({
version: 'major',
commitMessage: 'Bumps to version %s',
tagName: '%s'
});
// Might produce annotated tag named 1.0.0
mversion.isPackageFile(filename) : Boolean
Checks whether or not the given filename is a valid package file type.
Examples:
assert.equal(mversion.isPackageFile('package.json'), true);
assert.equal(mversion.isPackageFile('component.json'), true);
assert.equal(mversion.isPackageFile('bower.json'), true);
assert.equal(mversion.isPackageFile('foobar.json'), false);
assert.equal(mversion.isPackageFile('foobar.jquery.json'), true);
assert.equal(mversion.isPackageFile('foojquery.json'), false);
p,
m,
i) (#20)
newVersion in post scripts. Fixes #18
mversion.
.mversionrc file for defining default settings
npm publish or
git push.
#update.
noPrefix flag. Allowing to define whether or not to prefix tags with "v".