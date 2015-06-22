var mv = require('mv');
mv('source/file', 'dest/file', function(err) {
// done. it tried fs.rename first, and then falls back to
// piping the source file to the dest file and then unlinking
// the source file.
});
Another example:
mv('source/dir', 'dest/a/b/c/dir', {mkdirp: true}, function(err) {
// done. it first created all the necessary directories, and then
// tried fs.rename, then falls back to using ncp to copy the dir
// to dest and then rimraf to remove the source dir
});
Another example:
mv('source/file', 'dest/file', {clobber: false}, function(err) {
// done. If 'dest/file' exists, an error is returned
// with err.code === 'EEXIST'.
});