mv

mv

by Andrew Kelley
2.1.1 (see all)

Like `fs.rename`, but works across devices, and works with directories. Think of the unix utility `mv`.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

152

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status

Usage:

var mv = require('mv');

mv('source/file', 'dest/file', function(err) {
  // done. it tried fs.rename first, and then falls back to
  // piping the source file to the dest file and then unlinking
  // the source file.
});

Another example:

mv('source/dir', 'dest/a/b/c/dir', {mkdirp: true}, function(err) {
  // done. it first created all the necessary directories, and then
  // tried fs.rename, then falls back to using ncp to copy the dir
  // to dest and then rimraf to remove the source dir
});

Another example:

mv('source/file', 'dest/file', {clobber: false}, function(err) {
  // done. If 'dest/file' exists, an error is returned
  // with err.code === 'EEXIST'.
});

