What is Muze?

Muze is a free data visualization library for creating exploratory data visualizations (like Tableau) in browser, using WebAssembly. It uses a layered Grammar of Graphics (GoG) to create composable and interactive data visualization for web. It is ideal for use in visual analytics dashboards & applications to create highly performant, interactive, multi-dimensional, and composable visualizations.

It uses a data-first approach to define the constructs and layers of the chart, automatically generates cross-chart interactivity, and allows you to over-ride any behavior or interaction on the chart.

Muze uses an in-browser DataModel to store and transform data, and control the behaviour of every component in the visualization, thereby enabling creating of complex and cross-connected charts.

Features

🍗 Build complex and interactive visualizations by using composable layer constructs.

🔨 Use rich data operators to transform, visualize and interact with data.

👯 Define custom interactions by configuring physical behavioural model and side effect .

✂️ Use css to change look and feel of the charts.

☀️ Have a single source of truth for all your visualization and interaction controlled from data.

🔩 Integrate easily with your existing application by dispatching actions on demand.

🚀 Uses WebAssembly for handling huge datasets and for better performance.

Installation

CDN

Insert the muze build and the required CSS into the <head> :

< link href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@chartshq/muze@2.0.0/dist/muze.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@chartshq/muze@2.0.0/dist/muze.js" type = "text/javascript" > </ script >

NPM

Install muze from NPM:

$ npm install @chartshq/muze

Then you need to add a webpack plugin copy-webpack-plugin to copy some required muze files to your output dist or build folder.

npm install copy-webpack-plugin@5.1.1 --save-dev

And then within your webpack configuration object, you'll need to add the copy-webpack-plugin to the list of plugins, like so:

const path = require ( "path" ); const CopyWebpackPlugin = require ( 'copy-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new CopyWebpackPlugin([ { from : path.resolve( "<your_node_modules_path>" , "@chartshq/muze/dist" ), to : '.' }, ]), ] }

You also can checkout our muze-app-template to try out the Muze quickly through a boilerplate app.

Getting Started

Once the installation is done, please follow the steps below:

Prepare the data and the corresponding schema:

const schema = [ { name : 'Name' , type : 'dimension' }, { name : 'Maker' , type : 'dimension' }, { name : 'Horsepower' , type : 'measure' , defAggFn : 'avg' }, { name : 'Origin' , type : 'dimension' } ] const data = [ { "Name" : "chevrolet chevelle malibu" , "Maker" : "chevrolet" , "Horsepower" : 130 , "Origin" : "USA" }, { "Name" : "buick skylark 320" , "Maker" : "buick" , "Horsepower" : 165 , "Origin" : "USA" }, { "Name" : "datsun pl510" , "Maker" : "datsun" , "Horsepower" : 88 , "Origin" : "Japan" } ]

Import muze as follows:

If you are using the npm package, import the package and its CSS file.

import muze from '@chartshq/muze' ; import "@chartshq/muze/dist/muze.css" ;

If you are using CDN, use it as follows:

const muze = window .muze;

Create a DataModel and a basic chart:

async function myAsyncFn ( ) { const DataModel = await muze.DataModel.onReady(); const formattedData = await DataModel.loadData(data, schema); let dm = new DataModel(formattedData); const env = await muze(); const canvas = env.canvas(); canvas .data(dm) .rows([ "Horsepower" ]) .columns([ "Origin" ]) .mount( "#chart" ); } myAsyncFn() .catch( console .error.bind( console ));

Documentation

You can find detailed tutorials, concepts and API references at our Documentation.

What has changed?

Muze 2.0.0 is now powered by WebAssembly bringing in huge performance improvement over the previous versions. The JavaScript version has been deprecated and no active development will take place in that version - but we'll fix critical bugs as and when raised in GitHub.

This version of Muze brings in power of WebAssembly for handling large datasets with ease, along with frictionless interaction and rendering. In addition, the data loading part in WebAssembly version is asynchronous, as opposed to being synchronous in the JavaScript version. Further, the WebAssembly version is free but only available as a compiled binary, whereas the JavaScript version is free and open-source (MIT).

You can visit the deprecated JavaScript version here https://github.com/chartshq/muze-deprecated

Migrating from previous versions of Muze

Now the Muze became asynchronous as opposed to being synchronous in the previous JavaScript version.

Changed APIs

Creating Env Muze deprecated version: const env = muze(); const canvas = env.canvas(); Latest version: ( async function ( ) { const env = await muze(); const canvas = env.canvas(); })();

dispatchBehaviour Muze deprecated version: canvas.firebolt().dispatchBehaviour( 'highlight' , { criteria : { Maker : [ 'ford' ] } }); Latest version : In the current version, the identifiers needs to be passed in dimensions object or range object if it is measure or temporal field. canvas.firebolt().dispatchBehaviour( 'highlight' , { criteria : { dimensions : { Maker : [ 'ford' ] } } }); canvas.firebolt().dispatchBehaviour( 'highlight' , { criteria : { range : { Acceleration : [ 20 , 50 ] } } });

Support

Please raise a Github issue here.

Roadmap

Please contribute to our public wishlist or upvote an existing feature at Muze Public Wishlist & Roadmap.

License

Custom License (Free to use)