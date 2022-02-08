Muya originated from MarkText, which was originally used in the MarkText and provides Markdown editing support for MarkText. Today, Muya is available as a stand-alone library that provides an efficient Markdown editing experience for many web browser applications.
🅰️ Muya is still under development and should not be used for production.
Still in development process, and can not install by npm.
import Muya from 'muya'
const container = document.querySelector('#editor')
const muya = new Muya(container)
# step1: install dependences
yarn
# step2: run the development codes
yarn dev
yarn build
❓ What is the relationship between MarkText and Muya?
Muya is derived from MarkText. Our team believes that Muya should not be limited to desktop applications. It should also run in a web browser, so we have done some compatibility with browsers and Electron applications, so that Muya can leave Electron Apps and can run into different browser environments.
❓What is the relationship between MarkText's version and the Muya's version?
None!
MIT © Jocs