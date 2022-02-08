openbase logo
muya

by marktext
0.1.2

Future markdown editor for web browser applications development

npm
GitHub
CDN

GitHub Stars

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

355

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

muya

Muya originated from MarkText, which was originally used in the MarkText and provides Markdown editing support for MarkText. Today, Muya is available as a stand-alone library that provides an efficient Markdown editing experience for many web browser applications.

🅰️ Muya is still under development and should not be used for production.

Installing

Still in development process, and can not install by npm.

Usage

import Muya from 'muya'

const container = document.querySelector('#editor')
const muya = new Muya(container)

Documents

Coming soon!!!

Development

commit-msg-guideline

# step1: install dependences
yarn
# step2: run the development codes
yarn dev

Build

yarn build

FAQ

What is the relationship between MarkText and Muya?

Muya is derived from MarkText. Our team believes that Muya should not be limited to desktop applications. It should also run in a web browser, so we have done some compatibility with browsers and Electron applications, so that Muya can leave Electron Apps and can run into different browser environments.

What is the relationship between MarkText's version and the Muya's version?

None!

Built with muya

  • MarkText - Next generation markdown editor, running on platforms of MacOS Windows and Linux.

License

MIT © Jocs

