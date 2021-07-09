Muuri is a JavaScript layout engine that allows you to build all kinds of layouts (no kidding!) and make them responsive, sortable, filterable, draggable and/or animated. Comparing to what's out there Muuri is a combination of Packery, Masonry, Isotope and Sortable. Wanna see it in action? Check out the demo on the website.

Features

Fully customizable layout

Asynchronous layout calculations in web workers

Drag & drop (even between grids)

Auto-scrolling during drag

Nested grids

Fast animations

Filtering

Sorting

# Table of contents

You can build pretty amazing layouts without a single line of JavaScript these days. However, sometimes (rarely though) CSS just isn't enough, and that's where Muuri comes along. At it's very core Muuri is a layout engine which is limited only by your imagination. You can seriously build any kind of layout, asynchronously in web workers if you wish.

Custom layouts aside, you might need to sprinkle some flare (animation) and/or interactivity (filtering / sorting / drag & drop) on your layout (be it CSS or JS based). Stuff gets complex pretty fast and most of us probably reach for existing libraries to handle the complexity at that point. This is why most of these extra features are built into Muuri's core, so you don't have to go hunting for additional libraries or re-inventing the wheel for the nth time.

The long-term goal of Muuri is to provide a simple (and as low-level as possible) API for building amazing layouts with unmatched performance and most of the complexity abstracted away.

Install via npm:

npm install muuri

Or download:

muuri.js - for development (not minified, with comments).

muuri.min.js - for production (minified, no comments).

Or link directly:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/muuri@0.9.5/dist/muuri.min.js" > </ script >

# 2. Get Web Animations Polyfill (if needed)

Muuri uses Web Animations to handle all the animations by default. If you need to use Muuri on a browser that does not support Web Animations you need to use a polyfill.

Install via npm:

npm install web-animations-js

Or download:

Or link directly:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/web-animations-js@2.3.2/web-animations.min.js" > </ script >

# 3. Add the markup

Every grid must have a container element (referred as the grid element from now on).

Grid items must always consist of at least two elements. The outer element is used for positioning the item and the inner element (first direct child) is used for animating the item's visibility (show/hide methods). You can insert any markup you wish inside the inner item element.

Note that the class names in the below example are not required by Muuri at all, they're just there for example's sake.

< div class = "grid" > < div class = "item" > < div class = "item-content" > This can be anything. </ div > </ div > < div class = "item" > < div class = "item-content" > < div class = "my-custom-content" > Yippee! </ div > </ div > </ div > </ div >

# 4. Add the styles

The grid element must be "positioned" meaning that it's CSS position property must be set to relative, absolute or fixed. Also note that Muuri automatically resizes the grid element's width/height depending on the area the items cover and the layout algorithm configuration.

The item elements must have their CSS position set to absolute.

The item elements must not have any CSS transitions or animations applied to them, because they might conflict with Muuri's internal animation engine. However, the grid element can have transitions applied to it if you want it to animate when it's size changes after the layout operation.

You can control the gaps between the items by giving some margin to the item elements.

One last thing. Never ever set overflow: auto; or overflow: scroll; to the grid element. Muuri's calculation logic does not account for that and you will see some item jumps when dragging starts. Always use a wrapper element for the grid element where you set the auto / scroll overflow values.

.grid { position : relative; } .item { display : block; position : absolute; width : 100px ; height : 100px ; margin : 5px ; z-index : 1 ; background : #000 ; color : #fff ; } .item .muuri-item-dragging { z-index : 3 ; } .item .muuri-item-releasing { z-index : 2 ; } .item .muuri-item-hidden { z-index : 0 ; } .item-content { position : relative; width : 100% ; height : 100% ; }

# 5. Fire it up

The bare minimum configuration is demonstrated below. You must always provide the grid element (or a selector so Muuri can fetch the element for you), everything else is optional.

var grid = new Muuri( '.grid' );

You can view this little tutorial demo here. After that you might want to check some other demos as well.

Muuri is a constructor function and should be always instantiated with the new keyword. For the sake of clarity, we refer to a Muuri instance as grid throughout the documentation.

Syntax

Muuri( element, [options] )

Parameters

element — element / string Default value: null . You can provide the element directly or use a selector (string) which uses querySelector() internally.

— element / string options — object Optional. Check out the detailed options reference.

— object

Default options

The default options are stored in Muuri.defaultOptions object, which in it's default state contains the following configuration:

{ items : '*' , showDuration : 300 , showEasing : 'ease' , hideDuration : 300 , hideEasing : 'ease' , visibleStyles : { opacity : '1' , transform : 'scale(1)' }, hiddenStyles : { opacity : '0' , transform : 'scale(0.5)' }, layout : { fillGaps : false , horizontal : false , alignRight : false , alignBottom : false , rounding : false }, layoutOnResize : 150 , layoutOnInit : true , layoutDuration : 300 , layoutEasing : 'ease' , sortData : null , dragEnabled : false , dragContainer : null , dragHandle : null , dragStartPredicate : { distance : 0 , delay : 0 }, dragAxis : 'xy' , dragSort : true , dragSortHeuristics : { sortInterval : 100 , minDragDistance : 10 , minBounceBackAngle : 1 }, dragSortPredicate : { threshold : 50 , action : 'move' , migrateAction : 'move' }, dragRelease : { duration : 300 , easing : 'ease' , useDragContainer : true }, dragCssProps : { touchAction : 'none' , userSelect : 'none' , userDrag : 'none' , tapHighlightColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' , touchCallout : 'none' , contentZooming : 'none' }, dragPlaceholder : { enabled : false , createElement : null , onCreate : null , onRemove : null }, dragAutoScroll : { targets : [], handle : null , threshold : 50 , safeZone : 0.2 , speed : Muuri.AutoScroller.smoothSpeed( 1000 , 2000 , 2500 ), sortDuringScroll : true , smoothStop : false , onStart : null , onStop : null }, containerClass : 'muuri' , itemClass : 'muuri-item' , itemVisibleClass : 'muuri-item-shown' , itemHiddenClass : 'muuri-item-hidden' , itemPositioningClass : 'muuri-item-positioning' , itemDraggingClass : 'muuri-item-dragging' , itemReleasingClass : 'muuri-item-releasing' , itemPlaceholderClass : 'muuri-item-placeholder' }

You can modify the default options easily:

Muuri.defaultOptions.showDuration = 400 ; Muuri.defaultOptions.dragSortPredicate.action = 'swap' ;

This is how you would use the options:

var gridA = new Muuri( '.grid-a' ); var gridB = new Muuri( '.grid-b' , { items : '.item' , });

The initial item elements, which should be children of the grid element. All elements that are not children of the grid element (e.g. if they are not in the DOM yet) will be appended to the grid element. You can provide an array of elements, NodeList, HTMLCollection or a selector (string). If you provide a selector Muuri uses it to filter the current child elements of the container element and sets them as initial items. By default all current child elements of the provided grid element are used as initial items.

Default value: '*' .

. Accepted types: array (of elements), NodeList, HTMLCollection, string, null.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { items : [elemA, elemB, elemC], }); var grid = new Muuri(elem, { items : elem.querySelectorAll( '.item' ), }); var grid = new Muuri(elem, { items : '.item' , });

Show animation duration in milliseconds. Set to 0 to disable show animation.

Default value: 300 .

. Accepted types: number.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { showDuration : 600 , });

Show animation easing. Accepts any valid Animation easing value.

Default value: 'ease' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { showEasing : 'cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1)' , });

Hide animation duration in milliseconds. Set to 0 to disable hide animation.

Default value: 300 .

. Accepted types: number.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { hideDuration : 600 , });

Hide animation easing. Accepts any valid Animation easing value.

Default value: 'ease' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { hideEasing : 'cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1)' , });

The styles that will be applied to all visible items. These styles are also used for the show/hide animations which means that you have to have the same style properties in visibleStyles and hiddenStyles options. Be sure to define all style properties camel cased and without vendor prefixes (Muuri prefixes the properties automatically where needed).

Default value: { opacity : 1 , transform : 'scale(1)' }

Accepted types: object.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { visibleStyles : { opacity : 1 , transform : 'rotate(45deg)' , }, hiddenStyles : { opacity : 0 , transform : 'rotate(-45deg)' , }, });

The styles that will be applied to all hidden items. These styles are also used for the show/hide animations which means that you have to have the same style properties in visibleStyles and hiddenStyles options. Be sure to define all style properties camel cased and without vendor prefixes (Muuri prefixes the properties automatically where needed).

Default value: { opacity : 0 , transform : 'scale(0.5)' }

Accepted types: object.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { visibleStyles : { opacity : 1 , transform : 'rotate(45deg)' , }, hiddenStyles : { opacity : 0 , transform : 'rotate(-45deg)' , }, });

Define how the items will be positioned. Muuri ships with a configurable layout algorithm which is used by default. It's pretty flexible and suitable for most common situations (lists, grids and even bin packed grids). If that does not fit the bill you can always provide your own layout algorithm (it's not as scary as it sounds).

Muuri supports calculating the layout both synchronously and asynchronously. By default (if you use the default layout algorithm) Muuri will use two shared web workers to compute the layouts asynchronously. In browsers that do not support web workers Muuri will fallback to synchronous layout calculations.

Default value: { fillGaps : false , horizontal : false , alignRight : false , alignBottom : false , rounding : false }

Accepted types: function, object.

Provide an object to configure the default layout algorithm with the following properties

fillGaps — boolean Default value: false . When true the algorithm goes through every item in order and places each item to the first available free slot, even if the slot happens to be visually before the previous element's slot. Practically this means that the items might not end up visually in order, but there will be less gaps in the grid.

— boolean horizontal — boolean Default value: false . When true the grid works in landscape mode (grid expands to the right). Use for horizontally scrolling sites. When false the grid works in "portrait" mode and expands downwards.

— boolean alignRight — boolean Default value: false . When true the items are aligned from right to left.

— boolean alignBottom — boolean Default value: false . When true the items are aligned from the bottom up.

— boolean rounding — boolean Default value: false . When true the item dimensions are rounded to a precision of two decimals for the duration of layout calculations. This procedure stabilizes the layout calculations quite a lot, but also causes a hit on performance. Use only if you see your layout behaving badly, which might happen sometimes (hopefully never) when using relative dimension values.

— boolean

Provide a function to use a custom layout algorithm

When you provide a custom layout function Muuri calls it whenever calculation of layout is necessary. Before calling the layout function Muuri always calculates the current width and height of the grid element and also creates an array of all the items that are part of the layout currently (all active items).

The layout function always receives the following arguments:

grid — Muuri The grid instance that requested the layout.

— Muuri layoutId — number Automatically generated unique id for the layout which is used to keep track of the layout requests and to make sure that the correct layout gets applied at correct time.

— number items — array Array of Muuri.Item instances. A new array instance is created for each layout so there's no harm in manipulating this if you need to (or using it as is for the layout data object).

— array width — number Current width (in pixels) of the grid element (excluding borders, but including padding).

— number height — number Current height (in pixels) of the grid element (excluding borders, but including padding).

— number callback — function When the layout is calculated and ready to be applied you need to call this callback function and provide a layout object as it's argument. Note that if another layout is requesteded while the current layout is still being calculated (asynchronously) this layout will be ignored.

— function

If the layout function's calculations are asynchronous you can optionally return a cancel function, which Muuri will call if there is a new layout request before the current layout has finished it's calculations.

The layout object, which needs to be provided to the callback, must include the following properties.

id — number The layout's unique id (must be the layoutId provided by Muuri).

— number items — array Array of the active item instances that are part of the layout. You can pass the same items array here which is provided by Muuri (in case you haven't mutated it). This array items must be identical to the array of items provided by Muuri.

— array slots — array Array of the item positions (numbers). E.g. if the items were [a, b] this should be [aLeft, aTop, bLeft, bTop] . You have to calculate the left and top position for each item in the provided items array in the same order the items are provided.

— array styles — object / null Here you can optionally define all the layout related CSS styles that should be applied to the grid element just before the layoutStart event is emitted. E.g. {width: '100%', height: '200px', minWidth: '200px'} . It's important to keep in mind here that if the grid element's box-sizing CSS property is set to border-box the element's borders are included in the dimensions. E.g. if you set {width: '100px', width: '100px'} here and the element has a 5px border and box-sizing is set to border-box , then the layout's effective width and height (as perceived by Muuri) will be 90px . So remember to take that into account and add the borders to the dimensions when necessary. If this sounds complicated then just don't set borders directly to the grid element or make sure that grid element's box-sizing is set to content-box (which is the default value).

— object / null

Note that you can add additional properties to the layout object if you wish, e.g. the default layout algorithm also stores the layout's width and height (in pixels) to the layout object.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layout : { fillGaps : true , horizontal : true , alignRight : true , alignBottom : true , rounding : true , }, });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layout : function ( grid, layoutId, items, width, height, callback ) { var layout = { id : layoutId, items : items, slots : [], styles : {}, }; var timerId = window .setTimeout( function ( ) { var item, m, x = 0 , y = 0 , w = 0 , h = 0 ; for ( var i = 0 ; i < items.length; i++) { item = items[i]; x += w; y += h; m = item.getMargin(); w = item.getWidth() + m.left + m.right; h = item.getHeight() + m.top + m.bottom; layout.slots.push(x, y); } w += x; h += y; layout.styles.width = w + 'px' ; layout.styles.height = h + 'px' ; callback(layout); }, 200 ); return function ( ) { window .clearTimeout(timerId); }; }, });

Should Muuri automatically trigger layout method on window resize? Set to false to disable. When a number or true is provided Muuri will automatically position the items every time window is resized. The provided number ( true is transformed to 0 ) equals to the amount of time (in milliseconds) that is waited before items are positioned after each window resize event.

Default value: 150 .

. Accepted types: boolean, number.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layoutOnResize : false , });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layoutOnResize : true , });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layoutOnResize : 200 , });

Should Muuri trigger layout method automatically on init?

Default value: true .

. Accepted types: boolean.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layoutOnInit : false , });

The duration for item's layout animation in milliseconds. Set to 0 to disable.

Default value: 300 .

. Accepted types: number.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layoutDuration : 600 , });

The easing for item's layout animation. Accepts any valid Animation easing value.

Default value: 'ease' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { layoutEasing : 'cubic-bezier(0.215, 0.61, 0.355, 1)' , });

The sort data getter functions. Provide an object where the key is the name of the sortable attribute and the function returns a value (from the item) by which the items can be sorted.

Default value: null .

. Accepted types: object, null.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { sortData : { foo : function ( item, element ) { return parseFloat (element.getAttribute( 'data-foo' )); }, bar : function ( item, element ) { return element.getAttribute( 'data-bar' ).toUpperCase(); }, }, }); grid.refreshSortData(); grid.sort( 'foo bar' );

Should items be draggable?

Default value: false .

. Accepted types: boolean.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragEnabled : true , });

The element the dragged item should be appended to for the duration of the drag. If set to null (which is also the default value) the grid element will be used.

Default value: null .

. Accepted types: element, null.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragContainer : document .body, });

The element within the item element that should be used as the drag handle. This should be a CSS selector which will be fed to element.querySelector() as is to obtain the handle element when the item is instantiated. If no valid element is found or if this is null Muuri will use the item element as the handle.

Default value: null .

. Accepted types: string, null.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragHandle : '.handle' , });

A function that determines when the item should start moving when the item is being dragged. By default uses the built-in start predicate which has some configurable options.

Default value: { distance : 0 , delay : 0 }

Accepted types: function, object.

If an object is provided the default start predicate handler will be used. You can define the following properties:

distance — number Default value: 0 . How many pixels the user must drag before the drag procedure starts and the item starts moving.

— number delay — number Default value: 0 . How long (in milliseconds) the user must drag before the dragging starts.

— number

If you provide a function you can customize the drag start logic as you please. When the user starts to drag an item this predicate function will be called until you return true or false . If you return true the item will begin to move whenever the item is dragged. If you return false the item will not be moved at all. Note that after you have returned true or false this function will not be called until the item is released and dragged again.

The predicate function receives two arguments:

item — Muuri.Item The item that's being dragged.

— Muuri.Item event — object Muuri.Dragger event data.

— object

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragStartPredicate : { distance : 10 , delay : 100 , }, });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragStartPredicate : function ( item, e ) { if (e.deltaTime > 1000 ) { return true ; } }, });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragStartPredicate : function ( item, e ) { if (e.isFinal) { Muuri.ItemDrag.defaultStartPredicate(item, e); return ; } if (grid.getItems()[ 0 ] === item) { return false ; } return Muuri.ItemDrag.defaultStartPredicate(item, e); }, });

Force items to be moved only vertically or horizontally when dragged. Set to 'x' for horizontal movement and to 'y' for vertical movement. By default items can be dragged both vertically and horizontally.

Default value: 'xy' .

. Accepted types: string.

Allowed values: 'x' , 'y' , 'xy' .

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragAxis : 'x' , });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragAxis : 'y' , });

Should the items be sorted during drag? A simple boolean will do just fine here.

Alternatively you can do some advanced stuff and control within which grids a specific item can be sorted and dragged into. To do that you need to provide a function which receives the dragged item as its first argument and should return an array of grid instances. An important thing to note here is that you need to return all the grid instances you want the dragged item to sort within, even the current grid instance. If you return an empty array the dragged item will not cause sorting at all.

Default value: true .

. Accepted types: boolean, function.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragSort : false , });

var gridA = new Muuri(elemA, { dragSort : getAllGrids }); var gridB = new Muuri(elemB, { dragSort : getAllGrids }); var gridC = new Muuri(elemC, { dragSort : getAllGrids }); function getAllGrids ( item ) { return [gridA, gridB, gridC]; }

Defines various heuristics so that sorting during drag would be smoother and faster.

Default value: { sortInterval : 100 , minDragDistance : 10 , minBounceBackAngle : 1 }

Accepted types: object.

You can define the following properties:

sortInterval — number Default value: 100 . Defines the amount of time the dragged item must be still before dragSortPredicate function is called.

— number minDragDistance — number Default value: 10 . Defines how much (in pixels) the item must be dragged before dragSortPredicate can be called.

— number minBounceBackAngle — number Default value: 1 . Defines the minimum angle (in radians) of the delta vector between the last movement vector and the current movement vector that is required for the dragged item to be allowed to be sorted to it's previous index. The problem this heuristic is trying to solve is the scenario where you drag an item over a much bigger item and the bigger item moves, but it's still overlapping the dragged item after repositioning. Now when you move the dragged item again another sort is triggered and the bigger item moves back to it's previous position. This bouncing back and forth can go on for quite a while and it looks quite erratic. The fix we do here is that, by default, we disallow an item to be moved back to it's previous position, unless it's drag direction changes enough. And what is enough? That's what you can define here. Note that this option works in tandem with minDragDistance and needs it to be set to 3 at minimum to be enabled at all.

— number

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragEnabled : true , dragSortHeuristics : { sortInterval : 10 , minDragDistance : 5 , minBounceBackAngle : Math .PI / 2 , }, });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragEnabled : true , dragSortHeuristics : { sortInterval : 3600000 , }, });

Defines the logic for the sort procedure during dragging an item.

Default value: { threshold : 50 , action : 'move' , migrateAction : 'move' }

Accepted types: function, object.

If an object is provided the default sort predicate handler will be used. You can define the following properties:

threshold — number Default value: 50 . Allowed values: 1 - 100 . How many percent the intersection area between the dragged item and the compared item should be from the maximum potential intersection area between the items before sorting is triggered.

— number action — string Default value: 'move' . Allowed values: 'move' , 'swap' . Should the dragged item be moved to the new position or should it swap places with the item it overlaps when the drag occurs within the same grid?

— string migrateAction — string Default value: 'move' . Allowed values: 'move' , 'swap' . Should the dragged item be moved to the new position or should it swap places with the item it overlaps when the dragged item is moved to another grid?

— string

Alternatively you can provide your own callback function where you can define your own custom sort logic. The callback function receives two arguments:

item — Muuri.Item The item that's being dragged.

— Muuri.Item event — object Muuri.Dragger event data.

— object

The callback should return a falsy value if sorting should not occur. If, however, sorting should occur the callback should return an object containing the following properties:

index — number The index where the item should be moved to.

— number grid — Muuri The grid where the item should be moved to. Defaults to the item's current grid. Optional.

— Muuri action — string The movement method. Default value: 'move' . Allowed values: 'move' or 'swap' . Optional.

— string

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragSortPredicate : { threshold : 90 , action : 'swap' , }, });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragSortPredicate : function ( item, e ) { if (e.deltaTime < 1000 ) return false ; return { index : Math .round(e.deltaTime / 1000 ) % 2 === 0 ? -1 : 0 , action : 'swap' , }; }, });

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragSortPredicate : function ( item, e ) { if (item.classList.contains( 'no-sort' )) return false ; return Muuri.ItemDrag.defaultSortPredicate(item, { action : 'swap' , threshold : 75 , }); }, });

Default value: { duration : 300 , easing : 'ease' , useDragContainer : true }

Accepted types: object.

You can define the following properties:

duration — number Default value: 300 . The duration for item's drag release animation. Set to 0 to disable.

— number easing — string Default value: 'ease' . The easing for item's drag release animation. Accepts any valid Animation easing value.

— string useDragContainer — boolean Default value: true . If true the item element will remain within the dragContainer for the duration of the release process. Otherwise the item element will be inserted within the grid element (if not already inside it) at the beginning of the release process.

— boolean

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragRelease : { duration : 600 , easing : 'ease-out' , useDragContainer : false , }, });

Drag specific CSS properties that Muuri sets to the draggable item elements. Muuri automatically prefixes the properties before applying them to the element. touchAction property is required to be always defined, but the other properties are optional and can be omitted by setting their value to an empty string if you want to e.g. define them via CSS only.

Default value: { touchAction : 'none' , userSelect : 'none' , userDrag : 'none' , tapHighlightColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' , touchCallout : 'none' , contentZooming : 'none' }

Accepted types: object.

You can define the following properties:

touchAction — string Default value: 'none' . https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/touch-action

— string userSelect — string Default value: 'none' . https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/user-select Optional.

— string userDrag — string Default value: 'none' . http://help.dottoro.com/lcbixvwm.php Optional.

— string tapHighlightColor — string Default value: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)' . https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/-webkit-tap-highlight-color Optional.

— string touchCallout — string Default value: 'none' . https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/-webkit-touch-callout Optional.

— string contentZooming — string Default value: 'none' . https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/-ms-content-zooming Optional.

— string

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragEnabled : true , dragCssProps : { touchAction : 'pan-y' , userSelect : '' , userDrag : '' , tapHighlightColor : '' , touchCallout : '' , contentZooming : '' , }, });

If you want a placeholder item to appear for the duration of an item's drag & drop procedure you can enable and configure it here. The placeholder animation duration is fetched from the grid's layoutDuration option and easing from the grid's layoutEasing option. Note that a special placeholder class is given to all drag placeholders and is customizable via itemPlaceholderClass option.

Default value: { enabled : false , createElement : null , onCreate : null , onRemove : null }

Accepted types: object.

You can define the following properties:

enabled — boolean Default value: false . Is the placeholder enabled?

— boolean createElement — function / null Default value: null . If defined, this method will be used to create the DOM element that is used for the placeholder. By default a new div element is created when a placeholder is summoned.

— function / null onCreate — function / null Default value: null . An optional callback that will be called after a placeholder is created for an item.

— function / null onRemove — function / null Default value: null . An optional callback that will be called after a placeholder is removed from the grid.

— function / null

Examples

var phPool = []; var phElem = document .createElement( 'div' ); var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragEnabled : true , dragPlaceholder : { enabled : true , createElement(item) { return phPool.pop() || phElem.cloneNode(); }, onCreate(item, element) { }, onRemove(item, element) { phPool.push(element); }, }, });

If you want to trigger scrolling on any element during dragging you can enable and configure it here. By default this feature is disabled. When you use this feature it is highly recommended that you create a fixed positioned element right under document.body and use that as the dragContainer for all the dragged items. If you don't do this and a dragged item's parent is auto-scrolled, the dragged item will potentially grow the scrolled element's scroll area to infinity unintentionally.

Default value: { targets : [], handle : null , threshold : 50 , safeZone : 0.2 , speed : Muuri.AutoScroller.smoothSpeed( 1000 , 2000 , 2500 ), sortDuringScroll : true , smoothStop : false , onStart : null , onStop : null }

Accepted types: object.

You can define the following properties:

targets — array / function Default value: [] . Define the DOM elements that should be scrolled during drag. As long as this array is empty there will be no scrolling during drag. To keep it simple you can just provide an array of elements here, in which case Muuri attempts to scroll the elements both vertically and horizontally when possible. If you want more fine-grained control, e.g. scroll an element only on specific axis or prioritize some element over another (handy for cases when there are overlapping elements), you can provide an array of scroll targets (objects). Finally, you can also provide a function which receives the dragged item instance as it's argument and which should return an array of scroll targets (elements and/or objects). This way you can provide different configurations for different items. scrollTarget — object element — element / window The DOM element to scroll. Required. axis — number Optional. Defaults to scrolling both axes: Muuri.AutoScroller.AXIS_X | Muuri.AutoScroller.AXIS_Y . To scroll only x-axis: Muuri.AutoScroller.AXIS_X . To scroll only y-axis: Muuri.AutoScroller.AXIS_Y . priority — number Default: 0 . A dragged item can only scroll one element horizontally and one element vertically simultaneously. This is an artificial limit to fend off unnecesary complexity, and to avoid awkward situations. In the case where the dragged item overlaps multiple scrollable elements simultaneously and exceeds their scroll thresholds we pick the one that the dragged item overlaps most. However, that's not always the best choice. This is where priority comes in. Here you can manually tell Muuri which element to prefer over another in these scenarios. The element with highest priority always wins the fight, in matches with equal priority we determine the winner by the amount of overlap. Optional. threshold — number / null Default: null . If defined (a number is provided), this value will override the default threshold for this scroll target. Otherwise the default threshold will be used. Optional.

— array / function handle — function / null Default value: null . This property defines size and position of the handle (the rectangle that is compared against the scroll element's threshold). By default (when null ) the dragged element's dimensions and offsets are used. However, you can provide a function which should return an object containing the handle's client offsets in pixels ( left and top ) and dimensions in pixels ( width and height ). The function receives the following arguments: item — Muuri.Item itemClientX — number itemClientY — number itemWidth — number itemHeight — number pointerClientX — number pointerClientY — number Tip: Use Muuri.AutoScroller.pointerHandle(pointerSize) utility method if you want to use the pointer (instead of the element) as the handle.

— function / null threshold — number Default value: 50 . Defines the distance (in pixels) from the edge of the scrollable element when scrolling should start, in pixels. If this value is 0 the scrolling will start when the dragged element reaches the scrollable element's edge. Do note that Muuri dynamically adjusts the scroll element's edge for the calculations (when needed).

— number safeZone — number Default value: 0.2 . Defines the size of the minimum "safe zone" space, an area in the center of the scrollable element that will be guaranteed not trigger scrolling regardless of threshold size and the dragged item's size. This value is a percentage of the scrollable element's size (width and/or height depending on the scroll axes), and should be something between 0 and 1 . So in practice, if you set this to e.g 0.5 the safe zone would be 50% of the scrollable element's width and/or height.

— number speed — number / function Default value: Muuri.AutoScroller.smoothSpeed(1000, 2000, 2500) . Defines the scrolling speed in pixels per second. You can provide either static speed with a number or dynamic speed with a function . The function is called before every scroll operation and should return the speed ( number , pixels per second) for the next scroll operation. The function receives three arguments: item — Muuri.Item The dragged Muuri.Item instance. scrollElement — element / window The scrolled element. data — object data.direction — number The direction of the scroll, one of the following: Muuri.AutoScroller.LEFT , Muuri.AutoScroller.RIGHT , Muuri.AutoScroller.UP , Muuri.AutoScroller.DOWN . data.threshold — number The current threshold in pixels. data.distance — number The handle rectangle's (as defined in handle option) current distance from the edge of the scroll element. E.g, if direction is Muuri.AutoScroller.RIGHT then distance is scrollElement.getBoundingClientRect().right - handleRect.right , and if direction is Muuri.AutoScroller.LEFT then distance is handleRect.left - scrollElement.getBoundingClientRect().left . Can be a negative value too. data.value — number The scroll element's current scroll value on the scrolled axis. data.maxValue — number The scroll element's maximum scroll value on the scrolled axis. data.duration — number How long (in milliseconds) this specific auto-scroll operation has lasted so far. data.speed — number The current speed as pixels per second. data.deltaTime — number requestAnimationFrame 's delta time (in milliseconds). data.isEnding — boolean Is the scroll process ending? When this is true it means that the associated drag item does not satisfy the threshold anymore. You should now start decreasing the speed towards 0 to allow the item to come to rest smoothly. Pro tip: Use Muuri.AutoScroller.smoothSpeed() for dynamic speed that provides a smooth scrolling experience. When executed it creates and returns a speed function which you can directly provide for speed option. The method requires three arguments (in the following order): maxSpeed — number The maximum speed (pixels per second) when the handle's distance to the scroll target's edge is 0 or less. acceleration — number How fast the the speed may accelerate (pixels per second). deceleration — number How fast the the speed may decelerate (pixels per second).

— number / function sortDuringScroll — boolean Default value: true . Should the grid items be sorted during auto-scroll or not?

— boolean smoothStop — boolean Default value: false . When a dragged item is moved out of the threshold area the scroll process is set to ending state. However, it's up to you to decide if the actual scrolling motion is stopped gradually or instantly. By default, when this is false , scrolling will stop immediately. If you set this to true scrolling will continue until speed drops to 0 . When this option is enabled you must handle decelerating the speed to 0 manually within speed function, so do not enable this option if you use a static speed value. The default speed function handles the deceleration automatically.

— boolean onStart — null / function Default value: null . Optionally, you can provide a callback that will be called when an item starts auto-scrolling a scroll target. The callback function will receive the following arguments: item — Muuri.Item The dragged Muuri.Item instance. scrollElement — element / window The scrolled element. direction — number The direction of the scroll, one of the following: Muuri.AutoScroller.LEFT , Muuri.AutoScroller.RIGHT , Muuri.AutoScroller.UP , Muuri.AutoScroller.DOWN .

— null / function onStop — null / function Default value: null . Optionally, you can provide a callback that will be called when an item stops auto-scrolling a scroll target. The callback function will receive the following arguments: item — Muuri.Item The dragged Muuri.Item instance. scrollElement — element / window The scrolled element. direction — number The direction of the scroll, one of the following: Muuri.AutoScroller.LEFT , Muuri.AutoScroller.RIGHT , Muuri.AutoScroller.UP , Muuri.AutoScroller.DOWN .

— null / function

Examples

var dragContainer = document .createElement( 'div' ); dragContainer.style.position = 'fixed' ; dragContainer.style.left = '0px' ; dragContainer.style.top = '0px' ; dragContainer.style.zIndex = 1000 ; document .body.appendChild(dragContainer); var grid = new Muuri(elem, { dragEnabled : true , dragContainer : dragContainer, dragAutoScroll : { targets : [ { element : window , priority : 0 }, { element : scrollElement, priority : 1 , axis : Muuri.AutoScroller.AXIS_Y }, ], handle : null , threshold : 40 , safeZone : 0.1 , speed : Muuri.AutoScroller.smoothSpeed( 2000 , 2700 , 3200 ), sortDuringScroll : false , smoothStop : true , onStart : function ( item, scrollElement, direction ) { console .log( 'AUTOSCROLL STARTED' , item, scrollElement, direction); }, onStop : function ( item, scrollElement, direction ) { console .log( 'AUTOSCROLL STOPPED' , item, scrollElement, direction); }, }, });

Grid element's class name.

Default value: 'muuri' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { containerClass : 'foo' , });

Item element's class name.

Default value: 'muuri-item' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemClass : 'foo-item' , });

Visible item's class name.

Default value: 'muuri-item-shown' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemVisibleClass : 'foo-item-shown' , });

Hidden item's class name.

Default value: 'muuri-item-hidden' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemHiddenClass : 'foo-item-hidden' , });

This class name will be added to the item element for the duration of positioning.

Default value: 'muuri-item-positioning' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemPositioningClass : 'foo-item-positioning' , });

This class name will be added to the item element for the duration of drag.

Default value: 'muuri-item-dragging' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemDraggingClass : 'foo-item-dragging' , });

This class name will be added to the item element for the duration of release.

Default value: 'muuri-item-releasing' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemReleasingClass : 'foo-item-releasing' , });

This class name will be added to the drag placeholder element.

Default value: 'muuri-item-placeholder' .

. Accepted types: string.

Examples

var grid = new Muuri(elem, { itemPlaceholderClass : 'foo-item-placeholder' , });

Get the grid element.

Returns — element

Examples

var elem = grid.getElement();

Get a single grid item by element or by index. Target can also be a Muuri.Item instance in which case the function returns the item if it exists within related Muuri instance. If nothing is found with the provided target, null is returned.

Parameters

target — element / number / Muuri.Item

Returns — Muuri.Item / null

Returns the queried item or null if no item is found.

Examples

var itemA = grid.getItem( 0 ); var itemB = grid.getItem(someElement);

Get all items in the grid. Optionally you can provide specific targets (indices or elements).

Parameters

targets — array / element / Muuri.Item / number An array of item instances/elements/indices. Optional.

— array / element / Muuri.Item / number

Returns — array

Returns the queried items.

Examples

var allItems = grid.getItems(); var activeItems = grid.getItems().filter( function ( item ) { return item.isActive(); }); var positioningItems = grid.getItems().filter( function ( item ) { return item.isPositioning(); }); var firstItem = grid.getItems( 0 )[ 0 ]; var items = grid.getItems([elemA, elemB]);

Update the cached dimensions of the instance's items. By default all the items are refreshed, but you can also provide an array of target items as the first argument if you want to refresh specific items. Note that all hidden items are not refreshed by default since their display property is 'none' and their dimensions are therefore not readable from the DOM. However, if you do want to force update hidden item dimensions too you can provide true as the second argument, which makes the elements temporarily visible while their dimensions are being read.

Parameters

items — array To target specific items provide an array of item instances. By default all items are targeted. Optional.

— array force — boolean Set to true to read dimensions of hidden items too (and make them visible for the duration of the reading). Default: false . Optional.

— boolean

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.refreshItems(); grid.refreshItems([ 0 , someElem, someItem]); grid.refreshItems([ 0 , someElem, someHiddenItem], true );

Refresh the sort data of the grid's items.

Parameters

items — array To target specific items provide an array of item instances. By default all items are targeted. Optional.

— array

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.refreshSortData(); grid.refreshSortData([ 0 , someElem, someItem]);

Synchronize the item elements in the DOM to match the order of the items in the grid. This comes handy if you need to keep the DOM structure matched with the order of the items. Note that if an item's element is not currently a child of the grid element (if it is dragged for example) it is ignored and left untouched. The reason why item elements are not kept in sync automatically is that there's rarely a need for that as they are absolutely positioned elements.

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.move( 0 , -1 ); grid.synchronize();

Calculate item positions and move items to their calculated positions, unless they are already positioned correctly. The grid's height/width (depends on the layout algorithm) is also adjusted according to the position of the items.

Parameters

instant — boolean Should the items be positioned instantly without any possible animation? Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean callback — function A callback function that is called after every item in the layout has finished/aborted positioning. Receives two arguments: An array of all the items in the layout. A boolean indicating if the layout has changed or not. Optional.

— function

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.layout(); grid.layout( true ); grid.layout( function ( items, hasLayoutChanged ) { console .log( 'layout done!' ); });

Add new items by providing the elements you wish to add to the grid and optionally provide the index where you want the items to be inserted into. All elements that are not already children of the grid element will be automatically appended to the grid element. If an element has it's CSS display property set to none it will be marked as inactive during the initiation process. As long as the item is inactive it will not be part of the layout, but it will retain it's index. You can activate items at any point with grid.show() method. This method will automatically call grid.layout() if one or more of the added elements are visible. If only hidden items are added no layout will be called. All the new visible items are positioned without animation during their first layout.

Parameters

elements — array / element An array of DOM elements.

— array / element options.active — boolean / undefined By default (when this option is undefined ) Muuri will automatically detect from each element's display style if the item should be active (visible) or inactive (hidden) on init. If the element's display style is none then the item will be inactive on init. However, you can also provide a boolean here to force the item to be active ( true ) or inactive ( false ) on init. Default value: undefined . Optional.

— boolean / undefined options.index — number The index where you want the items to be inserted in. A value of -1 will insert the items to the end of the list while 0 will insert the items to the beginning. Note that the DOM elements are always just appended to the grid element regardless of the index value. You can use the grid.synchronize() method to arrange the DOM elements to the same order as the items. Default value: -1 . Optional.

— number options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — array

Returns the added items.

Examples

var newItemsA = grid.add([elemA, elemB]); var newItemsB = grid.add([elemA, elemB], { index : 0 }); var newItemsC = grid.add([elemA, elemB], { layout : false });

Remove items from the grid.

Parameters

items — array An array of item instances.

— array options.removeElements — boolean Should the associated DOM element be removed from the DOM? Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — array

Returns the removed items. Note that the removal process also destroys the items so they can not be reused e.g. in another grid.

Examples

var removedItemsA = grid.remove(grid.getItems( 0 )); var removedItemsB = grid.remove([itemA, itemB], { removeElements : true }); var removedItemsC = grid.remove([itemA, itemB], { layout : false });

Show the targeted items.

Parameters

items — array An array of item instances.

— array options.instant — boolean Should the items be shown instantly without any possible animation? Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean options.syncWithLayout — boolean Should we wait for the next layout's calculations (which are potentially async) to finish before starting the show animations? By default this option is enabled so that the show animations are triggered in sync with the layout animations. If that's not needed set this to false and the show animations will begin immediately. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean options.onFinish — function A callback function that is called after the items are shown. Optional.

— function options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.show([itemA, itemB]); grid.show([itemA, itemB], { instant : true }); grid.show([itemA, itemB], { onFinish : function ( items ) { console .log( 'items shown!' ); }, });

Hide the targeted items.

Parameters

items — array An array of item instances.

— array options.instant — boolean Should the items be hidden instantly without any possible animation? Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean options.syncWithLayout — boolean Should we wait for the next layout's calculations (which are potentially async) to finish before starting the hide animations? By default this option is enabled so that the hide animations are triggered in sync with the layout animations. If that's not needed set this to false and the hide animations will begin immediately. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean options.onFinish — function A callback function that is called after the items are hidden. Optional.

— function options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.hide([itemA, itemB]); grid.hide([itemA, itemB], { instant : true }); grid.hide([itemA, itemB], { onFinish : function ( items ) { console .log( 'items hidden!' ); }, });

Filter items. Expects at least one argument, a predicate, which should be either a function or a string. The predicate callback is executed for every item in the grid. If the return value of the predicate is truthy the item in question will be shown and otherwise hidden. The predicate callback receives the item instance as it's argument. If the predicate is a string it is considered to be a selector and it is checked against every item element in the grid with the native element.matches() method. All the matching items will be shown and others hidden.

Parameters

predicate — function / string A predicate callback or a selector.

— function / string options.instant — boolean Should the items be shown/hidden instantly without any possible animation? Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean options.syncWithLayout — boolean Should we wait for the next layout's calculations (which are potentially async) to finish before starting the visibility animations? By default this option is enabled so that the visibility animations are triggered in sync with the layout animations. If that's not needed set this to false and the visibility animations will begin immediately. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean options.onFinish — function An optional callback function that is called after all the items are shown/hidden. Optional.

— function options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.filter( function ( item ) { return item.getElement().hasAttribute( 'data-foo' ); }); grid.filter( '[data-foo]' ); grid.filter( '.foo' );

Sort items. There are three ways to sort the items. The first is simply by providing a function as the comparer which works almost identically to native array sort. The only difference is that the sort is always stable. Alternatively you can sort by the sort data you have provided in the grid's options. Just provide the sort data key(s) as a string (separated by space) and the items will be sorted based on the provided sort data keys. Lastly you have the opportunity to provide a presorted array of items which will be used to sync the internal items array in the same order.

Parameters

comparer — array / function / string Provide a comparer function, sort data keys as a string (separated with space) or a pre-sorted array of items. When you provide a pre-sorted array of items you must make sure that it contains exactly the same item instances as exists currently in grid._items (retrievable safely via grid.getItems() ), only change the order of items. Muuri does not validate the array of items you provide due to performance reasons.

— array / function / string options.descending — boolean By default the items are sorted in ascending order. If you want to sort them in descending order set this to true . Note that this option has no effect when you provide a pre-sorted array of items. Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.sort( function ( itemA, itemB ) { var aId = parseInt (itemA.getElement().getAttribute( 'data-id' )); var bId = parseInt (itemB.getElement().getAttribute( 'data-id' )); return aId - bId; }); grid.sort(grid.getItems().reverse()); grid.sort( 'foo bar' ); grid.sort( 'foo bar' , { descending : true }); grid.sort( 'foo bar:desc' );

Move an item to another position in the grid.

Parameters

item — element / Muuri.Item / number Item instance, element or index.

— element / Muuri.Item / number position — element / Muuri.Item / number Item instance, element or index.

— element / Muuri.Item / number options.action — string Accepts the following values: 'move' : moves item in place of another item. 'swap' : swaps position of items. Default value: 'move' . Optional.

— string options.layout — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.move(elemA, elemB); grid.move( 0 , -1 ); grid.move(elemA, elemB, { action : 'swap' }); grid.move( 0 , -1 , { action : 'swap' });

Move an item into another grid.

Parameters

item — element / Muuri.Item / number The item that should be moved. You can define the item with an item instance, element or index.

— element / Muuri.Item / number grid — Muuri The grid where the item should be moved to.

— Muuri position — element / Muuri.Item / number To which position should the item be placed to in the new grid? You can define the position with an item instance, element or index.

— element / Muuri.Item / number options.appendTo — element Which element the item element should be appended to for the duration of the layout animation? Default value: document.body .

— element options.layoutSender — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called for the sending grid at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string options.layoutReceiver — boolean / function / string By default grid.layout() is called for the receiving grid at the end of this method. With this argument you can control the layout call. You can disable the layout completely with false , or provide a callback function for the layout method, or provide the string 'instant' to make the layout happen instantly without any animations. Default value: true . Optional.

— boolean / function / string

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

gridA.send( 0 , gridB, -1 ); gridA.send( 0 , gridB, -1 , { appendTo : someElem, }); gridA.send( 0 , gridB, -1 , { layoutSender : function ( isAborted, items ) { }, layoutReceiver : function ( isAborted, items ) { }, });

Bind an event listener.

Parameters

event — string

— string listener — function

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.on( 'layoutEnd' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); });

Unbind an event listener.

Parameters

event — string

— string listener — function

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

function onLayoutEnd ( items ) { console .log(items); } grid.on( 'layoutEnd' , onLayoutEnd); grid.off( 'layoutEnd' , onLayoutEnd);

Destroy the grid.

Parameters

removeElements — boolean Should the item elements be removed or not? Default value: false . Optional.

— boolean

Returns — Muuri

Returns the grid instance.

Examples

grid.destroy();

grid.destroy( true );

Triggered after item elements are synchronized via grid.synchronize() .

Examples

grid.on( 'synchronize' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Synced!' ); });

Triggered when the the layout procedure begins. More specifically, this event is emitted right after new layout has been generated, internal item positions updated and grid element's dimensions updated. After this event is emitted the items in the layout will be positioned to their new positions. So if you e.g. want to react to grid element dimension changes this is a good place to do that.

Arguments

items — array The items that are about to be positioned.

— array isInstant — boolean Was the layout called with instant flag or not.

— boolean

Examples

grid.on( 'layoutStart' , function ( items, isInstant ) { console .log(items, isInstant); });

Triggered after the layout procedure has finished, successfully. Note that if you abort a layout procedure by calling grid.layout() before items have finished positioning, this event will not be emitted for the aborted layout procedure. In such a case layoutAbort will be emitted instead.

Arguments

items — array The items that were positioned. Note that these items are always identical to what the layoutStart event's callback receives as it's argument.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'layoutEnd' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); var activeItems = items.filter( function ( item ) { return item.isActive(); }); });

Triggered if you start a new layout process ( grid.layout() ) while the current layout process is still busy positioning items. Note that this event is not triggered if you start a new layout process while the layout is being computed and the items have not yet started positioning.

Arguments

items — array The items that were attempted to be positioned. Note that these items are always identical to what the layoutStart event's callback receives as it's argument.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'layoutAbort' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); var activeItems = items.filter( function ( item ) { return item.isActive(); }); });

Triggered after grid.add() is called.

Arguments

items — array The items that were successfully added.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'add' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); });

Triggered after grid.remove() is called.

Arguments

items — array The items that were successfully removed.

— array indices — array Indices of the items that were successfully removed.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'remove' , function ( items, indices ) { console .log(items, indices); });

Triggered after grid.show() is called, just before the items are shown.

Arguments

items — array The items that are about to be shown.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'showStart' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); });

Triggered after grid.show() is called, after the items are shown.

Arguments

items — array The items that were successfully shown without interruptions. If you, for example, call grid.hide() to some of the items that are currently being shown, those items will be omitted from this argument.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'showEnd' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); });

Triggered after grid.hide() is called, just before the items are hidden.

Arguments

items — array The items that are about to be hidden.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'hideStart' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); });

Triggered after grid.hide() is called, after the items are hidden.

Arguments

items — array The items that were successfully hidden without interruptions. If you, for example, call grid.show() to some of the items that are currently being hidden, those items will be omitted from this argument.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'hideEnd' , function ( items ) { console .log(items); });

Triggered after grid.filter() is called.

Arguments

shownItems — array The items that are shown.

— array hiddenItems — array The items that are hidden.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'filter' , function ( shownItems, hiddenItems ) { console .log(shownItems); console .log(hiddenItems); });

Triggered after grid.sort() is called.

Arguments

currentOrder — array All items in their current order.

— array previousOrder — array All items in their previous order.

— array

Examples

grid.on( 'sort' , function ( currentOrder, previousOrder ) { console .log(currentOrder); console .log(previousOrder); });

Triggered after grid.move() is called or when the grid is sorted during drag. Note that this is event not triggered when an item is dragged into another grid.

Arguments

data — object data.item — Muuri.Item The item that was moved. data.fromIndex — number The index the item was moved from. data.toIndex — number The index the item was moved to. data.action — string "move" or "swap".

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'move' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Triggered for the originating grid in the end of the send process (after grid.send() is called or when an item is dragged into another grid). Note that this event is called before the item's layout starts.

Arguments

data — object data.item — Muuri.Item The item that was sent. data.fromGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent from. data.fromIndex — number The index the item was moved from. data.toGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent to. data.toIndex — number The index the item was moved to.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'send' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Triggered for the originating grid in the beginning of the send process (after grid.send() is called or when an item is dragged into another grid). This event is highly useful in situations where you need to manipulate the sent item (freeze it's dimensions for example) before it is appended to it's temporary layout container as defined in send method options.

Arguments

data — object data.item — Muuri.Item The item that was sent. data.fromGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent from. data.fromIndex — number The index the item was moved from. data.toGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent to. data.toIndex — number The index the item was moved to.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'beforeSend' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Triggered for the receiving grid in the end of the send process (after grid.send() is called or when an item is dragged into another grid). Note that this event is called before the item's layout starts.

Arguments

data — object data.item — Muuri.Item The item that was sent. data.fromGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent from. data.fromIndex — number The index the item was moved from. data.toGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent to. data.toIndex — number The index the item was moved to.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'receive' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Triggered for the receiving grid in the beginning of the send process (after grid.send() is called or when an item is dragged into another grid). This event is highly useful in situations where you need to manipulate the received item (freeze it's dimensions for example) before it is appended to it's temporary layout container as defined in send method options.

Arguments

data — object data.item — Muuri.Item The item that was sent. data.fromGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent from. data.fromIndex — number The index the item was moved from. data.toGrid — Muuri The grid the item was sent to. data.toIndex — number The index the item was moved to.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'beforeReceive' , function ( data ) { console .log(data); });

Triggered in the beginning of the drag start process when dragging of an item begins. This event is highly useful in situations where you need to manipulate the dragged item (freeze it's dimensions for example) before it is appended to the dragContainer.

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The dragged item.

— Muuri.Item event — object Muuri.Dragger event data.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'dragInit' , function ( item, event ) { console .log(event); console .log(item); });

Triggered in the end of the drag start process when dragging of an item begins.

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The dragged item.

— Muuri.Item event — object Muuri.Dragger event data.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'dragStart' , function ( item, event ) { console .log(event); console .log(item); });

Triggered every time a dragged item is moved. Note that Muuri has an automatic throttling system which makes sure that this event is triggered at maximum once in an animation frame.

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The dragged item.

— Muuri.Item event — object Muuri.Dragger event data.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'dragMove' , function ( item, event ) { console .log(event); console .log(item); });

Triggered when any of the scroll parents of a dragged item is scrolled.

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The dragged item.

— Muuri.Item event — object Scroll event data.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'dragScroll' , function ( item, event ) { console .log(event); console .log(item); });

Triggered when dragged item is released and the drag process ends.

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The dragged item.

— Muuri.Item event — object Muuri.Dragger event data.

— object

Examples

grid.on( 'dragEnd' , function ( item, event ) { console .log(event); console .log(item); });

Triggered when a dragged item is released (always after dragEnd event).

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The released item.

— Muuri.Item

Examples

grid.on( 'dragReleaseStart' , function ( item ) { console .log(item); });

Triggered after released item has finished it's position animation.

Arguments

item — Muuri.Item The released item.

— Muuri.Item

Examples

grid.on( 'dragReleaseEnd' , function ( item ) { console .log(item); });

Triggered after grid is destroyed.

Examples

grid.on( 'destroy' , function ( ) { console .log( 'Muuri is no more...' ); });

Get the grid instance the item belongs to.

Returns — Muuri

Examples

var grid = item.getGrid();

Get the item element.

Returns — element

Examples

var elem = item.getElement();

Get item element's cached width (in pixels). The returned value includes the element's paddings and borders.

Returns — number

Examples

var width = item.getWidth();

Get item element's cached height (in pixels). The returned value includes the element's paddings and borders.

Returns — number

Examples

var height = item.getHeight();

Get item element's cached margins (in pixels).

Returns — object

obj.left — number

— number obj.right — number

— number obj.top — number

— number obj.bottom — number

Examples

var margin = item.getMargin();

Get item element's cached position (in pixels, relative to the grid element).

Returns — object

obj.left — number

— number obj.top — number

Examples

var position = item.getPosition();

Check if the item is currently active. Only active items are considered to be part of the layout.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isActive = item.isActive();

Check if the item is currently visible.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isVisible = item.isVisible();

Check if the item is currently animating to visible.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isShowing = item.isShowing();

Check if the item is currently animating to hidden.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isHiding = item.isHiding();

Check if the item is currently being positioned.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isPositioning = item.isPositioning();

Check if the item is currently being dragged.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isDragging = item.isDragging();

Check if the item is currently being released.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isReleasing = item.isReleasing();

Check if the item is destroyed.

Returns — boolean

Examples

var isDestroyed = item.isDestroyed();

Created and maintained by Niklas Rämö.

This project owes much to David DeSandro's Masonry, Packery and Isotope libraries. You should go ahead and check them out right now if you haven't yet. Thanks Dave!

Jukka Jylänki's survey "A Thousand Ways to Pack the Bin - A Practical Approach to Two-Dimensional Rectangle Bin Packing" came in handy when building Muuri's layout algorithms. Thanks Jukka!

Big thanks to the people behind Web Animations polyfill for making it possible to use Web Animations API reliably across browsers today.

Haltu Oy was responsible for initiating this project in the first place and funded the initial development. Thanks Haltu!

Copyright © 2015 Haltu Oy. Licensed under the MIT license.