openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

mutou-micro

by Wade Simmons
1.0.1-7 (see all)

Get the current time in microseconds

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

519

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-microtime

Travis Build AppVeyor Build npm npm

Date.now() will only give you accuracy in milliseconds. This module calls gettimeofday(2) to get the time in microseconds and provides it in a few different formats. The same warning from that function applies: The resolution of the system clock is hardware dependent, and the time may be updated continuously or in ``ticks.''

N-API Support

As of version 3.0.0, this library is built using the N-API library. This should allow you to upgrade to newer versions of Node.js without having to reinstall / rebuild this library.

Version 3.0.0 and later also bundle prebuilt binaries for common systems in the npm package itself. These will be used if the version of Node you are using supports N-API (>= v6.14.2), otherwise the binary will be recompiled on install.

Installation

npm install microtime

Usage

microtime.now()

Get the current time in microseconds as an integer.

microtime.nowDouble()

Get the current time in seconds as a floating point number with microsecond accuracy (similar to time.time() in Python and Time.now.to_f in Ruby).

microtime.nowStruct()

Get the current time and return as a list with seconds and microseconds (matching the return value of gettimeofday(2)).

Example

> var microtime = require('microtime')
> microtime.now()
1297448895297028
> microtime.nowDouble()
1297448897.600976
> microtime.nowStruct()
[ 1297448902, 753875 ]

Estimating clock resolution

Starting with version 0.1.3, there is a test script that tries to guess the clock resolution. You can run it with npm test microtime. Example output:

microtime.now() = 1298960083489806
microtime.nowDouble() = 1298960083.511521
microtime.nowStruct() = [ 1298960083, 511587 ]

Guessing clock resolution...
Clock resolution observed: 1us

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial