mut

mute

by Shannon Moeller
2.0.6

Politely tells stdout and stderr to shut the heck up for a moment.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

mute

Politely tells one or more streams to shut the heck up for a moment by temporarily reassigning their write methods. Useful when testing noisey modules which lack verbosity options. Mutes stdout and stderr by default.

Install

$ npm install --save mute

Usage

var mute = require('mute');

// Mute stdout and stderr
var unmute = mute();

console.log('foo');   // doesn't print 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // doesn't print 'bar'

unmute();

console.log('foo');   // prints 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // prints 'bar'

// Mute just stderr
var unmuteErr = mute(process.stderr);

console.log('foo');   // prints 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // doesn't print 'bar'

unmuteErr();

console.log('foo');   // prints 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // prints 'bar'

API

mute(...stream): Function()

Accepts one or more streams or arrays of streams, mutes them all, and returns a function to unmute them.

Test

$ npm test

Contribute

Tasks

Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.

© 2015 Shannon Moeller me@shannonmoeller.com

Licensed under MIT

