mute
Politely tells one or more streams to shut the heck up for a moment by temporarily reassigning their write methods. Useful when testing noisey modules which lack verbosity options. Mutes
stdout and
stderr by default.
$ npm install --save mute
var mute = require('mute');
// Mute stdout and stderr
var unmute = mute();
console.log('foo'); // doesn't print 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // doesn't print 'bar'
unmute();
console.log('foo'); // prints 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // prints 'bar'
// Mute just stderr
var unmuteErr = mute(process.stderr);
console.log('foo'); // prints 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // doesn't print 'bar'
unmuteErr();
console.log('foo'); // prints 'foo'
console.error('bar'); // prints 'bar'
mute(...stream): Function()
Accepts one or more streams or arrays of streams, mutes them all, and returns a function to unmute them.
$ npm test
Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.
