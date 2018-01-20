mute

Politely tells one or more streams to shut the heck up for a moment by temporarily reassigning their write methods. Useful when testing noisey modules which lack verbosity options. Mutes stdout and stderr by default.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

var mute = require ( 'mute' ); var unmute = mute(); console .log( 'foo' ); console .error( 'bar' ); unmute(); console .log( 'foo' ); console .error( 'bar' ); var unmuteErr = mute(process.stderr); console .log( 'foo' ); console .error( 'bar' ); unmuteErr(); console .log( 'foo' ); console .error( 'bar' );

API

Accepts one or more streams or arrays of streams, mutes them all, and returns a function to unmute them.

Test

npm test

Contribute

Standards for this project, including tests, code coverage, and semantics are enforced with a build tool. Pull requests must include passing tests with 100% code coverage and no linting errors.

© 2015 Shannon Moeller me@shannonmoeller.com

Licensed under MIT