Welcome to the mutation testing elements mono repo.
It is a lernajs mono repository. Please see the packages directory to navigate to a sub package.
The
mutation-testing-report-schema and
mutation-testing-elements versions will be kept in sync.
The schema can have major and minor releases, as well as patch releases. A bug or documentation update will mean a patch release. Backward compatible changes mean a minor release, breaking changes will mean a major release.
The mutation-testing-elements major and minor version will be in sync with the schema, however it can have patch releases for changes of the elements without a schema update.
Note that this is not strict semver 2.0.0. See https://github.com/stryker-mutator/mutation-testing-elements/issues/5 for the reasoning behind it.
An example (just for clarification, versions are not based on reality):
|Schema version
|Supported mutation-testing-elements implementations
1.0.0
1.0.0,
1.0.1
1.1.0
1.0.0,
1.0.1,
1.1.0,
1.1.1
2.0.0
2.0.0,
2.0.1
2.0.1
2.0.0,
2.0.1
Releasing is done with from the travis build server. Perform the following steps:
npm install.
npm run lerna:version:patch,
npm run lerna:version:minor or
npm run lerna:version:major (based on the release you want). Lerna will figure out which packages need to be released and prompt to ask if it is OK.