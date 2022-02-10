openbase logo
mutation-testing-report-schema

by stryker-mutator
1.7.8 (see all)

🗃 A schema for mutation testing results with the web components to visualise it 📊

Readme

Mutation testing badge Build Status

Mutation testing elements

Welcome to the mutation testing elements mono repo.

It is a lernajs mono repository. Please see the packages directory to navigate to a sub package.

Versioning

The mutation-testing-report-schema and mutation-testing-elements versions will be kept in sync.

The schema can have major and minor releases, as well as patch releases. A bug or documentation update will mean a patch release. Backward compatible changes mean a minor release, breaking changes will mean a major release.

The mutation-testing-elements major and minor version will be in sync with the schema, however it can have patch releases for changes of the elements without a schema update.

Note that this is not strict semver 2.0.0. See https://github.com/stryker-mutator/mutation-testing-elements/issues/5 for the reasoning behind it.

An example (just for clarification, versions are not based on reality):

Schema versionSupported mutation-testing-elements implementations
1.0.01.0.0, 1.0.1
1.1.01.0.0, 1.0.1, 1.1.0, 1.1.1
2.0.02.0.0, 2.0.1
2.0.12.0.0, 2.0.1

Releasing

Releasing is done with from the travis build server. Perform the following steps:

  • Clone the repo and run npm install.
  • Run npm run lerna:version:patch, npm run lerna:version:minor or npm run lerna:version:major (based on the release you want). Lerna will figure out which packages need to be released and prompt to ask if it is OK.
  • After the new tag is pushed to the master branch, it should be released via a github workflow.

