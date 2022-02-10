Mutation testing elements

Welcome to the mutation testing elements mono repo.

It is a lernajs mono repository. Please see the packages directory to navigate to a sub package.

Versioning

The mutation-testing-report-schema and mutation-testing-elements versions will be kept in sync.

The schema can have major and minor releases, as well as patch releases. A bug or documentation update will mean a patch release. Backward compatible changes mean a minor release, breaking changes will mean a major release.

The mutation-testing-elements major and minor version will be in sync with the schema, however it can have patch releases for changes of the elements without a schema update.

Note that this is not strict semver 2.0.0. See https://github.com/stryker-mutator/mutation-testing-elements/issues/5 for the reasoning behind it.

An example (just for clarification, versions are not based on reality):

Schema version Supported mutation-testing-elements implementations 1.0.0 1.0.0 , 1.0.1 1.1.0 1.0.0 , 1.0.1 , 1.1.0 , 1.1.1 2.0.0 2.0.0 , 2.0.1 2.0.1 2.0.0 , 2.0.1

Releasing

Releasing is done with from the travis build server. Perform the following steps: