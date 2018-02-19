Mutable state containers in javascript with dirty checking and more (WIP)
Mutable is a mobx-compatible class system library. Mutable offers a unique runtime schema engine that enforces unidirectional data flow, and formalizes the structure of props and state. Mutable also supports data defaults, and non-nullable types.
Add Mutable to your project by installing it with npm:
npm install mutable --save
Simple code example:
import * as mutable from 'mutable';
import * as mobx from 'mutable';
// define a mutable class by providing a name and a spec (class schema)
const Dude = mutable.define('Dude', {
spec: ()=>({
name: Mutable.String.withDefault('Leon'),
age: Mutable.Number.withDefault(110),
address: Mutable.String.withDefault('no address')
})
});
// Mutable types accept custom data according to their spec as the first argument of their constructor
const dude = new Dude({name:'Ido'});
mobx.autorun(function () {
console.log(dude.name + ' ' + dude.age);
});
// prints: Leon 110
dude.name = 'Mike';
// prints: Mike 110
Integrating mutable into React components is up to the user.
Clone this project locally. Then, at the root folder of the project, run:
npm install
npm test
At the root folder of the project, run:
npm start
Then, open your browser at http://localhost:8080/webtest.bundle and see any changes you make in tests or code reflected in the browser
Currently Mutable is in alpha mode. As such, it does not respect semver.
We use a custom license, see
LICENSE.md
These are examples of the kinds of libraries we would like to model ourselves after.