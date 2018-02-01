MustBe: Authorization Plumbing For NodeJS / Express Apps

MustBe is not a complete authorization framework, with roles and responsibilities and models and data access and everything that you need. Rather, it is the underlying plumbing that you need to secure your site. It allows you to fill in the necessary parts to manage data access, roles and users, and gives you the activity based plumbing to secure it all.

Authorization, Not Authentication

MustBe is an authorization system - the part of a security system that decides whether or not you are allowed to do something. This is the second of authentication and authorization, where authentication simply determines who you are.

Specifically, MustBe is an activity based authorization system. It allows you to verify that a user has permissions to perform any given activity in your application.

What Is Activity Based Authorization?

The gist of it is that you check whether or not a user has permission to perform an activity. How they get permission to do that activity is up to you. Maybe it's throug a role, maybe it's through data they have been assigned to. But the permission for the activity is what needs to be checked.

For more detail on this, check out my 2011 article on using activity based authorization checks. It will give you the core of what you need to know about whey role-based authorization checks are a bad idea, and why activity based permissions are the way to go.

Documentation

Detailed documentation about the configuration and use of MustBe can be found in the documentation folder.

Demo App

There is a small demo app located in the /demo folder of this repository. You can run the demo app by first installing the dependencies for mustbe with:

npm install

And then going in to the demo folder and running the following: