Mustache Express lets you use Mustache and Express (at least version 3) together, including auto-loading partials.

Usage

var mustacheExpress = require ( 'mustache-express' ); app.engine( 'mustache' , mustacheExpress()); app.set( 'view engine' , 'mustache' ); app.set( 'views' , __dirname + '/views' );

Parameters

The mustacheExpress method can take three parameters: the directory of the partials, the extension of the partials, and an optional array of tags. When a partial is requested by a template, the file will be loaded from path.resolve(directory, partialName + extension) . By default, these values are determined by Express.

Example: If you want to create a folder for your partials in the view directory like so:

view ├── partials │ ├── footer .mst │ └── header .mst ├── error .mst └── index .mst

You should configure your view engine while passing the following parameters:

app.engine( 'mst' , mustache(VIEWS_PATH + '/partials' , '.mst' ));

Properties

The return function has a cache parameter that is an LRU Cache.