Mustache Express lets you use Mustache and Express (at least version 3) together, including auto-loading partials.
var mustacheExpress = require('mustache-express');
// Register '.mustache' extension with The Mustache Express
app.engine('mustache', mustacheExpress());
app.set('view engine', 'mustache');
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views');
The mustacheExpress method can take three parameters: the directory of the partials, the extension of the partials, and an optional array of tags. When a partial is requested by a template, the file will be loaded from
path.resolve(directory, partialName + extension). By default, these values are determined by Express.
Example: If you want to create a folder for your partials in the view directory like so:
view
├── partials
│ ├── footer.mst
│ └── header.mst
├── error.mst
└── index.mst
You should configure your view engine while passing the following parameters:
/**
* Pass the path for your partial directory and
* the extension of the partials within the mustache-express method
*/
app.engine('mst', mustache(VIEWS_PATH + '/partials', '.mst'));
The return function has a
cache parameter that is an LRU Cache.
var engine = mustacheExpress();
var cache = engine.cache; // Caches the full file name with some internal data.