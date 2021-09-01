openbase logo
mustache-express

by Bryan Burgers
1.3.2 (see all)

Use mustache, including partials, in Express 3

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27.9K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Express HTML Templating Engine

Readme

Build Status

Mustache Express lets you use Mustache and Express (at least version 3) together, including auto-loading partials.

Usage

var mustacheExpress = require('mustache-express');

// Register '.mustache' extension with The Mustache Express
app.engine('mustache', mustacheExpress());

app.set('view engine', 'mustache');
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views');

Parameters

The mustacheExpress method can take three parameters: the directory of the partials, the extension of the partials, and an optional array of tags. When a partial is requested by a template, the file will be loaded from path.resolve(directory, partialName + extension). By default, these values are determined by Express.

Example: If you want to create a folder for your partials in the view directory like so:

view
  ├── partials
  │   ├── footer.mst
  │   └── header.mst
  ├── error.mst
  └── index.mst

You should configure your view engine while passing the following parameters:

/**
 * Pass the path for your partial directory and
 * the extension of the partials within the mustache-express method
 */
app.engine('mst', mustache(VIEWS_PATH + '/partials', '.mst'));

Properties

The return function has a cache parameter that is an LRU Cache.

var engine = mustacheExpress();
var cache = engine.cache; // Caches the full file name with some internal data.

