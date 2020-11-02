Must.js is a testing and assertion library for JavaScript and Node.js with
a friendly BDD syntax (
awesome.must.be.true()). It ships with many
expressive matchers and is test runner and framework agnostic. Follows
RFC 2119 with its use of MUST. Good and well testsed stuff.
For those new to testing JavaScript on Node.js, you'll also need a test framework (also called a test-runner or a harness) to run your tests. One such tool is Mocha.
Assert with a beautiful and fluent chain that saves you from wrapping objects manually and reads nicely, too:
require("must/register")
obj.must.be.true()
Supports the expect flavor of wrapping as well:
var demand = require("must")
demand(obj).be.string()
Many expressive matchers out of the box, including:
[].must.be.empty()
obj.must.have.nonenumerable("foo")
(42).must.be.above(13)
Simple, because matchers always behave the same way and don't depend
on any "special flags" in the chain. They are also not interdependent the
way
foo.should.have.property(x).with.lengthOf(5) would be.
Reasonable, because it asserts only when you call the matcher
[].must.be.empty() and not when you merely get the property
empty. See
below why asserting on property access is
dangerous in other assertion libraries.
Has an intelligent and type-safe recursive
eql
matcher that compares arrays and objects by content and supports value
objects. It's fully type-safe, so instances of different classes aren't
eql, even if their properties are. It also supports circular and
self-referential objects.
primesBelowTen.must.eql([2, 3, 5, 7])
model.attributes.must.eql({title: "New", createdAt: new Date(2000, 1, 1)})
Built-in support for asserting on promises with stack traces leading back to your assertion, not to the library's internals.
Promise.resolve(42).must.then.equal(42)
Promise.resolve([1, 2, 3]).must.eventually.not.include(42)
Promise.reject(new Error("Problemo")).must.reject.with.error(/problem/i)
Human readable error messages let you know if an object wasn't what you expected. You can also customize or prepend to the autogenerated error message for further clarification.
Honors RFC 2119 by using the word MUST because your
tests assert things, they don't list wishes or prayers, right? Exactly!
Foo.must.equal(42), not
foo.pretty.please.equal(42).
Works with any test runner and framework.
Avoids type coercions and mismatches.
Well tested — over 700 cases in over 2500 lines of tests. That makes a test to code ratio of 5:1.
Among other things, one reason why Should.js and Chai.js inspired me to write Must.js is that they have a fundamental design mistake that makes them both surprising in a bad way and dangerous to use. Read more below.
Must.js features a very simple implementation and one you can extend yourself. In Must.js, every matcher is a function on
Must.prototype that calls
Must.prototype.assert. For now, please see the source of Must for examples.
There are plugins for Must.js by others available, too.
Note: Must.js will follow the semantic versioning starting from v1.0.0.
npm install must
Must.js doesn't yet have a build ready for the browser, but you might be able to use Browserify to have it run there till then.
To use the fluent chain, just require Must.js's "register" file and it'll make itself available everywhere:
require("must/register")
Then just access the
must property on any object and call matchers on it.
answer.must.equal(42)
new Date().must.be.an.instanceof(Date)
If you wish to use the expect flavor, assign Must to any name of your choice, e.g:
var expect = require("must")
var demand = require("must")
And call it with the object you wish to assert:
expect(answer).to.equal(42)
demand(null).be.null()
For a list of all matchers, please see the Must.js API Documentation.
To assert the opposite, just add
not between the chain:
true.must.not.be.false()
[].must.not.be.empty()
Use it multiple times to create lots of fun puzzles! :-)
true.must.not.not.be.true()
In almost all cases you can freely call methods on any object in JavaScript.
Except for
null and
undefined.
Most of the time this won't be a problem, because if you're asserting that
something.must.be.true() and
something ends up
null, the test will still
fail. If, however, you do need to assert its nullness, aliasing Must to
expect
or
demand and wrapping it manually works well:
var demand = require("must")
demand(something).be.null()
demand(undefined).be.undefined()
If you've got an object on which a
null or an
undefined property must
exist in addition to having a nully value, use the
property matcher:
var obj = {id: null, name: undefined}
obj.must.have.property("id", null)
obj.must.have.property("name", undefined)
If your test runner supports an options file, you might want to require Must
there so you wouldn't have to remember to
require in each test file.
For Mocha, that file is
test/mocha.opts:
--require must/register
Inside a test runner or framework things would look something like this:
require("must/register")
var MySong = require("../my_song")
describe("MySong", function() {
it("must be creatable", function() {
new MySong().must.be.an.instanceof(MySong)
})
it("must have cowbell", function() {
new MySong().cowbell.must.be.true()
})
it("must not have pop", function() {
new MySong().must.not.have.property("pop")
})
})
For extended documentation on all functions, please see the Must.js API Documentation.
You're likely to be already using some testing library and have a set of tests in them. I'm honored you picked Must.js to go forward. Let's get you up to speed on how Must.js differs from others and how to migrate your old tests over.
Must.js and Should.js are fairly similar when it comes to matchers.
should.not.exist(obj.foo).
demand(foo).not.to.exist().
with.lengthOf because its matchers are all independent.
obj.must.have.length(5)
ok matcher because unambiguous names are better.
truthy.
Here's a quick
sed script to convert
obj.should.xxx style to
obj.must.xxx():
sed -i.should -E -f /dev/stdin test/**/*.js <<-end
/\.should\.([[:alpha:].]+)([[:space:]}\);]|$)/s/\.should\.([[:alpha:].]+)/.must.\1()/g
s/\.should\.([[:alpha:].]+)/.must.\1/g
end
Must.js and Chai.js are fairly similar when it comes to matchers.
obj.should) and expect
(
expect(obj).to) flavor.
include flag because its matchers are all independent.
Object.keys(obj).must.include("foo").
deep flag for the
equal matcher because
eql already compares recursively and in a type-safe
way.
obj.must.eql({some: {deep: "object"}}).
deep flag for the
property matcher because it prefers
regular property access.
obj.some.nested.property.must.equal(42).
ok matcher because unambiguous names are better.
truthy.
respondTo matcher because unambiguous names are better.
MyClass.prototype.must.be.a.function().
Here's a quick
sed script to convert
obj.should.xxx style to
obj.must.xxx():
sed -i.should -E -f /dev/stdin test/**/*.js <<-end
/\.should\.([[:alpha:].]+)([[:space:]}\);]|$)/s/\.should\.([[:alpha:].]+)/.must.\1()/g
s/\.should\.([[:alpha:].]+)/.must.\1/g
end
If you've used the
should style before, you most likely have test cases titled
it("should do good").
Migrate those to
it("must do good") with this
sed script:
sed -i.should -E -e 's/it\("should/it("must/g' test/**/*.js
Among other things, one reason why Should.js and Chai.js inspired me to write Must.js is that they have a fundamental design mistake that makes them both surprising in a bad way and dangerous to use.
It has to do with them asserting on property access, like this:
true.should.be.true
[].should.be.empty
What initially may seem familiar to Ruby programmers, first of all, is out of place in JavaScript. Dot-something stands for getting a property's value and getters, regardless of language, should not have side-effects. Especially not control-flow changing exceptions!
Secondly, and this is where it's flat out dangerous asserting on property
access, is that accessing a non-existent property does nothing in
JavaScript. Recall that JavaScript does not have Ruby's
method_missing or
other hooks to catch such access. So, guess what happens when someone mistypes
or mis-remembers a matcher? Yep, nothin' again. And that's the way it's supposed
to be. But what's good in JavaScript, not so good for your now false
positive test.
Imagine using a plugin that adds matchers for spies or mocks. Then using it with
someFn.should.have.been.calledOnce. Someone accidentally removes the plugin
or thinks
calledQuadrice sounds good? Well, those assertions will surely
continue passing because they'll now just get
undefined back.
Must.js solves both problems with the simplest but effective solution
— requires you to always call matchers because they're plain-old functions
—
expect(problem).to.not.exist().
If you have a module extending Must.js one not listed above, please let me know or create a pull request.
Must.js is released under a Lesser GNU Affero General Public License, which in summary means:
For more convoluted language, see the
LICENSE file.
Andri Möll typed this and the code.
Monday Calendar supported the engineering work.
BrowserStack supports with cross-browser testing.
If you find Must.js needs improving, please don't hesitate to type to me now at andri@dot.ee or create an issue online.