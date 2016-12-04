Streaming music metadata parser for node and the browser.

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install musicmetadata

You can also download a pre packaged browser release from dist/musicmetadata.js . See example/index.html for usage.

Supports

mp3 (1.1, 2.2, 2.3, 2.4)

m4a (mp4)

vorbis (ogg, flac)

asf (wma, wmv)

API

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var mm = require ( 'musicmetadata' ); var parser = mm(fs.createReadStream( 'sample.mp3' ), function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(metadata); });

This will output the standard music metadata:

{ artist : [ 'Spor' ], album : 'Nightlife, Vol 5.' , albumartist : [ 'Andy C' , 'Spor' ], title : 'Stronger' , year : '2010' , track : { no : 1 , of : 44 }, disk : { no : 1 , of : 2 }, genre : [ 'Drum & Bass' ], picture : [ { format : 'jpg' , data : < Buffer > } ], duration : 302.41 // in seconds }

Note, the stream is not closed by default. To prevent leaks, you must close it yourself:

var readableStream = fs.createReadStream( 'sample.mp3' ); var parser = mm(readableStream, function ( err, metadata ) { if (err) throw err; readableStream.close(); });

musicmetadata also emits all metadata it discovers during parsing. For example if you wanted to read the TLEN frame from an id3v2.x file you can do this:

parser.on( 'TLEN' , function ( result ) { console .log(result); });

You can also read the duration; to calculate the duration musicmetadata may need to parse the entire file so only enable this if you need the functionality.

mm(fs.createReadStream( 'sample.mp3' ), { duration : true }, function ( err, metadata ) { });

Note that in order to read the duration for streams that are not file streams, you must also pass the size of the file in bytes.

mm(fs.createReadStream( 'sample.mp3' ), { duration : true , fileSize : 26838 }, function ( err, metadata ) { });

