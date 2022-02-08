Music21j: An Interactive Framework for Musical Analysis
Music21j is a Javascript reinterpretation of the Music21 Python package, a toolkit for computer-aided musicology, now with intuitive HTML/Javascript interfaces. Some things music21j offers are:
Though it does not have all the power of Music21 Python, music21j can help with a number of research problems in music history and theory. The introduction to the Python package will say more about it (it's better documented). The "namespaces" tab above will give introductions to some features of music21j. At this point we're focusing on documenting usage; developer docs will come later.
Music21j requires your users to have a relatively recent web browser -- the project
targets browsers no more than two years old.
Safari 9+, Chrome since 2015 (v.32+), Edge 14+, or Firefox since 2014 (v. 26+).
Internet Explorer 11+ is currently supported, though timing of playback can be a bit off, but support for it will be removed soon. Microsoft Edge is the only major desktop browser for which there is no support for MIDI devices.
This README appears in both the GitHub home page and the documentation home page; to make the following links work, go to the documentation page at http://web.mit.edu/music21/music21j/doc/ .
Begin at the {@link music21} namespace (click the link or use the menu above), or start with a specific one such as {@link music21.note} or {@link music21.stream} or a Class such as {@link music21.note.Note} or {@link music21.stream.Stream}.
Install by downloading a copy of the music21 code to your own webserver.
% npm install music21j
If this line (
npm install) doesn't work, download the
latest version of
node.js from https://nodejs.org/en/download/
A guide to installing music21j on Windows would be appreciated.
The files in music21j are best viewed by running your own
webserver (rather than using
file:///... links). We've
included a small script to start you up:
$ cd ~/git/music21j
$ grunt webpack
$ python start_python_server.py
Then navigate to http://localhost:8000/testHTML/ for some demos.
To use music21j in your own page, place in a html page like this (this assumes that you're using the python server above).
<html lang="en">
<head>
<title>music21 test</title>
</head>
<body>
<script src="/node_modules/music21j/releases/music21.debug.js">
</script>
<script>
const n = new music21.note.Note('F#');
const s = new music21.stream.Stream();
s.append(n);
s.appendNewDOM();
</script>
</body>
</html>
or use it in your own Javascript/Typescript project:
$ npm install --save music21j
import * as music21 from 'music21j';
const n = new music21.note.Note('F#');
// etc.
0.12 beta
Music21j is released under the BSD 3-Clause License. Essentially you can do with it what you want so long as you leave in my copyright statements and do not represent that I endorse your product.
Or you can choose to use the GNU Lesser Public License if for some reason that suits your project better.
Thanks to the following packages (among others) for making music21j possible:
The Python version of music21 was supported by grants from the Seaver Institute and the National Endowment for the Humanities and supported by the Music and Theater Arts section of MIT.
Build with
$ grunt webpack
or
$ grunt webpack watch
Before building, every once in a while run (in the music21j directory)
node_modules/.bin/npm-check-updates
and if it looks like something to update, run
node_modules/.bin/npm-check-updates --upgradeAll
npm update
Build documentation with:
grunt jsdoc
The template is specified in jsdoc-template/jsdoc.conf.json
These docs will be changing in preparation for v. 1.0 release. (on webpack)