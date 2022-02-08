music-metadata-browser is a metadata parser, supporting virtual any audio format and tag header around.
music-metadata-browser is a node module, designed for modern browser applications. Because modules don't run directly in the browser you need a module bundler, like Webpack or Parcel. The module bundler turns the modules (dependencies), together with you application code, into a static asset (typically a minified JavaScript file). The output of module bundler is compatible and optimized for execution by a web browser.
Integration with React or Angular should not be a problem:
If you prefer to parse files or streams server (node.js) side, you should use music-metadata instead.
|Audio format
|Description
|Wiki
|AIFF / AIFF-C
|Audio Interchange File Format
|🔗
|AAC
|ADTS / Advanced Audio Coding
|🔗
|APE
|Monkey's Audio
|🔗
|ASF
|Advanced Systems Format
|🔗
|DSDIFF
|Philips DSDIFF
|🔗
|DSF
|Sony's DSD Stream File
|🔗
|FLAC
|Free Lossless Audio Codec
|🔗
|MP2
|MPEG-1 Audio Layer II
|🔗
|Matroska
|Matroska (EBML), mka, mkv
|🔗
|MP3
|MPEG-1 / MPEG-2 Audio Layer III
|🔗
|MPC
|Musepack SV7
|🔗
|MPEG 4
|mp4, m4a, m4v
|🔗
|Ogg
|Open container format
|🔗
|Opus
|🔗
|Speex
|🔗
|Theora
|🔗
|Vorbis
|Vorbis audio compression
|🔗
|WAV
|RIFF WAVE
|🔗
|WebM
|webm
|🔗
|WV
|WavPack
|🔗
|WMA
|Windows Media Audio
|🔗
Support for MusicBrainz tags as written by Picard.
Support for encoding / format details:
Install via npm:
npm install music-metadata-browser
or using yarn:
yarn add music-metadata-browser
Import music-metadata in JavaScript
const musicMetadata = require('music-metadata-browser');
This is how it's done in TypeScript
import * as musicMetadata from 'music-metadata-browser';
There are currently three ways to parse (read) audio tracks: 1) parsing a Web API blob or file with the parseBlob function. 2) Using ReadableStream using the parseReadableStream function. 3) Using Node.js streams using the parseNodeStream function. 3) Provide a URL to fetch the audio track from.
Parse an audio file from a Blob or File.
const musicMetadata = require('music-metadata-browser');
let blob;
musicMetadata.parseBlob(blob).then(metadata => {
// metadata has all the metadata found in the blob or file
});
Or with async/await if you prefer:
(async () => {
let blob; // File or Blob
const metadata = await musicMetadata.parseBlob(blob);
// metadata has all the metadata found in the blob or file
});
import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser';
(async () => {
const metadata = await mm.parseReadableStream(readableStream);
console.log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden: false, depth: null }));
});
Parse from a Web API ReadableStream (web stream according WTWG Streams Standard).
If available, pass the mime-type and file-size. Without the mime-type, the content will be audio type will be automatically detected.
It is recommended to provide the corresponding MIME-type.
An extension (e.g.:
.mp3), filename or path will also work.
If the MIME-type or filename is not provided, or not understood, music-metadata will try to derive the type from the content.
import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser';
const readableStream = result.node;
mm.parseReadableStream(readableStream, {size: 21032, mimeType: 'audio/mpeg'})
.then( metadata => {
console.log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden: false, depth: null }));
someReadStream.cancel();
});
import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser';
mm.parseNodeStream(readableStream)
.then( metadata => {
console.log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden: false, depth: null }));
readableStream.destroy();
});
The readable stream is derived from Node's readable stream.
If available, pass the mime-type and file-size. Without the mime-type, the content will be audio type will be automatically detected.
import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser';
(async () => {
const metadata = await mm.parseNodeStream(someReadStream, {mimeType: 'audio/mpeg', size: 26838 });
console.log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden: false, depth: null }));
someReadStream.close();
});
If you wish to stream your audio track over HTTP you need can use
fetchFromUrl which is using the Fetch API to retrieve the audio track:
import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser';
(async () => {
const metadata = await mm.fetchFromUrl(audioTrackUrl, options);
});
Utility to Converts the native tags to a dictionary index on the tag identifier
orderTags(nativeTags: ITag[]): [tagId: string]: any[]
Can be used to convert the normalized rating value to the 0..5 stars, where 0 an undefined rating, 1 the star the lowest rating and 5 the highest rating.
ratingToStars(rating)
rating is a number between 0.0 and 1.0
Returns the number of stars: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5.
Select cover image based on image type field, otherwise the first picture in file.
export function selectCover(pictures?: IPicture[]): IPicture | null
import * as mm from 'music-metadata';
(async () => {
const {common} = await mm.parseFile(filePath);
const cover = mm.selectCover(common.picture); // pick the cover image
}
)();
duration: default:
false, if set to
true, it will parse the whole media file if required to determine the duration.
fileSize: only provide this in combination with
parseStream function.
observer: (update: MetadataEvent) => void;: Will be called after each change to
common (generic) tag, or
format properties.
skipCovers: default:
false, if set to
true, it will not return embedded cover-art (images).
skipPostHeaders? boolean default:
false, if set to
true, it will not search all the entire track for additional headers. Only recommenced to use in combination with streams.
includeChapters default:
false, if set to
true, it will parse chapters (currently only MP4 files). experimental functionality
Although in most cases duration is included, in some cases it requires
music-metadata parsing the entire file.
To enforce parsing the entire file if needed you should set
duration to
true.
If the returned promise resolves, the metadata (TypeScript
IAudioMetadata interface) contains:
format: IFormat Audio format information
native: INativeTags List of native (original) tags found in the parsed audio file.
common: ICommonTagsResult Is a generic (abstract) way of reading metadata information.
Audio format information. Defined in the TypeScript
IFormat interface:
container?: string Audio encoding format. e.g.: 'flac'
codec? Name of the codec (algorithm used for the audio compression)
codecProfile?: string Codec profile / settings
tagTypes?: TagType[] List of tagging formats found in parsed audio file
duration?: number Duration in seconds
bitrate?: number Number bits per second of encoded audio file
sampleRate?: number Sampling rate in Samples per second (S/s)
bitsPerSample?: number Audio bit depth
lossless?: boolean True if lossless, false for lossy encoding
numberOfChannels?: number Number of audio channels
numberOfSamples?: number Number of samples frames, one sample contains all channels. The duration is: numberOfSamples / sampleRate
Common tag documentation is automatically generated.
