music-metadata-browser is a metadata parser, supporting virtual any audio format and tag header around.

music-metadata-browser is a node module, designed for modern browser applications. Because modules don't run directly in the browser you need a module bundler, like Webpack or Parcel. The module bundler turns the modules (dependencies), together with you application code, into a static asset (typically a minified JavaScript file). The output of module bundler is compatible and optimized for execution by a web browser.

Integration with React or Angular should not be a problem:

If you prefer to parse files or streams server (node.js) side, you should use music-metadata instead.

Features

Support for audio file types

Audio format Description Wiki AIFF / AIFF-C Audio Interchange File Format 🔗 AAC ADTS / Advanced Audio Coding 🔗 APE Monkey's Audio 🔗 ASF Advanced Systems Format 🔗 DSDIFF Philips DSDIFF 🔗 DSF Sony's DSD Stream File 🔗 FLAC Free Lossless Audio Codec 🔗 MP2 MPEG-1 Audio Layer II 🔗 Matroska Matroska (EBML), mka, mkv 🔗 MP3 MPEG-1 / MPEG-2 Audio Layer III 🔗 MPC Musepack SV7 🔗 MPEG 4 mp4, m4a, m4v 🔗 Ogg Open container format 🔗 Opus 🔗 Speex 🔗 Theora 🔗 Vorbis Vorbis audio compression 🔗 WAV RIFF WAVE 🔗 WebM webm 🔗 WV WavPack 🔗 WMA Windows Media Audio 🔗

Support for MusicBrainz tags as written by Picard.

Audio format & encoding details

Support for encoding / format details:

Online demo's

Usage

Installation

Install via npm:

npm install music-metadata-browser

or using yarn:

yarn add music-metadata-browser

Import music-metadata

Import music-metadata in JavaScript

const musicMetadata = require ( 'music-metadata-browser' );

This is how it's done in TypeScript

import * as musicMetadata from 'music-metadata-browser' ;

Module Functions

There are currently three ways to parse (read) audio tracks: 1) parsing a Web API blob or file with the parseBlob function. 2) Using ReadableStream using the parseReadableStream function. 3) Using Node.js streams using the parseNodeStream function. 3) Provide a URL to fetch the audio track from.

parseBlob function

Parse an audio file from a Blob or File.

const musicMetadata = require ( 'music-metadata-browser' ); let blob; musicMetadata.parseBlob(blob).then( metadata => { });

Or with async/await if you prefer:

( async () => { let blob; const metadata = await musicMetadata.parseBlob(blob); });

parseReadableStream function

import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser' ; ( async ( ) => { const metadata = await mm.parseReadableStream(readableStream); console .log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden : false , depth : null })); });

Parse from a Web API ReadableStream (web stream according WTWG Streams Standard).

If available, pass the mime-type and file-size. Without the mime-type, the content will be audio type will be automatically detected.

It is recommended to provide the corresponding MIME-type. An extension (e.g.: .mp3 ), filename or path will also work. If the MIME-type or filename is not provided, or not understood, music-metadata will try to derive the type from the content.

import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser' ; const readableStream = result.node; mm.parseReadableStream(readableStream, { size : 21032 , mimeType : 'audio/mpeg' }) .then( metadata => { console .log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden : false , depth : null })); someReadStream.cancel(); });

parseNodeStream function

import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser' ; mm.parseNodeStream(readableStream) .then( metadata => { console .log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden : false , depth : null })); readableStream.destroy(); });

The readable stream is derived from Node's readable stream.

If available, pass the mime-type and file-size. Without the mime-type, the content will be audio type will be automatically detected.

import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser' ; ( async ( ) => { const metadata = await mm.parseNodeStream(someReadStream, { mimeType : 'audio/mpeg' , size : 26838 }); console .log(util.inspect(metadata, { showHidden : false , depth : null })); someReadStream.close(); });

fetchUrl function

If you wish to stream your audio track over HTTP you need can use fetchFromUrl which is using the Fetch API to retrieve the audio track:

import * as mm from 'music-metadata-browser' ; ( async ( ) => { const metadata = await mm.fetchFromUrl(audioTrackUrl, options); });

Utility to Converts the native tags to a dictionary index on the tag identifier

orderTags(nativeTags: ITag[]): [tagId: string]: any[]

ratingToStars function

Can be used to convert the normalized rating value to the 0..5 stars, where 0 an undefined rating, 1 the star the lowest rating and 5 the highest rating.

ratingToStars(rating)

rating is a number between 0.0 and 1.0

Returns the number of stars: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 or 5.

selectCover function

Select cover image based on image type field, otherwise the first picture in file.

export function selectCover ( pictures?: IPicture[] ): IPicture | null

import * as mm from 'music-metadata' ; ( async ( ) => { const {common} = await mm.parseFile(filePath); const cover = mm.selectCover(common.picture); } )();

Options

duration : default: false , if set to true , it will parse the whole media file if required to determine the duration.

: default: , if set to , it will parse the whole media file if required to determine the duration. fileSize : only provide this in combination with parseStream function.

: only provide this in combination with function. observer: (update: MetadataEvent) => void; : Will be called after each change to common (generic) tag, or format properties.

: Will be called after each change to (generic) tag, or properties. skipCovers : default: false , if set to true , it will not return embedded cover-art (images).

: default: , if set to , it will not return embedded cover-art (images). skipPostHeaders? boolean default: false , if set to true , it will not search all the entire track for additional headers. Only recommenced to use in combination with streams.

default: , if set to , it will not search all the entire track for additional headers. Only recommenced to use in combination with streams. includeChapters default: false , if set to true , it will parse chapters (currently only MP4 files). experimental functionality

Although in most cases duration is included, in some cases it requires music-metadata parsing the entire file. To enforce parsing the entire file if needed you should set duration to true .

Metadata result

If the returned promise resolves, the metadata (TypeScript IAudioMetadata interface) contains:

format: IFormat Audio format information

Audio format information native: INativeTags List of native (original) tags found in the parsed audio file.

List of native (original) tags found in the parsed audio file. common: ICommonTagsResult Is a generic (abstract) way of reading metadata information.

Format

Audio format information. Defined in the TypeScript IFormat interface:

container?: string Audio encoding format. e.g.: 'flac'

Audio encoding format. e.g.: 'flac' codec? Name of the codec (algorithm used for the audio compression)

Name of the codec (algorithm used for the audio compression) codecProfile?: string Codec profile / settings

Codec profile / settings tagTypes?: TagType[] List of tagging formats found in parsed audio file

List of tagging formats found in parsed audio file duration?: number Duration in seconds

Duration in seconds bitrate?: number Number bits per second of encoded audio file

Number bits per second of encoded audio file sampleRate?: number Sampling rate in Samples per second (S/s)

Sampling rate in Samples per second (S/s) bitsPerSample?: number Audio bit depth

Audio bit depth lossless?: boolean True if lossless, false for lossy encoding

True if lossless, false for lossy encoding numberOfChannels?: number Number of audio channels

Number of audio channels numberOfSamples?: number Number of samples frames, one sample contains all channels. The duration is: numberOfSamples / sampleRate

Common

Common tag documentation is automatically generated.

Licence

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2017 Borewit

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.