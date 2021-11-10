music-fns is a JavaScript music utility library that contains small music notation related functions.
npm install music-fns
or
yarn add music-fns
All methods are available as named exports.
example:
import { noteToFrequency } from 'music-fns';
console.log(noteToFrequency('A4'));
// > 440
This is an overview of all methods & constants.
music-fns uses scientific pitch notation, you can use symbols (♭, ♯) or letters (b, #) as accidentals. The functions preserve your style (flat/sharp, letter/symbol).
Documentation is still WIP, PRs welcome.
NOTES
An nested array that contains a chromatic C scale with its possible note variations.
import { NOTES } from 'music-fns';
console.log(NOTES);
/* >
[
[ 'C', 'B#' ],
[ 'C#', 'Db' ],
[ 'D' ],
[ 'D#', 'Eb' ],
[ 'E', 'Fb' ],
[ 'F', 'E#' ],
[ 'F#', 'Gb' ],
[ 'G' ],
[ 'G#', 'Ab' ],
[ 'A' ],
[ 'A#', 'Bb' ],
[ 'B', 'Cb' ]
]
*/
getRoot(note):note
Returns the root (only note, no accidental) from a note.
import { getRoot } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getRoot('A#4'));
// > 'A'
getNote(note):note
Returns the full note (note + accidental) from a note.
import { getNote } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getNote('A#4'));
// > 'A#'
getOctave(note):?octave
Returns the octave information (or
undefined) from a note.
import { getOctave } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getOctave('A#4'));
// > 4
console.log(getOctave('A#'));
// > undefined
getAccidental(note):?accidental
Returns the accidental (or
undefined) from a note.
import { getAccidental } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getAccidental('A#4'));
// > '#'
console.log(getAccidental('A4'));
// > undefined
hasOctave(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note has octave information.
import { hasOctave } from 'music-fns';
console.log(hasOctave('A♯4'));
// > true
console.log(hasOctave('Db'));
// > false
hasAccidental(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note has an accidental.
import { hasAccidental } from 'music-fns';
console.log(hasAccidental('A♯4'));
// > true
console.log(hasAccidental('D'));
// > false
hasAccidentalLetter(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note has an accidental as a letter (b, #).
import { hasAccidentalLetter } from 'music-fns';
console.log(hasAccidentalLetter('A#4'));
// > true
console.log(hasAccidentalLetter('A♯4'));
// > false
hasAccidentalSymbol(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note has an accidental as a symbol (♭, ♯).
import { hasAccidentalSymbol } from 'music-fns';
console.log(hasAccidentalSymbol('A♯4'));
// > true
console.log(hasAccidentalSymbol('A#4'));
// > false
isFlat(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note is flat (b, ♭).
import { isFlat } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isFlat('Gb3'));
// > true
console.log(isFlat('E♭'));
// > true
console.log(isFlat('F#3'));
// > false
isSharp(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note is sharp (#, ♯).
import { isSharp } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isSharp('F#3'));
// > true
console.log(isSharp('A♯'));
// > true
console.log(isSharp('Gb3'));
// > false
isNatural(note):boolean
Returns
true if the note is natural (no accidental).
import { isNatural } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isNatural('F3'));
// > true
console.log(isNatural('Gb3'));
// > false
flatToSharp(note):note
Converts a flat to its sharp equivalent, this function preserves the accidental style (letter or symbol). If no flat is found the function returns the unmodified input.
import { flatToSharp } from 'music-fns';
console.log(flatToSharp('Gb3'));
// > 'F#3'
sharpToFlat(note):note
Converts a sharp to its flat equivalent, this function preserves the accidental style (letter or symbol). If no sharp is found the function returns the unmodified input.
import { sharpToFlat } from 'music-fns';
console.log(sharpToFlat('F#3'));
// > 'Gb3'
areEqual(notes):boolean
Returns
true if the provided notes are the same notes.
import { areEqual } from 'music-fns';
// same notes in flat & sharp, symbol and letter
console.log(areEqual(['F#3', 'Gb3', 'G♭3', 'F♯3']));
// > true
console.log(areEqual(['A3', 'F3']));
// > false
getChromaticCPosition(note):position
Returns the (0-indexed) position of the specific root within a chromatic C scale (equals the
NOTES constant).
import { getChromaticCPosition } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getChromaticCPosition('D3'));
// > 2
console.log(getChromaticCPosition('G♯1'));
// > 8
haveSameOctave(notes):boolean
Returns
true if all notes share the same octave information.
import { haveSameOctave } from 'music-fns';
console.log(haveSameOctave(['A3', 'D3', 'G3']));
// > true
console.log(haveSameOctave(['A#1', 'D3', 'G3']));
// > false
noteToFrequency(note, [options]):frequency
Converts a note to a frequency (in Hz). You can use a different base frequency for A4 via
standard.
import { noteToFrequency } from 'music-fns';
console.log(noteToFrequency('A4'));
// > 440
console.log(noteToFrequency('C#3'));
// > 138.59131548843604
console.log(noteToFrequency('A4', { standard: 442 }));
// > 442
noteToMidi(note, [options]):midiNumber
Converts a note to its MIDI number. C4 = 60 in our implementation. You can provide a different middle C via
standard.
import { noteToMidi } from 'music-fns';
console.log(noteToMidi('C4'));
// > 60
console.log(noteToMidi('A4'));
// > 81
console.log(noteToMidi('C3', { standard: 'C3' }));
// > 60
noteToObject(note):noteObject
Converts a note to an object describing the note.
The object can contain the following keys:
C,
D,
E,
F,
G,
A,
B)
SHARP,
FLAT
SYMBOL,
LETTER
import { noteToObject } from 'music-fns';
console.log(noteToObject('A4'));
/* > {
root: 'A',
octave: 4
} */
console.log(noteToObject('G♯1'));
/* > {
root: 'G',
accidental: 'SHARP',
accidentalType: 'SYMBOL',
octave: 1
} */
console.log(noteToObject('Ab4'));
/* > {
root: 'A',
accidental: 'FLAT',
accidentalType: 'LETTER',
octave: 4
} */
objectToNote(noteObject):note
Converts an object describing the note to a note.
The object can contain following keys:
C,
D,
E,
F,
G,
A,
B)
SHARP /
FLAT
SYMBOL /
LETTER
import { objectToNote } from 'music-fns';
console.log(
objectToNote({
root: 'A',
octave: 4
})
);
// > 'A4'
console.log(
objectToNote({
root: 'G',
accidental: 'SHARP',
accidentalType: 'SYMBOL',
octave: 1
})
);
// > 'G♯1'
isNote(value):boolean
Returns
true if the provided value is a valid note in scientific pitch notation.
import { isNote } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isNote('A#5'));
// > true;
console.log(isNote('Q2'));
// > false;
accidentalToLetter(note):note
Converts a note which has an accidental as a symbol (♭, ♯) to a note with the accidental as a letter (b, #).
import { accidentalToLetter } from 'music-fns';
console.log(accidentalToLetter('A♯4'));
// > 'A#4'
accidentalToSymbol(note):note
Converts a note which has an accidental as a letter (b, #) to a note with the accidental as a symbol (♭, ♯).
import { accidentalToSymbol } from 'music-fns';
console.log(accidentalToSymbol('A#4'));
// > 'A♯4'
transferAccidental(note, referenceNote):note
Transfer the accidental type (flat or sharp) from a provided reference note
In this example, we've converted
F♯3 to
Gb3 because the reference note is
Bb4 (a flat instead of sharp).
import { transferAccidental } from 'music-fns';
console.log(transferAccidental('F#3', 'Bb4'));
// > 'Gb3';
// = same as 'F#3', different style of notation
transferAccidentalStyle(note, referenceNote):note
Transfer the accidental notation style (letter or symbol) from the provided reference note
In this example, we've converted
F♯3 to
F♯3 because the reference note is
B♭4 (a symbol instead of a letter).
import { transferAccidentalStyle } from 'music-fns';
console.log(transferAccidentalStyle('F#3', 'B♭4'));
// > 'F♯3';
// = same as 'F#3', different style of notation
transferStyle(note, referenceNote):note
Combination of
transferAccidental and
transferAccidentalStyle.
In this example, we've converted
F#3 to
G♭3 because the reference note is
B♭4 (a flat symbol instead of a sharp letter).
import { transferStyle } from 'music-fns';
console.log(transferStyle('F#3', 'B♭4'));
// > 'G♭3';
// = same as 'F#3', different style of notation
Interval
An object that contains different interval constants. Feel free to open a PR to add more interval constants.
(interval amount between the brackets ())
short:
(0) ROOT / R
(1) SEMITONE / S
(2) TONE / T
(6) TRITONE / TT
(12) OCTAVE / O
minor / major:
(0) PERFECT_UNISON / P1
(1) MINOR_SECOND / m2
(2) MAJOR_SECOND / M2
(3) MINOR_THIRD / m3
(4) MAJOR_THIRD / M3
(5) PERFECT_FOURTH / P4
(7) PERFECT_FIFTH / P5
(8) MINOR_SIXTH / m6
(9) MAJOR_SIXTH / M6
(10) MINOR_SEVENTH / m7
(11) MAJOR_SEVENTH / M7
(12) PERFECT_OCTAVE / P8
augmented / diminished:
(0) DIMINISHED_SECOND / d2
(1) AUGMENTED_UNISON / A1
(2) DIMINISHED_THIRD / d3
(3) AUGMENTED_SECOND / A2
(4) DIMINISHED_FOURTH / d4
(5) AUGMENTED_THIRD / A3
(6) DIMINISHED_FIFTH / d5
(6) AUGMENTED_FOURTH / A4
(7) DIMINISHED_SIXTH / d6
(8) AUGMENTED_FIFTH / A5
(9) DIMINISHED_SEVENTH / d7
(10) AUGMENTED_SIXTH / A6
(11) DIMINISHED_EIGHTH / d8
(11) DIMINISHED_OCTAVE
(12) AUGMENTED_SEVENTH / A7
import { Interval } from 'music-fns';
console.log(Interval.PERFECT_FOURTH);
// > 5
console.log(Interval.A6);
// > 10
console.log(Interval.MAJOR_THIRD);
// > 4
console.log(Interval.S);
// > 1
console.log(Interval.OCTAVE);
// > 12
transpose(note, interval):note
Transpose a note by a specific interval (use the
Interval constant). An interval can also be negative.
import { transpose, Interval } from 'music-fns';
console.log(transpose('C♯3', Interval.MAJOR_SIXTH));
// > 'A♯3'
console.log(transpose('C♯3', -Interval.O));
// > 'C♯2'
getIntervals(notes, [options]):intervals
Returns one or more intervals between the provided notes. You can pass
fromRoot to calculate the interval from the first note (= root).
import { getIntervals } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getIntervals(['C♯3', 'A♯3']));
// > [ 9 ]
// interval 'C♯3' -> 'A♯3' and 'A♯3' -> 'B3'
console.log(getIntervals(['C♯3', 'A♯3', 'B3']));
// > [ 9, 1 ]
// interval 'C♯3' -> 'A♯3' and 'C♯3' -> 'B3'
console.log(getIntervals(['C♯3', 'A♯3', 'B3'], { fromRoot: true }));
// > [ 9, 10 ]
isSemitone(interval):boolean
Returns
true if the interval is a semitone
(1).
import { getIntervals, isSemitone } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isSemitone(getIntervals(['C♯3', 'D3'])[0]));
// > true;
isTone(interval):boolean
Returns
true if the interval is a tone
(2).
import { getIntervals, isTone } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isTone(getIntervals(['C3', 'D3'])[0]));
// > true;
isThird(interval):boolean
Returns
true if the interval is a third (diminished, minor, major or augmented)
(2, 3, 4, 5).
import { getIntervals, isThird } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isThird(getIntervals(['C4', 'E4'])[0]));
// > true;
console.log(isThird(getIntervals(['A4', 'C4'])[0]));
// > true;
console.log(isThird(getIntervals(['C4', 'E#4'])[0]));
// > true;
isFifth(interval):boolean
Returns
true if the interval is a fifth (diminished, perfect or augmented)
(6, 7, 8).
import { getIntervals, isFifth } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isFifth(getIntervals(['C4', 'G4'])[0]));
// > true;
console.log(isFifth(getIntervals(['C4', 'Gb4'])[0]));
// > true;
console.log(isFifth(getIntervals(['C4', 'G#4'])[0]));
// > true;
isOctave(number):boolean
Returns
true if the interval is an octave
(12).
import { getIntervals, isOctave } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isOctave(getIntervals(['C3', 'C4'])[0]));
// > true;
Scale
An object containing scale constants (array of intervals). Feel free to open PRs to add more scales.
[ 2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 1, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2 ]
[ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 3, 1, 3, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 1, 2, 4, 1, 4 ]
[ 3, 2, 1, 1, 3, 2 ]
[ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 4, 2, 1, 4, 1 ]
[ 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 ]
[ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 1, 3, 2, 2, 2, 1, 1 ]
[ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]
[ 1, 4, 1, 4, 2 ]
[ 1, 4, 2, 3, 2 ]
[ 1, 4, 2, 3, 2 ]
[ 2, 2, 3, 2, 3 ]
[ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]
[ 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]
[ 3, 2, 2, 3, 2 ]
[ 2, 2, 3, 2, 3 ]
[ 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2 ]
[ 1, 2, 4, 1, 4 ]
[ 2, 2, 2, 3, 1, 2 ]
[ 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2 ]
[ 2, 3, 2, 2, 3 ]
import { Scale } from 'music-fns';
console.log(Scale.ALGERIAN);
// > [ 2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1 ]
console.log(Scale.PELOG);
// > [ 1, 2, 4, 1, 4 ]
console.log(Scale.CHROMATIC);
// > [ 1, 2, 4, 1, 4 ]
Mode
An object containing mode constants (array of intervals). White keys on a piano from note -> note an octave up.
[ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]
[ 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1, 2 ]
[ 1, 2, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2 ]
[ 2, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1 ]
[ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2 ]
[ 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2 ]
[ 1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2 ]
import { Mode } from 'music-fns';
console.log(Mode.IONIAN);
// > [ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]
console.log(Mode.MIXOLYDIAN);
// > [ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2 ]
createScale(root, intervals, [options]):scale
Creates a scale (or mode) by providing a root note and an intervals (use the
Scale or
Mode constant). You can provide
includeRootEnd to also include the root note transposed an octave up.
import { Scale, Mode, createScale } from 'music-fns';
console.log(createScale('C2', Scale.ARABIC));
// > [ 'C2', 'C#2', 'E2', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2', 'B2' ]
console.log(createScale('G', Mode.MIXOLYDIAN));
// > [ 'G', 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F' ]
console.log(createScale('F2', Scale.BLUES, { includeRootEnd: true }));
// > [ 'F2', 'G#2', 'A#2', 'B2', 'C3', 'D#3', 'F3' ]
isScale(notes, [options]):boolean
Returns
true when the array of notes is a scale.
import { isScale } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isScale(['C2', 'C#2', 'E2', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2', 'B2']));
// > true
console.log(isScale(['C2', 'C#2', 'E4', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2', 'C5']));
// > false
isMode(notes, [options]):boolean
Returns
true when the provided array of notes is a mode (Ionian, Dorian, Phrygian, Lydian, Mixolydian, Aeolian or Locrian).
import { isMode } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isMode(['G4', 'A4', 'B4', 'C5', 'D5', 'E5', 'F5']));
// > true
console.log(isMode(['C2', 'C#2', 'E2', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2', 'B2']));
// > false
isAscending(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is ascending.
import { isAscending } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isAscending(['C1', 'D1', 'E1', 'F1', 'G1', 'A1', 'B1', 'C2']));
// > true
console.log(isAscending(['C2', 'B1', 'A1', 'G1', 'F1', 'E1', 'D1']));
// > false
isDescending(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is descending.
import { isDescending } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isDescending(['C2', 'B1', 'A1', 'G1', 'F1', 'E1', 'D1']));
// > true
console.log(isDescending(['C1', 'D1', 'E1', 'F1', 'G1', 'A1', 'B1', 'C2']));
// > false
hasIntervalAmount(scale, intervalAmount, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if a scale has the provided interval amount.
import { hasIntervalAmount } from 'music-fns';
console.log(hasIntervalAmount(['C2', 'C#2', 'E2', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2', 'B2'], 7));
// > true
console.log(
hasIntervalAmount(['C2', 'C#2', 'E2', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2', 'B2', 'C3'], 7)
);
// > true
console.log(hasIntervalAmount(['C2', 'C#2', 'E2', 'F2', 'G2', 'G#2'], 7));
// > false
isPentatonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is pentatonic (5 notes per octave).
import { isPentatonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isPentatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'G', 'A']));
// > true
console.log(isPentatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'G', 'A', 'C']));
// > true
console.log(isPentatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'G']));
// > false
isHexatonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is hexatonic (6 notes per octave).
import { isHexatonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isHexatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F♯', 'G♯', 'A♯']));
// > true
console.log(isHexatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F♯', 'G♯', 'A♯', 'C']));
// > true
console.log(isHexatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F♯', 'G♯']));
// > false
isHeptatonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is heptatonic (7 notes per octave).
import { isHeptatonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isHeptatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > true
console.log(isHeptatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B', 'C']));
// > true
console.log(isHeptatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A']));
// > false
isOctatonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is octatonic (8 notes per octave).
import { isOctatonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isOctatonic(['D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A♭', 'B♭', 'B', 'C♯']));
// > true
console.log(isOctatonic(['D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A♭', 'B♭', 'B', 'C♯', 'D']));
// > true
console.log(isOctatonic(['D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A♭', 'B♭']));
// > false
isDiatonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is diatonic (5 tones & 2 semitones, where the semitones are separated at least 2 steps from each other).
import { isDiatonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isDiatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > true
console.log(isDiatonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F#', 'G#', 'A#', 'B']));
// > false
isHemitonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is hemitonic (contains 1 or more semitones).
import { isHemitonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isHemitonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > true
console.log(isHemitonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F#', 'G#', 'A#']));
// > false
isAnhemitonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is anhemitonic (does not contain semitones).
import { isAnhemitonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isAnhemitonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F#', 'G#', 'A#']));
// > true
console.log(isAnhemitonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > false
isCohemitonic(scale, [options]):boolean
Returns
true if the scale is cohemitonic (contains 2 or more semitones that appear consecutively in scale order).
import { isCohemitonic } from 'music-fns';
// semitones between F# - G and G - Ab
console.log(isCohemitonic(['C', 'D', 'Eb', 'F#', 'G', 'Ab', 'B', 'C']));
// > true
console.log(isCohemitonic(['C1', 'C#1', 'D#1', 'G1', 'G#1']));
// > false
getNoteOnDegree(scale, degree, [options]):note
Returns the note on the provided scale degree.
import { getNoteOnDegree } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getNoteOnDegree(['C1', 'D1', 'E1', 'F1', 'G1', 'A1', 'B1'], 3));
// > E1
console.log(getNoteOnDegree(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B'], 8));
// > C
getTonic(diatonicScale), [options]:note
Returns the note on scale degree
1 in a diatonic scale.
import { getTonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getTonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > C
getSupertonic(diatonicScale, [options]):note
Returns the note on scale degree
2 in a diatonic scale.
import { getSupertonic } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getSupertonic(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > D
getMediant(diatonicScale, [options]):note
Returns the note on scale degree
3 in a diatonic scale.
import { getMediant } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getMediant(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > E
getSubdominant(diatonicScale, [options]):note
Returns the note on scale degree
4 in a diatonic scale.
import { getSubdominant } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getSubdominant(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > F
getDominant(diatonicScale, [options]):note
Returns the note on scale degree
5 in a diatonic scale.
import { getDominant } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getDominant(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > G
getSubmediant(diatonicScale, [options]):note
Returns the note on scale degree
6 in a diatonic scale.
import { getLeadingTone } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getLeadingTone(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > A
getLeadingTone(diatonicScale, [options]):note
Returns the note on scale degree
7 in a diatonic scale.
import { getLeadingTone } from 'music-fns';
console.log(getLeadingTone(['C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'A', 'B']));
// > B
normalize(scale, [options]): scale
Normalize a scale by making sure it's ascending & has a root end.
import { normalize } from 'music-fns';
console.log(normalize(['C2', 'G1', 'F1', 'E1', 'D1']));
// > ['C1', 'D1', 'E1', 'F1', 'G1', 'C2']
console.log(normalize(['C1', 'D1', 'E1', 'F1', 'G1']));
// > ['C1', 'D1', 'E1', 'F1', 'G1', 'C2']
Chord
An object containing chord constants (array of intervals from root, root included). Feel free to open PRs to add more chords.
[ 0, 4, 8 ]
[ 0, 3, 6 ]
[ 0, 4, 7, 11 ]
[ 0, 4, 7 ]
[ 0, 3, 7, 11 ]
[ 0, 3, 7, 10 ]
[ 0, 3, 7 ]
[ 0, 4, 7, 10 ]
import { Chord } from 'music-fns';
console.log(Chord.MAJOR);
// > [ 0, 4, 7 ]
console.log(Chord.MINOR_MAJOR_SEVENTH);
// > [ 0, 3, 7, 11 ]
createChord(root, intervals):chord
Creates a chord by providing a root note and intervals (use the
Chord constant).
import { Chord, createChord } from 'music-fns';
console.log(createChord('C2', Chord.MAJOR));
// > [ 'C2', 'E2', 'G2' ]
console.log(createChord('D#3', Chord.MAJOR_SEVENTH));
// > [ 'D#3', 'G3', 'A#3', 'D4' ]
isTriad(chord):boolean
Returns
true if the chord is a triad (a set of three notes that can be stacked in thirds).
import { isTriad } from 'music-fns';
console.log(isTriad(['F2', 'A2', 'C3']));
// > true
console.log(isTriad(['F2', 'A2', 'C3', 'D4']));
// > false
createMelody(notes, pattern):notes
Creates a melody using a provided array of notes and a pattern.
import { Chord, createMelody } from 'music-fns';
console.log(createMelody(createScale('C2', Scale.MAJOR), [0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 3]));
// > [ 'C2', 'E2', 'C2', 'D2', 'C2', 'F2' ]
Thanks to our employer madewithlove for letting us work on this during our weekly Friyays.