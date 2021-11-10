music-fns is a JavaScript music utility library that contains small music notation related functions.

Installation

npm install music-fns

or

yarn add music-fns

Usage

All methods are available as named exports.

example:

import { noteToFrequency } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(noteToFrequency( 'A4' ));

API

This is an overview of all methods & constants.

music-fns uses scientific pitch notation, you can use symbols (♭, ♯) or letters (b, #) as accidentals. The functions preserve your style (flat/sharp, letter/symbol).

Documentation is still WIP, PRs welcome.

🎵 Notes

CONSTANTS

+ NOTES

An nested array that contains a chromatic C scale with its possible note variations.

import { NOTES } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(NOTES);

METHODS

Returns the root (only note, no accidental) from a note.

import { getRoot } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getRoot( 'A#4' ));

Returns the full note (note + accidental) from a note.

import { getNote } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getNote( 'A#4' ));

Returns the octave information (or undefined ) from a note.

import { getOctave } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getOctave( 'A#4' )); console .log(getOctave( 'A#' ));

Returns the accidental (or undefined ) from a note.

import { getAccidental } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getAccidental( 'A#4' )); console .log(getAccidental( 'A4' ));

Returns true if the note has octave information.

import { hasOctave } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(hasOctave( 'A♯4' )); console .log(hasOctave( 'Db' ));

Returns true if the note has an accidental.

import { hasAccidental } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(hasAccidental( 'A♯4' )); console .log(hasAccidental( 'D' ));

Returns true if the note has an accidental as a letter (b, #).

import { hasAccidentalLetter } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(hasAccidentalLetter( 'A#4' )); console .log(hasAccidentalLetter( 'A♯4' ));

Returns true if the note has an accidental as a symbol (♭, ♯).

import { hasAccidentalSymbol } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(hasAccidentalSymbol( 'A♯4' )); console .log(hasAccidentalSymbol( 'A#4' ));

Returns true if the note is flat (b, ♭).

import { isFlat } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isFlat( 'Gb3' )); console .log(isFlat( 'E♭' )); console .log(isFlat( 'F#3' ));

Returns true if the note is sharp (#, ♯).

import { isSharp } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isSharp( 'F#3' )); console .log(isSharp( 'A♯' )); console .log(isSharp( 'Gb3' ));

Returns true if the note is natural (no accidental).

import { isNatural } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isNatural( 'F3' )); console .log(isNatural( 'Gb3' ));

Converts a flat to its sharp equivalent, this function preserves the accidental style (letter or symbol). If no flat is found the function returns the unmodified input.

import { flatToSharp } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(flatToSharp( 'Gb3' ));

Converts a sharp to its flat equivalent, this function preserves the accidental style (letter or symbol). If no sharp is found the function returns the unmodified input.

import { sharpToFlat } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(sharpToFlat( 'F#3' ));

Returns true if the provided notes are the same notes.

import { areEqual } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(areEqual([ 'F#3' , 'Gb3' , 'G♭3' , 'F♯3' ])); console .log(areEqual([ 'A3' , 'F3' ]));

Returns the (0-indexed) position of the specific root within a chromatic C scale (equals the NOTES constant).

import { getChromaticCPosition } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getChromaticCPosition( 'D3' )); console .log(getChromaticCPosition( 'G♯1' ));

Returns true if all notes share the same octave information.

import { haveSameOctave } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(haveSameOctave([ 'A3' , 'D3' , 'G3' ])); console .log(haveSameOctave([ 'A#1' , 'D3' , 'G3' ]));

Converts a note to a frequency (in Hz). You can use a different base frequency for A4 via standard .

import { noteToFrequency } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(noteToFrequency( 'A4' )); console .log(noteToFrequency( 'C#3' )); console .log(noteToFrequency( 'A4' , { standard : 442 }));

Converts a note to its MIDI number. C4 = 60 in our implementation. You can provide a different middle C via standard .

import { noteToMidi } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(noteToMidi( 'C4' )); console .log(noteToMidi( 'A4' )); console .log(noteToMidi( 'C3' , { standard : 'C3' }));

Converts a note to an object describing the note.

The object can contain the following keys:

root: a root note ( C , D , E , F , G , A , B )

a root note ( , , , , , , ) [accidental]: SHARP , FLAT

, [accidentalType]: SYMBOL , LETTER

, [octave]: number

import { noteToObject } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(noteToObject( 'A4' )); console .log(noteToObject( 'G♯1' )); console .log(noteToObject( 'Ab4' ));

Converts an object describing the note to a note.

The object can contain following keys:

root: a root note ( C , D , E , F , G , A , B )

a root note ( , , , , , , ) [accidental]: SHARP / FLAT

/ [accidentalType]: SYMBOL / LETTER

/ [octave]: number

import { objectToNote } from 'music-fns' ; console .log( objectToNote({ root : 'A' , octave : 4 }) ); console .log( objectToNote({ root : 'G' , accidental : 'SHARP' , accidentalType : 'SYMBOL' , octave : 1 }) );

Returns true if the provided value is a valid note in scientific pitch notation.

import { isNote } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isNote( 'A#5' )); console .log(isNote( 'Q2' ));

Converts a note which has an accidental as a symbol (♭, ♯) to a note with the accidental as a letter (b, #).

import { accidentalToLetter } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(accidentalToLetter( 'A♯4' ));

Converts a note which has an accidental as a letter (b, #) to a note with the accidental as a symbol (♭, ♯).

import { accidentalToSymbol } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(accidentalToSymbol( 'A#4' ));

Transfer the accidental type (flat or sharp) from a provided reference note

In this example, we've converted F♯3 to Gb3 because the reference note is Bb4 (a flat instead of sharp).

import { transferAccidental } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(transferAccidental( 'F#3' , 'Bb4' ));

Transfer the accidental notation style (letter or symbol) from the provided reference note

In this example, we've converted F♯3 to F♯3 because the reference note is B♭4 (a symbol instead of a letter).

import { transferAccidentalStyle } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(transferAccidentalStyle( 'F#3' , 'B♭4' ));

Combination of transferAccidental and transferAccidentalStyle .

In this example, we've converted F#3 to G♭3 because the reference note is B♭4 (a flat symbol instead of a sharp letter).

import { transferStyle } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(transferStyle( 'F#3' , 'B♭4' ));

🎹 Intervals

CONSTANTS

+ Interval

An object that contains different interval constants. Feel free to open a PR to add more interval constants.

(interval amount between the brackets ())

short:

(0) ROOT / R

/ (1) SEMITONE / S

/ (2) TONE / T

/ (6) TRITONE / TT

/ (12) OCTAVE / O

minor / major:

(0) PERFECT_UNISON / P1

/ (1) MINOR_SECOND / m2

/ (2) MAJOR_SECOND / M2

/ (3) MINOR_THIRD / m3

/ (4) MAJOR_THIRD / M3

/ (5) PERFECT_FOURTH / P4

/ (7) PERFECT_FIFTH / P5

/ (8) MINOR_SIXTH / m6

/ (9) MAJOR_SIXTH / M6

/ (10) MINOR_SEVENTH / m7

/ (11) MAJOR_SEVENTH / M7

/ (12) PERFECT_OCTAVE / P8

augmented / diminished:

(0) DIMINISHED_SECOND / d2

/ (1) AUGMENTED_UNISON / A1

/ (2) DIMINISHED_THIRD / d3

/ (3) AUGMENTED_SECOND / A2

/ (4) DIMINISHED_FOURTH / d4

/ (5) AUGMENTED_THIRD / A3

/ (6) DIMINISHED_FIFTH / d5

/ (6) AUGMENTED_FOURTH / A4

/ (7) DIMINISHED_SIXTH / d6

/ (8) AUGMENTED_FIFTH / A5

/ (9) DIMINISHED_SEVENTH / d7

/ (10) AUGMENTED_SIXTH / A6

/ (11) DIMINISHED_EIGHTH / d8

/ (11) DIMINISHED_OCTAVE

(12) AUGMENTED_SEVENTH / A7

import { Interval } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(Interval.PERFECT_FOURTH); console .log(Interval.A6); console .log(Interval.MAJOR_THIRD); console .log(Interval.S); console .log(Interval.OCTAVE);

METHODS

Transpose a note by a specific interval (use the Interval constant). An interval can also be negative.

import { transpose, Interval } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(transpose( 'C♯3' , Interval.MAJOR_SIXTH)); console .log(transpose( 'C♯3' , -Interval.O));

Returns one or more intervals between the provided notes. You can pass fromRoot to calculate the interval from the first note (= root).

import { getIntervals } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getIntervals([ 'C♯3' , 'A♯3' ])); console .log(getIntervals([ 'C♯3' , 'A♯3' , 'B3' ])); console .log(getIntervals([ 'C♯3' , 'A♯3' , 'B3' ], { fromRoot : true }));

Returns true if the interval is a semitone (1) .

import { getIntervals, isSemitone } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isSemitone(getIntervals([ 'C♯3' , 'D3' ])[ 0 ]));

Returns true if the interval is a tone (2) .

import { getIntervals, isTone } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isTone(getIntervals([ 'C3' , 'D3' ])[ 0 ]));

Returns true if the interval is a third (diminished, minor, major or augmented) (2, 3, 4, 5) .

import { getIntervals, isThird } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isThird(getIntervals([ 'C4' , 'E4' ])[ 0 ])); console .log(isThird(getIntervals([ 'A4' , 'C4' ])[ 0 ])); console .log(isThird(getIntervals([ 'C4' , 'E#4' ])[ 0 ]));

Returns true if the interval is a fifth (diminished, perfect or augmented) (6, 7, 8) .

import { getIntervals, isFifth } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isFifth(getIntervals([ 'C4' , 'G4' ])[ 0 ])); console .log(isFifth(getIntervals([ 'C4' , 'Gb4' ])[ 0 ])); console .log(isFifth(getIntervals([ 'C4' , 'G#4' ])[ 0 ]));

Returns true if the interval is an octave (12) .

import { getIntervals, isOctave } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isOctave(getIntervals([ 'C3' , 'C4' ])[ 0 ]));

🎹 Scales & Modes

CONSTANTS

+ Scale

An object containing scale constants (array of intervals). Feel free to open PRs to add more scales.

ALGERIAN : [ 2, 1, 2, 1, 1, 1, 3, 1 ]

: ALTERED : [ 1, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2 ]

: ARABIC : [ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]

: AUGMENTED : [ 3, 1, 3, 1, 3, 1 ]

: BALINESE : [ 1, 2, 4, 1, 4 ]

: BLUES : [ 3, 2, 1, 1, 3, 2 ]

: BYZANTINE : [ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]

: CHINESE : [ 4, 2, 1, 4, 1 ]

: CHROMATIC : [ 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1 ]

: DOUBLE_HARMONIC : [ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]

: ENIGMATIC : [ 1, 3, 2, 2, 2, 1, 1 ]

: GYPSY_MAJOR : [ 1, 3, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]

: HARMONIC_MINOR : [ 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 3, 1 ]

: HIRAJOSHI : [ 1, 4, 1, 4, 2 ]

: IN_SEN : [ 1, 4, 2, 3, 2 ]

: JAPANESE : [ 1, 4, 2, 3, 2 ]

: MAJOR_PENTATONIC : [ 2, 2, 3, 2, 3 ]

: MAJOR : [ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]

: MELODIC_MINOR : [ 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]

: MINOR_PENTATONIC : [ 3, 2, 2, 3, 2 ]

: MONGOLIAN : [ 2, 2, 3, 2, 3 ]

: NATURAL_MINOR : [ 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2 ]

: PELOG : [ 1, 2, 4, 1, 4 ]

: PROMETHEUS : [ 2, 2, 2, 3, 1, 2 ]

: WHOLE_TONE : [ 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2 ]

: YO: [ 2, 3, 2, 2, 3 ]

import { Scale } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(Scale.ALGERIAN); console .log(Scale.PELOG); console .log(Scale.CHROMATIC);

+ Mode

An object containing mode constants (array of intervals). White keys on a piano from note -> note an octave up.

IONIAN : (C - C) [ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1 ]

: (C - C) DORIAN : (D - D) [ 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 1, 2 ]

: (D - D) PHRYGIAN : (E - E) [ 1, 2, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2 ]

: (E - E) LYDIAN : (F - F) [ 2, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1 ]

: (F - F) MIXOLYDIAN : (G - G) [ 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2 ]

: (G - G) AEOLIAN : (A - A) [ 2, 1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2 ]

: (A - A) LOCRIAN: (B - B) [ 1, 2, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2 ]

import { Mode } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(Mode.IONIAN); console .log(Mode.MIXOLYDIAN);

METHODS

Creates a scale (or mode) by providing a root note and an intervals (use the Scale or Mode constant). You can provide includeRootEnd to also include the root note transposed an octave up.

import { Scale, Mode, createScale } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(createScale( 'C2' , Scale.ARABIC)); console .log(createScale( 'G' , Mode.MIXOLYDIAN)); console .log(createScale( 'F2' , Scale.BLUES, { includeRootEnd : true }));

Returns true when the array of notes is a scale.

import { isScale } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isScale([ 'C2' , 'C#2' , 'E2' , 'F2' , 'G2' , 'G#2' , 'B2' ])); console .log(isScale([ 'C2' , 'C#2' , 'E4' , 'F2' , 'G2' , 'G#2' , 'C5' ]));

Returns true when the provided array of notes is a mode (Ionian, Dorian, Phrygian, Lydian, Mixolydian, Aeolian or Locrian).

import { isMode } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isMode([ 'G4' , 'A4' , 'B4' , 'C5' , 'D5' , 'E5' , 'F5' ])); console .log(isMode([ 'C2' , 'C#2' , 'E2' , 'F2' , 'G2' , 'G#2' , 'B2' ]));

Returns true if the scale is ascending.

import { isAscending } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isAscending([ 'C1' , 'D1' , 'E1' , 'F1' , 'G1' , 'A1' , 'B1' , 'C2' ])); console .log(isAscending([ 'C2' , 'B1' , 'A1' , 'G1' , 'F1' , 'E1' , 'D1' ]));

Returns true if the scale is descending.

import { isDescending } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isDescending([ 'C2' , 'B1' , 'A1' , 'G1' , 'F1' , 'E1' , 'D1' ])); console .log(isDescending([ 'C1' , 'D1' , 'E1' , 'F1' , 'G1' , 'A1' , 'B1' , 'C2' ]));

Returns true if a scale has the provided interval amount.

import { hasIntervalAmount } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(hasIntervalAmount([ 'C2' , 'C#2' , 'E2' , 'F2' , 'G2' , 'G#2' , 'B2' ], 7 )); console .log( hasIntervalAmount([ 'C2' , 'C#2' , 'E2' , 'F2' , 'G2' , 'G#2' , 'B2' , 'C3' ], 7 ) ); console .log(hasIntervalAmount([ 'C2' , 'C#2' , 'E2' , 'F2' , 'G2' , 'G#2' ], 7 ));

Returns true if the scale is pentatonic (5 notes per octave).

import { isPentatonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isPentatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'G' , 'A' ])); console .log(isPentatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'G' , 'A' , 'C' ])); console .log(isPentatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'G' ]));

Returns true if the scale is hexatonic (6 notes per octave).

import { isHexatonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isHexatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F♯' , 'G♯' , 'A♯' ])); console .log(isHexatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F♯' , 'G♯' , 'A♯' , 'C' ])); console .log(isHexatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F♯' , 'G♯' ]));

Returns true if the scale is heptatonic (7 notes per octave).

import { isHeptatonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isHeptatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ])); console .log(isHeptatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' , 'C' ])); console .log(isHeptatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' ]));

Returns true if the scale is octatonic (8 notes per octave).

import { isOctatonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isOctatonic([ 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A♭' , 'B♭' , 'B' , 'C♯' ])); console .log(isOctatonic([ 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A♭' , 'B♭' , 'B' , 'C♯' , 'D' ])); console .log(isOctatonic([ 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A♭' , 'B♭' ]));

Returns true if the scale is diatonic (5 tones & 2 semitones, where the semitones are separated at least 2 steps from each other).

import { isDiatonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isDiatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ])); console .log(isDiatonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F#' , 'G#' , 'A#' , 'B' ]));

Returns true if the scale is hemitonic (contains 1 or more semitones).

import { isHemitonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isHemitonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ])); console .log(isHemitonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F#' , 'G#' , 'A#' ]));

Returns true if the scale is anhemitonic (does not contain semitones).

import { isAnhemitonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isAnhemitonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F#' , 'G#' , 'A#' ])); console .log(isAnhemitonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns true if the scale is cohemitonic (contains 2 or more semitones that appear consecutively in scale order).

import { isCohemitonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isCohemitonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'Eb' , 'F#' , 'G' , 'Ab' , 'B' , 'C' ])); console .log(isCohemitonic([ 'C1' , 'C#1' , 'D#1' , 'G1' , 'G#1' ]));

Returns the note on the provided scale degree.

import { getNoteOnDegree } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getNoteOnDegree([ 'C1' , 'D1' , 'E1' , 'F1' , 'G1' , 'A1' , 'B1' ], 3 )); console .log(getNoteOnDegree([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ], 8 ));

Returns the note on scale degree 1 in a diatonic scale.

import { getTonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getTonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns the note on scale degree 2 in a diatonic scale.

import { getSupertonic } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getSupertonic([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns the note on scale degree 3 in a diatonic scale.

import { getMediant } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getMediant([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns the note on scale degree 4 in a diatonic scale.

import { getSubdominant } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getSubdominant([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns the note on scale degree 5 in a diatonic scale.

import { getDominant } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getDominant([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns the note on scale degree 6 in a diatonic scale.

import { getLeadingTone } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getLeadingTone([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

Returns the note on scale degree 7 in a diatonic scale.

import { getLeadingTone } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(getLeadingTone([ 'C' , 'D' , 'E' , 'F' , 'G' , 'A' , 'B' ]));

+ normalize(scale, [options]): scale

Normalize a scale by making sure it's ascending & has a root end.

import { normalize } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(normalize([ 'C2' , 'G1' , 'F1' , 'E1' , 'D1' ])); console .log(normalize([ 'C1' , 'D1' , 'E1' , 'F1' , 'G1' ]));

🎹 Chords

CONSTANTS

+ Chord

An object containing chord constants (array of intervals from root, root included). Feel free to open PRs to add more chords.

AUGMENTED : [ 0, 4, 8 ]

: DIMINISHED : [ 0, 3, 6 ]

: MAJOR_SEVENTH : [ 0, 4, 7, 11 ]

: MAJOR : [ 0, 4, 7 ]

: MINOR_MAJOR_SEVENTH : [ 0, 3, 7, 11 ]

: MINOR_SEVENTH : [ 0, 3, 7, 10 ]

: MINOR : [ 0, 3, 7 ]

: SEVENTH: [ 0, 4, 7, 10 ]

import { Chord } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(Chord.MAJOR); console .log(Chord.MINOR_MAJOR_SEVENTH);

METHODS

Creates a chord by providing a root note and intervals (use the Chord constant).

import { Chord, createChord } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(createChord( 'C2' , Chord.MAJOR)); console .log(createChord( 'D#3' , Chord.MAJOR_SEVENTH));

Returns true if the chord is a triad (a set of three notes that can be stacked in thirds).

import { isTriad } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(isTriad([ 'F2' , 'A2' , 'C3' ])); console .log(isTriad([ 'F2' , 'A2' , 'C3' , 'D4' ]));

Melody

METHODS

Creates a melody using a provided array of notes and a pattern.

import { Chord, createMelody } from 'music-fns' ; console .log(createMelody(createScale( 'C2' , Scale.MAJOR), [ 0 , 2 , 0 , 1 , 0 , 3 ]));

