openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

music-chord

by tonaljs
1.2.1 (see all)

A functional music theory library for Javascript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

tonal

npm version build status minified size gzipped size

tonal is a music theory library. Contains functions to manipulate tonal elements of music (note, intervals, chords, scales, modes, keys). It deals with abstractions (not actual music or sound).

tonal is implemented in Typescript and published as a collection of Javascript npm packages.

It uses a functional programing style: all functions are pure, there is no data mutation, and entities are represented by data structures instead of objects.

Example

import { Interval, Note, Scale } from "@tonaljs/tonal";

Note.midi("A4"); // => 60
Note.freq("a4").freq; // => 440
Note.accidentals("c#2"); // => '#'
Note.transpose("C4", "5P"); // => "G4"
Interval.semitones("5P"); // => 7
Interval.distance("C4", "G4"); // => "5P"
Scale.get("C major").notes; // =>["C", "D", "E", "F", "G", "A", "B"];

Install

Install all packages at once:

npm install --save @tonaljs/tonal

Usage

Tonal is compatible with both ES5 and ES6 modules, and browser.

ES6 import:

import { Note, Scale } from "@tonaljs/tonal";

ES5 require:

const { Note, Scale } = require("@tonaljs/tonal");

Browser

You can use the browser version from jsdelivr CDN directly in your html:

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@tonaljs/tonal/browser/tonal.min.js"></script>
<script>
  console.log(Tonal.Key.minorKey("Ab"));
</script>

Or if you prefer, grab the minified browser ready version from the repository.

Bundle size

@tonaljs/tonal includes all published modules.

Although the final bundle it is small (~10kb minified and gzipped), you can reduce bundle sizes even more by installing the modules individually, and importing only the functions you need:

npm i @tonaljs/note

import { transpose } from "@tonaljs/note";
transpose("A4", "P5");

Documentation

Generally, you just need to install:

The API documentation lives inside README.md file of each module

Notes and intervals

Scales and chords

Keys, chord progressions

Time, rhythm

Utilities

Contributing

Read contributing document for instructions

Inspiration

This library takes inspiration from other music theory libraries:

Projects using tonal

Showcase of projects that are using Tonal:

Thank you all!

Add your project here by editing this file

License

MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial