Material Design UI library for Vuejs 2.0
Muse-UI is available as an npm package
npm install muse-ui -S
yarn add muse-ui
import Vue from 'vue'
import MuseUI from 'muse-ui'
import 'muse-ui/dist/muse-ui.css'
Vue.use(MuseUI)
For more information, please refer to Usage in our documentation.
Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.
Please make sure to read the contributing guide (中文 | English) before making a pull request.
Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.
Check out our documentation website.
If you find Muse-UI useful, you can buy us a cup of coffee
muse-ui is open source and released under the MIT Licence.
Copyright (c) 2016 myron