950

GitHub Stars

8.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vue Component Library

Reviews

Average Rating

3.5/52
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use

Readme

Muse-UI

Material Design UI library for Vuejs 2.0

travis ci badge Downloads Downloads Downloads

Installation

Muse-UI is available as an npm package

npm install muse-ui -S
yarn add muse-ui

Usage

import Vue from 'vue'
import MuseUI from 'muse-ui'
import 'muse-ui/dist/muse-ui.css'
Vue.use(MuseUI)

For more information, please refer to Usage in our documentation.

Browser Support

Modern browsers and Internet Explorer 10+.

Contributing

Please make sure to read the contributing guide (中文 | English) before making a pull request.

Changelog

Detailed changes for each release are documented in the release notes.

Documentation

Check out our documentation website.

Supporting Muse-UI

If you find Muse-UI useful, you can buy us a cup of coffee

支持 Muse-UI

Licence

muse-ui is open source and released under the MIT Licence.

Copyright (c) 2016 myron

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use2
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Jeudi Prando AraujoCentro, Domingos Martins - ES31 Ratings8 Reviews
Resolvendo problemas com JavaScript
7 months ago
Easy to Use

