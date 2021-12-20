Muse 1, Muse 2, and Muse S EEG Headset JavaScript Library (using Web Bluetooth).
yarn
yarn start
and then open http://localhost:4445/
import { MuseClient } from 'muse-js';
async function main() {
let client = new MuseClient();
await client.connect();
await client.start();
client.eegReadings.subscribe(reading => {
console.log(reading);
});
client.telemetryData.subscribe(telemetry => {
console.log(telemetry);
});
client.accelerometerData.subscribe(acceleration => {
console.log(acceleration);
});
}
main();
You can use this library to connect to the Muse EEG headset from your node.js application. Use the bleat package which emulates the Web Bluetooth API on top of noble:
const noble = require('noble');
const bluetooth = require('bleat').webbluetooth;
async function connect() {
let device = await bluetooth.requestDevice({
filters: [{ services: [MUSE_SERVICE] }]
});
const gatt = await device.gatt.connect();
const client = new MuseClient();
await client.connect(gatt);
await client.start();
// Now do whatever with muse client...
}
noble.on('stateChange', (state) => {
if (state === 'poweredOn') {
connect();
}
});
You can find a fully working example in the muse-lsl repo.
The Muse 2016 EEG headsets contains four electrodes, and you can connect an additional Auxiliary electrode through the Micro USB port. By default, muse-js does not read data from the Auxiliary electrode channel. You can change this behavior and enable the Auxiliary electrode by setting the
enableAux property to
true, just before calling the
connect method:
async function main() {
let client = new MuseClient();
client.enableAux = true;
await client.connect();
}
The Muse 2 and Muse S contain PPG/optical blood sensors, which this library supports. There are three signal streams, ppg1, ppg2, and ppg3. These are ambient, infrared, and red (respectively) on the Muse 2, and (we think, unconfirmed) infrared, green, and unknown (respectively) on the Muse S. To use PPG, ensure you enable it before connecting to a Muse. PPG is not present and thus will not work on Muse 1/1.5, and enabling it may have unexpected consequences.
To enable PPG:
async function main() {
let client = new MuseClient();
client.enablePpg = true;
await client.connect();
}
To subscribe and receive values from PPG, it's just like subscribing to EEG (see Usage Example):
client.ppgReadings.subscribe((ppgreading) => {
console.log(ppgreading);
});
For convenience, there is an
eventMarkers stream included in
MuseClient that you can use in order to introduce timestamped event markers into your project. Just subscribe to
eventMarkers and use the
injectMarker method with the value and optional timestamp of an event to send it through the stream.
async function main() {
let client = new MuseClient();
client.eventMarkers.subscribe((event) => {
console.log(event);
});
client.injectMarker("house")
client.injectMarker("face")
client.injectMarker("dog")
}