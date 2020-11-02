Node.js binding of MurmurHash3 C++ implementaion.
$ npm install murmurhash3
or
$ git clone https://github.com/hideo55/node-murmurhash3.git
$ npm install ./node-murmurhash3
var mmh3 = require('murmurhash3');
mmh3.murmur32('key', function(err, hashValue){
if (err) throw err;
...
});
mmh3.murmur128Hex('key', function(err, hashValue){
if (err) throw err;
...
});
murmur32(key [,seed], callback); // return 32bit integer value
murmur32Hex(key [,seed], callback); // return 32bit hexadecimal string
murmur128(key [,seed], callback); // return array that have 4 elements of 32bit integer
murmur128Hex(key [,seed], callback);// return 128bit hexadecimal string
seed is optional argument. (unsigned integer)
(error, hashValue).
murmur32Sync(key [,seed]); // return 32bit integer value
murmur32HexSync(key, [,seed]); // return 32bit hexadecimal string
murmur128Sync(key [,seed]); // return array that have 4 elements of 32bit integer
murmur128HexSync(key [,seed]);// return 128bit hexadecimal string
seed is optional argument. (unsigned integer)
Hideaki Ohno <hide.o.j55{at}gmail.com>
MurmurHash3(C++ implementaion) by Austin Appleby
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2012 Hideaki Ohno <hide.o.j55{at}gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.