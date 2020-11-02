openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mur

murmurhash3

by Hideaki Ohno
0.5.0 (see all)

Node binding of MurmurHash3

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

161

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

murmurhash3

Node.js binding of MurmurHash3 C++ implementaion.

NPM

Build Status

Installation

$ npm install murmurhash3

or

$ git clone https://github.com/hideo55/node-murmurhash3.git
$ npm install ./node-murmurhash3

Usage

var mmh3 = require('murmurhash3');
    
mmh3.murmur32('key', function(err, hashValue){
  if (err) throw err;
  ...
});
mmh3.murmur128Hex('key', function(err, hashValue){
  if (err) throw err;
  ...
});

Functions

Async interfaces

murmur32(key [,seed], callback);    // return 32bit integer value
murmur32Hex(key [,seed], callback); // return 32bit hexadecimal string
murmur128(key [,seed], callback);   // return array that have 4 elements of 32bit integer
murmur128Hex(key [,seed], callback);// return 128bit hexadecimal string
  • seed is optional argument. (unsigned integer)
  • The callback gets two arguments (error, hashValue).

Sync interfaces

murmur32Sync(key [,seed]);    // return 32bit integer value
murmur32HexSync(key, [,seed]); // return 32bit hexadecimal string
murmur128Sync(key [,seed]);   // return array that have 4 elements of 32bit integer
murmur128HexSync(key [,seed]);// return 128bit hexadecimal string
  • seed is optional argument. (unsigned integer)

Requirement

  • Node v4 or later

Author

Hideaki Ohno <hide.o.j55{at}gmail.com>

MurmurHash3(C++ implementaion) by Austin Appleby

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2012 Hideaki Ohno <hide.o.j55{at}gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial