ESM version of murmurhash v2 and v3

What is MurmurHash

MurmurHash is a non-cryptographic hash function created by Austin Appleby.

According to official website:

Extremely simple - compiles down to ~52 instructions on x86.

Excellent distribution - Passes chi-squared tests for practically all keysets & bucket sizes.

Excellent avalanche behavior - Maximum bias is under 0.5%.

Excellent collision resistance - Passes Bob Jenkin's frog.c torture-test. No collisions possible for 4-byte keys, no small (1- to 7-bit) differentials.

Excellent performance

Install

yarn add murmurhash-es npm i murmurhash-es

import { murmurHashV2, murmurHashV3 } from 'murmurhash-es' const { murmurHashV2, murmurHashV3 } = require ( 'murmurhash-es' )

Compatiblity

Implementation is pure Javascript and using TextEncoder . Check compatibility.

License

MIT

Based on implementation from perezd/node-murmurhash and garycourt/murmurhash-js by Gary Court and Austin Appleby.