ESM version of murmurhash v2 and v3
MurmurHash is a non-cryptographic hash function created by Austin Appleby.
According to official website:
Extremely simple - compiles down to ~52 instructions on x86.
Excellent distribution - Passes chi-squared tests for practically all keysets & bucket sizes.
Excellent avalanche behavior - Maximum bias is under 0.5%.
Excellent collision resistance - Passes Bob Jenkin's frog.c torture-test. No collisions possible for 4-byte keys, no small (1- to 7-bit) differentials.
Excellent performance
# yarn
yarn add murmurhash-es
# npm
npm i murmurhash-es
// ESM
import { murmurHashV2, murmurHashV3 } from 'murmurhash-es'
// CommonJS
const { murmurHashV2, murmurHashV3 } = require('murmurhash-es')
Implementation is pure Javascript and using
TextEncoder. Check compatibility.
Based on implementation from perezd/node-murmurhash and garycourt/murmurhash-js by Gary Court and Austin Appleby.