NOTE: This is a port of Gary Court's excellent work, to a commonJS module that can be easily included into a node.js project or the browser. I take no credit for the implementation. I am simply making it easier to use for others.

An optimized JavaScript implementation of the MurmurHash algorithms.

These algorithms take a JavaScript string (and a seed), and quickly create a non-cryptographic 32-bit hash from it. And by quick I mean sub-millisecond performance.

More information about these algorithms can be found at:

Installation

Install it in your browser:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "murmurhash.js" > </ script >

To support older browsers you need to use TextEncoder polyfill

or in node.js

npm install murmurhash

murmurhash = require ( 'murmurhash' )

Both version 2 and 3 of the MurmurHash algorithm are supported:

murmurhash.v2( "some input" , "some seed value (optional)" ) murmurhash.v3( "some input" , "some seed value (optional)" )

