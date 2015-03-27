murl

murl is fast url pattern matching and replacing. It's avaiable through npm:

npm install murl

murl exposes a single function that accepts a pattern

var murl = require ( 'murl' ) var pattern = murl( '/{hello}' )

If you pass a string to the pattern murl will try and match it

pattern( '/world' )

If you pass an object it will replace into the pattern

pattern({ hello : 'world' })

Patterns

You can use ? to specify a group as optional

murl( '/{hello}/{world}?' )

Per default the {} groups matches until the next character or / .

murl( '/{hello}' ) murl( '/{wid}x{hei}' )

Use * to match anything

murl( '/*' )

Strict mode

Per default murl will disregard trailing / from the input string. Pass {strict:true} to disable this.

var pattern = murl( '/{hello}' , { strict : true }); console .log(pattern( '/world/' )); console .log(pattern( '/world' ))

License

MIT