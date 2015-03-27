openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mur

murl

by Mathias Buus
0.4.1 (see all)

murl is url pattern matching and replacing

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

murl

murl is fast url pattern matching and replacing. It's avaiable through npm:

npm install murl

What?

murl exposes a single function that accepts a pattern

var murl = require('murl')
var pattern = murl('/{hello}')

If you pass a string to the pattern murl will try and match it

pattern('/world') // -> {hello:'world'}

If you pass an object it will replace into the pattern

pattern({hello:'world'}) // -> '/world'

Patterns

You can use ? to specify a group as optional

// matches both '/a' and '/a/b'
murl('/{hello}/{world}?')

Per default the {} groups matches until the next character or /.

// matches '/a' but not '/a/b'
murl('/{hello}')

// matches '/200x200'
murl('/{wid}x{hei}')

Use * to match anything

// matches '/a', '/a/b/c' and so on
murl('/*')

Strict mode

Per default murl will disregard trailing / from the input string. Pass {strict:true} to disable this.

var pattern = murl('/{hello}', {strict:true});

console.log(pattern('/world/')); // returns null
console.log(pattern('/world'))   // return {hello:'world'}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial