Meteor Up is a command line tool that allows you to deploy any Meteor app to your own server.
You can install and use Meteor Up on Linux, Mac and Windows. It can deploy to servers running Ubuntu 14 or newer.
This version of Meteor Up is powered by Docker, making deployment easy to manage and reducing server specific errors.
Meteor Up requires Node v8 or newer. It runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux.
npm install -g mup
mup should be installed on the computer you are deploying from.
Mup supports Meteor 1.2 and newer. To use Meteor 1.4 and newer, you will need to change the docker image. A list of docker images is available here.
First, look at the troubleshooting and common problems sections of the docs. You can also search the github issues.
If that doesn't solve the problem, you can:
