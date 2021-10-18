Meteor Up

Production Quality Meteor Deployments

Meteor Up is a command line tool that allows you to deploy any Meteor app to your own server.

You can install and use Meteor Up on Linux, Mac and Windows. It can deploy to servers running Ubuntu 14 or newer.

This version of Meteor Up is powered by Docker, making deployment easy to manage and reducing server specific errors.

Read the getting started tutorial.

Features

Single command server setup

Single command deployment

Deploy to multiple servers, with optional load balancing and sticky sessions

Environment Variable management

Support for settings.json

Password or Private Key (pem) based server authentication

Access logs from the terminal (supports log tailing)

Support for custom docker images

Support for Let's Encrypt and custom SSL certificates

Roadmap

Server Configuration

Auto-restart if the app crashes

Auto-start after server reboot

Runs with docker for better security and isolation

Reverts to the previous version if the deployment failed

Installation

Meteor Up requires Node v8 or newer. It runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

npm install -g mup

mup should be installed on the computer you are deploying from.

Using Mup

Meteor compatibility

Mup supports Meteor 1.2 and newer. To use Meteor 1.4 and newer, you will need to change the docker image. A list of docker images is available here.

Support

First, look at the troubleshooting and common problems sections of the docs. You can also search the github issues.

If that doesn't solve the problem, you can:

