mup

muppdf

by Arunoda Susiripala
1.6.3 (see all)

Production Quality Meteor Deployment to Anywhere

Readme

Meteor Up

Production Quality Meteor Deployments

Meteor Up is a command line tool that allows you to deploy any Meteor app to your own server.

You can install and use Meteor Up on Linux, Mac and Windows. It can deploy to servers running Ubuntu 14 or newer.

This version of Meteor Up is powered by Docker, making deployment easy to manage and reducing server specific errors.

Read the getting started tutorial.

Features

  • Single command server setup
  • Single command deployment
  • Deploy to multiple servers, with optional load balancing and sticky sessions
  • Environment Variable management
  • Support for settings.json
  • Password or Private Key (pem) based server authentication
  • Access logs from the terminal (supports log tailing)
  • Support for custom docker images
  • Support for Let's Encrypt and custom SSL certificates

Roadmap

Server Configuration

  • Auto-restart if the app crashes
  • Auto-start after server reboot
  • Runs with docker for better security and isolation
  • Reverts to the previous version if the deployment failed

Installation

Meteor Up requires Node v8 or newer. It runs on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

npm install -g mup

mup should be installed on the computer you are deploying from.

Using Mup

Meteor compatibility

Mup supports Meteor 1.2 and newer. To use Meteor 1.4 and newer, you will need to change the docker image. A list of docker images is available here.

Support

First, look at the troubleshooting and common problems sections of the docs. You can also search the github issues.

If that doesn't solve the problem, you can:

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

