JavaScript implementation of multistream-select

Table of Contents

Background

What is multistream-select ?

TLDR; multistream-select is protocol multiplexing per connection/stream. Full spec here

Select a protocol flow

The caller will send "interactive" messages, expecting for some acknowledgement from the callee, which will "select" the handler for the desired and supported protocol:

< /multistream-select/0.3.0 # i speak multistream-select/0.3.0 /multistream-select/0.3.0 /ipfs-dht/0.2.3 < na # ipfs-dht/0.2.3 is not available /ipfs-dht/0.1.9 < /ipfs-dht/0.1.9 # ok let's speak ipfs-dht/0.1.9 -- in a sense acts as an ACK <dht-message> <dht-message> <dht-message>

This mode also packs a ls option, so that the callee can list the protocols it currently supports

Install

npm i multistream-select

Usage

const MSS = require ( 'multistream-select' )

Dialer

const pipe = require ( 'it-pipe' ) const MSS = require ( 'multistream-select' ) const Mplex = require ( 'libp2p-mplex' ) const muxer = new Mplex() const muxedStream = muxer.newStream() const mss = new MSS.Dialer(muxedStream) const { stream : dhtStream, protocol } = await mss.select([ '/ipfs-dht/2.0.0' , '/ipfs-dht/1.0.0' ])

Listener

const pipe = require ( 'it-pipe' ) const MSS = require ( 'multistream-select' ) const Mplex = require ( 'libp2p-mplex' ) const muxer = new Mplex({ async onStream (muxedStream) { const mss = new MSS.Listener(muxedStream) const { stream, protocol } = await mss.handle([ '/ipfs-dht/1.0.0' , '/ipfs-bitswap/1.0.0' ]) } })

API

new MSS.Dialer(duplex)

Create a new multistream select "dialer" instance which can be used to negotiate a protocol to use, list all available protocols the remote supports, or do both.

Parameters

duplex ( Object ) - A duplex iterable stream to dial on.

Returns

A new multistream select dialer instance.

Examples

const dialer = new MSS.Dialer(duplex)

Negotiate a protocol to use from a list of protocols.

Parameters

protocols ( String[] / String ) - A list of protocols (or single protocol) to negotiate with. Protocols are attempted in order until a match is made.

( / ) - A list of protocols (or single protocol) to negotiate with. Protocols are attempted in order until a match is made. options ( { signal: AbortSignal } ) - an options object containing an AbortSignal

Returns

Promise<{ stream<Object>, protocol<String> }> - A stream for the selected protocol and the protocol that was selected from the list of protocols provided to select .

Note that after a protocol is selected dialer can no longer be used.

Examples

const { stream, protocol } = await dialer.select([ '/ipfs-dht/2.0.0' , '/ipfs-dht/1.0.0' ])

List protocols that the remote supports.

Parameters

options ( { signal: AbortSignal } ) - an options object containing an AbortSignal

Returns

String[] - A list of all the protocols the remote supports.

Examples

const protocols = await dialer.ls() const wantedProto = '/ipfs-dht/2.0.0' if (!protocols.includes(wantedProto)) { throw new Error ( 'remote does not support ' + wantedProto) }

new MSS.Listener(duplex)

Construct a new multistream select "listener" instance which can be used to handle multistream protocol selections for particular protocols.

Parameters

duplex ( Object ) - A duplex iterable stream to listen on.

Returns

A new multistream select listener instance.

Examples

const listener = new MSS.Listener(duplex)

Handle multistream protocol selections for the given list of protocols.

Parameters

protocols ( String[] / String ) - A list of protocols (or single protocol) that this listener is able to speak.

( / ) - A list of protocols (or single protocol) that this listener is able to speak. options ( { signal: AbortSignal } ) - an options object containing an AbortSignal

Returns

Promise<{ stream<Object>, protocol<String> }> - A stream for the selected protocol and the protocol that was selected from the list of protocols provided to select .

Note that after a protocol is handled listener can no longer be used.

Examples

const { stream, protocol } = await listener.handle([ '/ipfs-dht/1.0.0' , '/ipfs-bitswap/1.0.0' ])

