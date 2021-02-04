multistream

A stream that emits multiple other streams one after another (streams3)

Simple, robust streams3 version of combined-stream. Allows you to combine multiple streams into a single stream. When the first stream ends, the next one starts, and so on, until all streams are consumed.

This module is used by WebTorrent, specifically create-torrent.

install

npm install multistream

usage

Use multistream like this:

var MultiStream = require ( 'multistream' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var streams = [ fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/1.txt' ), fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/2.txt' ), fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/3.txt' ) ] new MultiStream(streams).pipe(process.stdout)

You can also create an object-mode stream with MultiStream.obj(streams) .

To lazily create the streams, wrap them in a function:

var streams = [ fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/1.txt' ), function ( ) { return fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/2.txt' ) }, function ( ) { return fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/3.txt' ) } ] new MultiStream(streams).pipe(process.stdout)

Alternatively, streams may be created by an asynchronous "factory" function:

var count = 0 function factory ( cb ) { if (count > 3 ) return cb( null , null ) count++ setTimeout( function ( ) { cb( null , fs.createReadStream(__dirname + '/numbers/' + count + '.txt' )) }, 100 ) } new MultiStream(factory).pipe(process.stdout)

contributors

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.