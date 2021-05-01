multisplice

easily splice a string multiple times, using offsets into the original string

Install

npm install multisplice

Usage

Renaming identifiers in Javascript code:

var multisplice = require ( './' ) var dedent = require ( 'dedent' ) var astw = require ( 'astw' ) var src = dedent ` function beep (boop) { boop *= baz console.log(boop) } var baz = 10 beep(17) ` var splicer = multisplice(src) var renames = {} var nextName = 'a' .charCodeAt() astw(src)( function ( node ) { if (node.type === 'Identifier' ) { if (!renames[node.name]) renames[node.name] = String .fromCharCode(nextName++) splicer.splice(node.start, node.end, renames[node.name]) } }) console .log(splicer.toString())

function a (b) { b *= c d.e(b) } var c = 10 a ( 17 )

API

var s = multisplice(string)

Create a string splicer instance. This instance will splice things into string .

Replace the slice from indices start to end in the original string with value .

Get a part of the spliced string, using indices start to end from the original string.

Get the full spliced string ( .slice(0) ).

License

Apache-2.0