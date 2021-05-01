easily splice a string multiple times, using offsets into the original string
npm install multisplice
Renaming identifiers in Javascript code:
var multisplice = require('./')
var dedent = require('dedent')
var astw = require('astw')
var src = dedent`
function beep (boop) {
boop *= baz
console.log(boop)
}
var baz = 10
beep(17)
`
var splicer = multisplice(src)
var renames = {}
var nextName = 'a'.charCodeAt()
astw(src)(function (node) {
if (node.type === 'Identifier') {
if (!renames[node.name]) renames[node.name] = String.fromCharCode(nextName++)
splicer.splice(node.start, node.end, renames[node.name])
}
})
console.log(splicer.toString())
function a (b) {
b *= c
d.e(b)
}
var c = 10
a(17)
var s = multisplice(string)
Create a string splicer instance. This instance will splice things into
string.
s.splice(start, end, value)
Replace the slice from indices
start to
end in the original string with
value.
s.slice(start, end)
Get a part of the spliced string, using indices
start to
end from the original string.
s.toString()
Get the full spliced string (
.slice(0)).