multiselect

jQuery multiselect plugin with two sides. The user can select one or more items and send them to the other side.

Requirements

jQuery 1.7 or higher

Quick start

Several quick start options are available:

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/crlcu/multiselect.git or

or Install with Bower: bower install multiselect-two-sides .

Usage example

< div class = "row" > < div class = "col-xs-5" > < select name = "from[]" id = "multiselect" class = "form-control" size = "8" multiple = "multiple" > < option value = "1" > Item 1 </ option > < option value = "3" > Item 3 </ option > < option value = "2" > Item 2 </ option > </ select > </ div > < div class = "col-xs-2" > < button type = "button" id = "multiselect_rightAll" class = "btn btn-block" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-forward" > </ i > </ button > < button type = "button" id = "multiselect_rightSelected" class = "btn btn-block" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-right" > </ i > </ button > < button type = "button" id = "multiselect_leftSelected" class = "btn btn-block" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-chevron-left" > </ i > </ button > < button type = "button" id = "multiselect_leftAll" class = "btn btn-block" > < i class = "glyphicon glyphicon-backward" > </ i > </ button > </ div > < div class = "col-xs-5" > < select name = "to[]" id = "multiselect_to" class = "form-control" size = "8" multiple = "multiple" > </ select > </ div > </ div >

<script type= "text/javascript" src= "path/to/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/multiselect.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > jQuery( document ).ready( function ( $ ) { $( '#multiselect' ).multiselect(); }); </ script >

Bugs and feature requests

If your problem or idea is not addressed yet, please open a new issue.

Versioning

For transparency into release cycle and in striving to maintain backward compatibility, multiselect is maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines.

License

The multiselect plugin is open-sourced software licensed under the the MIT license.