A React component which provides multi select functionality with various features like selection limit, CSS customization, checkbox, search option, disable preselected values, flat array, keyboard navigation for accessibility and grouping features. Also it has feature to behave like normal dropdown(means single select dropdown).
✨ SSR Support
🍃 Light weight
🚀 Typescript
npm install multiselect-react-dropdown
yarn add multiselect-react-dropdown
import Multiselect from 'multiselect-react-dropdown';
this.state = {
options: [{name: 'Option 1️⃣', id: 1},{name: 'Option 2️⃣', id: 2}]
};
<Multiselect
options={this.state.options} // Options to display in the dropdown
selectedValues={this.state.selectedValue} // Preselected value to persist in dropdown
onSelect={this.onSelect} // Function will trigger on select event
onRemove={this.onRemove} // Function will trigger on remove event
displayValue="name" // Property name to display in the dropdown options
/>
onSelect(selectedList, selectedItem) {
...
}
onRemove(selectedList, removedItem) {
...
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
options
array
[]
|Dropdown options
onSelect
function
func
|Callback function will invoked on select event. Params are selectedList & selectedItem
onRemove
function
func
|Callback function will invoked on remove event. Params are selectedList & removedItem
singleSelect
boolean
false
|Make it
true to behave like a normal dropdown(single select dropdown)
selectedValues
array
[]
|Preselected value to persist in dropdown
showCheckbox
bool
false
|To display checkbox option in the dropdown
selectionLimit
number
-1
|You can limit the number of items that can be selected in a dropdown
placeholder
string
Select
|Placeholder text
disablePreSelectedValues
bool
false
|Prevent to deselect the preselected values
isObject
bool
true
|Make it false to display flat array of string or number
Ex. ['Test1',1]
displayValue
string
value
|Property name in the object to display in the dropdown. Refer
Basic Usage section
emptyRecordMsg
string
No options available
|Message to display when no records found
groupBy
string
''
|Group the popup list items with the corresponding category by the property name in the object
closeIcon
string
circle
|Option to select close icon instead of default. Refer
Close Icon section
style
object
{}
|CSS Customization for multiselect. Refer below object for css customization.
caseSensitiveSearch
bool
false
|Enables case sensitivity on the search field.
closeOnSelect
bool
true
|Dropdown get closed on select/remove item from options.
id
string
''
|Id for the multiselect container and input field(In input field it will append '{id}_input').
className
string
''
|Class for the multiselect container wrapper.
avoidHighlightFirstOption
bool
false
|Based on flag first option will get highlight whenever optionlist open.
hidePlaceholder
bool
false
|For true, placeholder will be hidden if there is any selected values in multiselect
disable
bool
false
|For true, dropdown will be disabled
onSearch
function
func
|Callback function invoked on search in multiselect, helpful to make api call to load data from api based on search.
loading
bool
false
|If options is fetching from api, in the meantime, we can show
loading... message in the list.
loadingMessage
any
''
|Custom loading message, it can be string or component.
showArrow
bool
false
|For multiselect dropdown by default arrow wont show at the end, If required based on flag we can display
customArrow
any
undefined
|For multiselect dropdown custom arrow option
keepSearchTerm
bool
false
|Whether or not to keep the search value after selecting or removing an item
customCloseIcon
ReactNode or string
undefined
|Custom close icon and can be string or react component(Check demo for reference)
Ref as a prop 📌
By using React.createRef() or useRef(), able to access below methods to get or reset selected values
|Method Name
|Description
resetSelectedValues
|Programatically reset selected values and returns promise
getSelectedItems
|Get all selected items
getSelectedItemsCount
|Get selected items count
constructor() {
this.multiselectRef = React.createRef();
}
resetValues() {
// By calling the belowe method will reset the selected values programatically
this.multiselectRef.current.resetSelectedValues();
}
<Multiselect
options={this.state.options} // Options to display in the dropdown
ref={this.multiselectRef}
/>
{
multiselectContainer: { // To change css for multiselect (Width,height,etc..)
....
},
searchBox: { // To change search box element look
border: none;
font-size: 10px;
min-height: 50px;
},
inputField: { // To change input field position or margin
margin: 5px;
},
chips: { // To change css chips(Selected options)
background: red;
},
optionContainer: { // To change css for option container
border: 2px solid;
}
option: { // To change css for dropdown options
color: blue;
},
groupHeading: { // To chanage group heading style
....
}
}
|Name
|Image
circle
circle2
cancel
close
MIT
