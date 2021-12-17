openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mrd

multiselect-react-dropdown

by Srigar Sukumar
2.0.7 (see all)

React multiselect dropdown with search and various options

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.5K

GitHub Stars

131

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Select, React Multi Select, React Autocomplete, React Tags, React Dropdown

Reviews

Average Rating

3.8/59
Read All Reviews
vishal-majhi
therightstuff
akashz19
ankiiitraj
VibhuGautam
Vishal19111999
subhadippal66

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
1Performant
1Buggy

Readme

REACT MULTISELECT DROPDOWN

Storybook Version Downloads License gzip Tweet

💥💥💥 React Library for Component Lazyloading. Tiny and Efficient. Check it Out 💥💥💥

Description

A React component which provides multi select functionality with various features like selection limit, CSS customization, checkbox, search option, disable preselected values, flat array, keyboard navigation for accessibility and grouping features. Also it has feature to behave like normal dropdown(means single select dropdown).

Multiselect

🎉🎉 New features in >=2.0.0

✨ SSR Support
🍃 Light weight
🚀 Typescript

🏳️‍🌈 Getting Started

1. Installation 🔧

npm install multiselect-react-dropdown  

yarn add multiselect-react-dropdown

2. Demo 👁️

React-multi-select-dropdown

3. Basic Usage 📑

import Multiselect from 'multiselect-react-dropdown';

this.state = {
    options: [{name: 'Option 1️⃣', id: 1},{name: 'Option 2️⃣', id: 2}]
};

<Multiselect
options={this.state.options} // Options to display in the dropdown
selectedValues={this.state.selectedValue} // Preselected value to persist in dropdown
onSelect={this.onSelect} // Function will trigger on select event
onRemove={this.onRemove} // Function will trigger on remove event
displayValue="name" // Property name to display in the dropdown options
/>

onSelect(selectedList, selectedItem) {
    ...
}

onRemove(selectedList, removedItem) {
    ...
}

4. Props 💬

PropTypeDefaultDescription
optionsarray[]Dropdown options
onSelectfunctionfuncCallback function will invoked on select event. Params are selectedList & selectedItem
onRemovefunctionfuncCallback function will invoked on remove event. Params are selectedList & removedItem
singleSelectbooleanfalseMake it true to behave like a normal dropdown(single select dropdown)
selectedValuesarray[]Preselected value to persist in dropdown
showCheckboxboolfalseTo display checkbox option in the dropdown
selectionLimitnumber-1You can limit the number of items that can be selected in a dropdown
placeholderstringSelectPlaceholder text
disablePreSelectedValuesboolfalsePrevent to deselect the preselected values
isObjectbooltrueMake it false to display flat array of string or number Ex. ['Test1',1]
displayValuestringvalueProperty name in the object to display in the dropdown. Refer Basic Usage section
emptyRecordMsgstringNo options availableMessage to display when no records found
groupBystring''Group the popup list items with the corresponding category by the property name in the object
closeIconstringcircleOption to select close icon instead of default. Refer Close Icon section
styleobject{}CSS Customization for multiselect. Refer below object for css customization.
caseSensitiveSearchboolfalseEnables case sensitivity on the search field.
closeOnSelectbooltrueDropdown get closed on select/remove item from options.
idstring''Id for the multiselect container and input field(In input field it will append '{id}_input').
classNamestring''Class for the multiselect container wrapper.
avoidHighlightFirstOptionboolfalseBased on flag first option will get highlight whenever optionlist open.
hidePlaceholderboolfalseFor true, placeholder will be hidden if there is any selected values in multiselect
disableboolfalseFor true, dropdown will be disabled
onSearchfunctionfuncCallback function invoked on search in multiselect, helpful to make api call to load data from api based on search.
loadingboolfalseIf options is fetching from api, in the meantime, we can show loading... message in the list.
loadingMessageany''Custom loading message, it can be string or component.
showArrowboolfalseFor multiselect dropdown by default arrow wont show at the end, If required based on flag we can display
customArrowanyundefinedFor multiselect dropdown custom arrow option
keepSearchTermboolfalseWhether or not to keep the search value after selecting or removing an item
customCloseIconReactNode or stringundefinedCustom close icon and can be string or react component(Check demo for reference)

5. Ref as a prop 📌

By using React.createRef() or useRef(), able to access below methods to get or reset selected values

Method NameDescription
resetSelectedValuesProgramatically reset selected values and returns promise
getSelectedItemsGet all selected items
getSelectedItemsCountGet selected items count
constructor() {
  this.multiselectRef = React.createRef();
}

resetValues() {
  // By calling the belowe method will reset the selected values programatically
  this.multiselectRef.current.resetSelectedValues();
}

<Multiselect
options={this.state.options} // Options to display in the dropdown
ref={this.multiselectRef}
/>

6. CSS Customization 🌈

{
  multiselectContainer: { // To change css for multiselect (Width,height,etc..)
    ....
  },
  searchBox: { // To change search box element look
    border: none;
    font-size: 10px;
    min-height: 50px;
  },
  inputField: { // To change input field position or margin
      margin: 5px;
  },
  chips: { // To change css chips(Selected options)
    background: red;
  },
  optionContainer: { // To change css for option container 
    border: 2px solid;
  }
  option: { // To change css for dropdown options
    color: blue;
  },
  groupHeading: { // To chanage group heading style
    ....
  }
}

7. Close Icons ❌

NameImage
circleClose Icon
circle2Close Icon
cancelClose Icon
closeClose Icon

8. Licence 📜

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow2
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
vishal-majhi23 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago

Before knowing about this I was creating HTML Select tags for displaying multiple values and took some amount of time but now using this tool I can create component for the selection of multiple values and also doc is very easy to read and understand. I used it in my project of a commercial site which I created using React, you need to select multiple items if you are purchasing them.

4
subhadippal66
Cpt-Ghost
mxd025
rajrgb
therightstuff10 Ratings0 Reviews
An experienced analyst, architect, polyglot developer and tester, who works across paradigms to solve problems big and small.
9 months ago

I can't believe I've invested so much time in this, everything's excellent except for one thing - its non-standard (for React) mechanism for setting the currently selected values and the fact that the only documented method of doing so (using React.createRef()) just doesn't work - make it both beautiful and useless. I wish I'd discovered the react-multi-select-component first, because that does precisely what this was supposed to do.

0
Akash Anand72 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Performant
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

My experience with this package was quite good on the first use ignoring the facts that some times it gives not so effective user experience but still a good one to add on.CSS customization was a good add on for this package and overall it serves what is required with ease. A well written documentation and a overall good experience i would recommend this package. 4 star for me.

0
Ankit RajIIIT Ranchi67 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago
Slow
Buggy
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

This package is not recommended given that you have to load a lot of data at once, it throttles a lot and gives a very laggy experience. Moreover, if this is not the case it has a pretty neat-looking UI and quite a good user experience. The documentation provided is quite good too. However, there are some bugs not that severe.

0
Vibhu GautamBokaro Steel City47 Ratings0 Reviews
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago

This bundle isn't prescribed given that you need to stack a tone of information, it gives a very laggy experience. The UI is good and the documentation is pretty good. So if you have small chunks of data to use then you can use this package.

0

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
764K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
58K
See 57 Alternatives

Tutorials

multiselect-react-dropdown examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.iomultiselect-react-dropdown examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use multiselect-react-dropdown by viewing and forking multiselect-react-dropdown example apps on CodeSandbox
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options
reactjsexample.com9 months agoReact multiselect dropdown with search and various optionsA React component which provides multi select functionality with various features like selection limit.
React multiselect dropdown with search and various options | BestofReactjs
bestofreactjs.comReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options | BestofReactjssrigar/multiselect-react-dropdown, REACT MULTISELECT DROPDOWN 💥 💥 💥 React Library for Component Lazyloading. Tiny and Efficient. Check it Out 💥 💥 💥 Description A React component w
What is Kendo MultiSelect? – QuickAdviser
quick-adviser.com4 months agoWhat is Kendo MultiSelect? – QuickAdviserGetting Started with Kendo UI for Angular MultiSelect The MultiSelect is a form component that displays a list of options and allows for multiple selections from this list. It is a richer version of the element and supports item and tag templates, and configurable options for controlling the list b…