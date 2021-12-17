REACT MULTISELECT DROPDOWN

Description

A React component which provides multi select functionality with various features like selection limit, CSS customization, checkbox, search option, disable preselected values, flat array, keyboard navigation for accessibility and grouping features. Also it has feature to behave like normal dropdown(means single select dropdown).

🎉🎉 New features in >=2.0.0

✨ SSR Support

🍃 Light weight

🚀 Typescript

🏳️‍🌈 Getting Started

1. Installation 🔧

npm install multiselect-react-dropdown yarn add multiselect-react-dropdown

2. Demo 👁️

React-multi-select-dropdown

3. Basic Usage 📑

import Multiselect from 'multiselect-react-dropdown' ; this .state = { options : [{ name : 'Option 1️⃣' , id : 1 },{ name : 'Option 2️⃣' , id : 2 }] }; < Multiselect options = {this.state.options} // Options to display in the dropdown selectedValues = {this.state.selectedValue} // Preselected value to persist in dropdown onSelect = {this.onSelect} // Function will trigger on select event onRemove = {this.onRemove} // Function will trigger on remove event displayValue = "name" // Property name to display in the dropdown options /> onSelect(selectedList, selectedItem) { ... } onRemove(selectedList, removedItem) { ... }

4. Props 💬

Prop Type Default Description options array [] Dropdown options onSelect function func Callback function will invoked on select event. Params are selectedList & selectedItem onRemove function func Callback function will invoked on remove event. Params are selectedList & removedItem singleSelect boolean false Make it true to behave like a normal dropdown(single select dropdown) selectedValues array [] Preselected value to persist in dropdown showCheckbox bool false To display checkbox option in the dropdown selectionLimit number -1 You can limit the number of items that can be selected in a dropdown placeholder string Select Placeholder text disablePreSelectedValues bool false Prevent to deselect the preselected values isObject bool true Make it false to display flat array of string or number Ex. ['Test1',1] displayValue string value Property name in the object to display in the dropdown. Refer Basic Usage section emptyRecordMsg string No options available Message to display when no records found groupBy string '' Group the popup list items with the corresponding category by the property name in the object closeIcon string circle Option to select close icon instead of default. Refer Close Icon section style object {} CSS Customization for multiselect. Refer below object for css customization. caseSensitiveSearch bool false Enables case sensitivity on the search field. closeOnSelect bool true Dropdown get closed on select/remove item from options. id string '' Id for the multiselect container and input field(In input field it will append '{id}_input'). className string '' Class for the multiselect container wrapper. avoidHighlightFirstOption bool false Based on flag first option will get highlight whenever optionlist open. hidePlaceholder bool false For true, placeholder will be hidden if there is any selected values in multiselect disable bool false For true, dropdown will be disabled onSearch function func Callback function invoked on search in multiselect, helpful to make api call to load data from api based on search. loading bool false If options is fetching from api, in the meantime, we can show loading... message in the list. loadingMessage any '' Custom loading message, it can be string or component. showArrow bool false For multiselect dropdown by default arrow wont show at the end, If required based on flag we can display customArrow any undefined For multiselect dropdown custom arrow option keepSearchTerm bool false Whether or not to keep the search value after selecting or removing an item customCloseIcon ReactNode or string undefined Custom close icon and can be string or react component(Check demo for reference)

5. Ref as a prop 📌

By using React.createRef() or useRef(), able to access below methods to get or reset selected values

Method Name Description resetSelectedValues Programatically reset selected values and returns promise getSelectedItems Get all selected items getSelectedItemsCount Get selected items count

constructor () { this .multiselectRef = React.createRef(); } resetValues() { this .multiselectRef.current.resetSelectedValues(); } <Multiselect options={ this .state.options} ref={ this .multiselectRef} />

6. CSS Customization 🌈

{ multiselectContainer : { // To change css for multiselect (Width,height,etc..) .... }, searchBox : { // To change search box element look border : none; font-size : 10px ; min-height : 50px ; }, inputField : { // To change input field position or margin margin : 5px ; }, chips : { // To change css chips(Selected options) background : red; }, optionContainer : { // To change css for option container border : 2px solid; } option : { // To change css for dropdown options color : blue; }, groupHeading : { // To chanage group heading style .... } }

7. Close Icons ❌

Name Image circle circle2 cancel close

8. Licence 📜

MIT