openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mcb

multiselect-combo-box

by Goran
2.5.0-beta.3 (see all)

A multi select combo box web component based on Polymer and the vaadin-combo-box

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Published on Vaadin Directory Stars on vaadin.com/directory Tests

\<multiselect-combo-box>

A multiselect combo box web component compatible with the Vaadin Web Components

Demo ↗ | Material Theme Demo ↗

Getting started

Install the multiselect-combo-box:

npm install multiselect-combo-box --save

Once installed, import in your applicaiton:

import 'multiselect-combo-box/multiselect-combo-box.js';

Add to your page:

<multiselect-combo-box label="Select items"></multiselect-combo-box>

For more usage examples, see the demo.

Project setup

  1. Fork the multiselect-combo-box repository and clone it locally.
  2. Make sure you have npm (packaged with Node.js) installed locally.
  3. To install the element's dependencies, in the multiselect-combo-box directory, run: npm install

Running the project locally

To perform linting, run the tests and automatically open the demo page, run:

npm run start

Branch information

  • master the latest version of the multiselect-combo-box
  • polymer-2 the Polymer 2.x version of the multiselect-combo-box which is not maintained anymore.

Java API

The Vaadin Flow Java compatible version of this component is available on the Vaadin Directory and GitHub.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial