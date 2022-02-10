A multiselect combo box web component compatible with the Vaadin Web Components

Getting started

Install the multiselect-combo-box :

npm install multiselect-combo- box

Once installed, import in your applicaiton:

import 'multiselect-combo-box/multiselect-combo-box.js' ;

Add to your page:

< multiselect-combo-box label = "Select items" > </ multiselect-combo-box >

For more usage examples, see the demo.

Project setup

Fork the multiselect-combo-box repository and clone it locally. Make sure you have npm (packaged with Node.js) installed locally. To install the element's dependencies, in the multiselect-combo-box directory, run: npm install

Running the project locally

To perform linting, run the tests and automatically open the demo page, run:

npm run start

Branch information

master the latest version of the multiselect-combo-box

the latest version of the polymer-2 the Polymer 2.x version of the multiselect-combo-box which is not maintained anymore.

Java API

The Vaadin Flow Java compatible version of this component is available on the Vaadin Directory and GitHub.