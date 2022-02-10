A multiselect combo box web component compatible with the Vaadin Web Components
Install the
multiselect-combo-box:
npm install multiselect-combo-box --save
Once installed, import in your applicaiton:
import 'multiselect-combo-box/multiselect-combo-box.js';
Add to your page:
<multiselect-combo-box label="Select items"></multiselect-combo-box>
For more usage examples, see the demo.
multiselect-combo-box repository and clone it locally.
multiselect-combo-box directory, run:
npm install
To perform linting, run the tests and automatically open the demo page, run:
npm run start
master the latest version of the
multiselect-combo-box
polymer-2 the Polymer 2.x version of the
multiselect-combo-box which is not maintained anymore.
The Vaadin Flow Java compatible version of this component is available on the Vaadin Directory and GitHub.