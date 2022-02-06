Multiple Cucumber HTML Reporter

Multiple Cucumber HTML Reporter is a reporting module for Cucumber to parse the JSON output to a beautiful report. The difference between all the other reporting modules on the market is that this module has:

a quick overview of all tested features and scenarios

a features overview that can hold multiple runs of the same feature / runs of the same feature on different browsers / devices

a features overview that can be searched / filtered / sorted

a feature(s) overview with metadata of the used browser(s) / devices

Important

The default time notation in Cucumber is in nanoseconds. When you use a version of Cucumber that uses milliseconds (like CucumberJS 2 and 3) and you want to show the duration you should use displayDuration AND durationInMS = true

A sample can be found here

But you can also create a beautiful overview when you don't want to use CucumberJS with browser(meta)data but with custom metadata, see customMetadata. This nice feature has been created by LennDG

A sample can be found here

Install

Install this module locally with the following command:

npm install multiple-cucumber-html-reporter

Save to dependencies or dev-dependencies:

npm install multiple-cucumber-html-reporter --save npm install multiple-cucumber-html-reporter --save-dev

Compatibility

Multiple Cucumber HTML Reporter now works with CucumberJS 1, 2, 3 and 4.

Usage

If you are using Protractor I would advise you to use protractor-multiple-cucumber-html-reporter-plugin.

If you are using webdriver.io please check WEBDRIVER.IO.MD for usage.

It provides multiple-cucumber-html-reporter and some nice integration features that will make using Protractor + CucumberJS 1/2/3 nicely integrate with only a few lines of code.

cucumber-js 2.x and lower

Multiple Cucumber HTML Reporter transforms the Cucumber JSON output to a beautiful report. In order to let this happen add the piece of code that is placed below to CucumberJS AfterFeatures -hook.

const report = require ( 'multiple-cucumber-html-reporter' ); report.generate({ jsonDir : './path-to-your-json-output/' , reportPath : './path-where-the-report-needs-to-be/' , metadata :{ browser : { name : 'chrome' , version : '60' }, device : 'Local test machine' , platform : { name : 'ubuntu' , version : '16.04' } }, customData : { title : 'Run info' , data : [ { label : 'Project' , value : 'Custom project' }, { label : 'Release' , value : '1.2.3' }, { label : 'Cycle' , value : 'B11221.34321' }, { label : 'Execution Start Time' , value : 'Nov 19th 2017, 02:31 PM EST' }, { label : 'Execution End Time' , value : 'Nov 19th 2017, 02:56 PM EST' } ] } });

Since cucumber-js 3.x the AfterFeatures hook is not supported anymore. To use Multiple Cucumber HTML Reporter it must be run in a separate node executable after the cucumber-js process finishes.

IMPORTANT:

Make sure that, when you generate the JSON files with Cucumber, each file will have a UNIQUE name. If you don't provide a unique name Cucumber will override the JSON files.

Advice is to use for example the name of the feature, the name of the browser / device it is running on AND a unix timestamp with for example this (new Date).getTime(); . This will result in something like this name_of_feature.chrome.1495298685509.json

Options

jsonDir

Type: String

Mandatory: Yes

The directory that will hold all the generated JSON files, relative from where the script is started.

N.B.: If you use a npm script from the command line, like for example npm run generate-report the jsonDir will be relative from the path where the script is executed. Executing it from the root of your project will also search for the jsonDir from the root of you project.

reportPath

Type: String

Mandatory: Yes

The directory in which the report needs to be saved, relative from where the script is started.

N.B.: If you use a npm script from the command line, like for example npm run generate-report the reportPath will be relative from the path where the script is executed. Executing it from the root of your project will also save the report in the reportPath in the root of you project.

staticFilePath

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

If true each feature will get a static filename for the html. Use this feature only if you are not running multiple instances of the same tests.

openReportInBrowser

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

If true the report will automatically be opened in the default browser of the operating system.

saveCollectedJSON

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

This module will first merge all the JSON-files to 1 file and then enrich it with data that is used for the report. If saveCollectedJSON :true the merged JSON AND the enriched JSON will be saved in the reportPath . They will be saved as:

merged-output.json

enriched-output.json

disableLog

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

No Default: false

This will disable the log so will NOT see this.

===================================================================================== Multiple Cucumber HTML report generated in: /Users/wswebcreation/multiple-cucumber-html-reporter/.tmp/index.html ========================================================================

pageTitle

Type: string

Mandatory: No

No Default: Multiple Cucumber HTML Reporter

You can change the report title in the HTML head Tag

reportName

Type: string

Mandatory: No

You can change the report name to a name you want

Type: string

Mandatory: No

You can customise Page Footer if required. You just need to provide a html string like <div><p>A custom footer in html</p></div>

displayDuration

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

If set to true the duration of steps, scenarios and features is displayed on the Features overview and single feature page in an easily readable format. This expects the durations in the report to be in nanoseconds, which might result in incorrect durations when using a version of Cucumber(JS 2 and 3) that does not report in nanoseconds but in milliseconds. This can be changed to milliseconds by adding the parameter durationInMS: true , see below

NOTE: Only the duration of a feature can be shown in the features overview. A total duration over all features CAN NOT be given because the module doesn't know if all features have been run in parallel

durationInMS

Type: boolean

Default: false

Mandatory: No

If set to true the duration of steps will be expected to be in milliseconds, which might result in incorrect durations when using a version of Cucumber(JS 1 or 4) that does report in nanaseconds. This parameter relies on displayDuration: true

hideMetadata

Type: boolean

Default: false

Mandatory: No

If set to true metadata Devicetype, Device, OS, App, Browser are not being displayed in the Features overview.

displayReportTime

Type: boolean

Default: false

Mandatory: No

If set to true the date and time at which the JSON-files were generated, is displayed on the Features overview.

useCDN

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

If you prefer, you can use CDN for assets.

customStyle

Type: path

Mandatory: No

If you need add some custom style to your report. Add it like this customStyle: 'your-path-where/custom.css'

overrideStyle

Type: path

Mandatory: No

If you need replace default style for your report. Add it like this overrideStyle: 'your-path-where/custom.css'

metadata

Type: JSON

Mandatory: No

Print more data to your report, such as browser name + version, platform name + version and your environment. The values need to meet some predefined data, see Metadata for more info. Data can be passed like below.

If you provide the metadata when instantiating multi-cucumber-html-reporter the metadata will be added to each feature. If you already have metadata in your JSON then the metadata in the JSON will take precedence

metadata:{ browser : { name : 'chrome' , version : '60' }, device : 'Local test machine' , platform : { name : 'ubuntu' , version : '16.04' } }

See metadata for more info

customMetadata

Type: boolean

Mandatory: No

It is possible to provide custom metadata by setting this variable to true . Custom metadata will override the regular metadata completely and potentially have strange formatting bugs if too many (10+) variables are used. The columns will be in the order defined by the order of the list.

Adding the metadata is done in the same way as with normal metadata. The metadata is formed as a list of key-value pairs to preserve order:

metadata: [ { name : 'Environment v.' , value : '12.3' }, { name : 'Plugin v.' , value : '32.1' }, { name : 'Variable set' , value : 'Foo' } ]

On the features overview page the custom metadata is shown like:

IMPORTANT: This does not work correctly if features have different sets of metadata. Try to avoid this situation.

customData

Type: object

Mandatory: No

You can add a custom data block to the report like this

customData: { title : 'Run info' , data : [ { label : 'Project' , value : 'Custom project' }, { label : 'Release' , value : '1.2.3' }, { label : 'Cycle' , value : 'B11221.34321' }, { label : 'Execution Start Time' , value : 'Nov 19th 2017, 02:31 PM EST' }, { label : 'Execution End Time' , value : 'Nov 19th 2017, 02:56 PM EST' } ] }

Type: string

Mandatory: No

No Default: Custom data title

Select a title for the custom data block. If not provided it will be defaulted.

Type: array

Mandatory: yes

The data you want to add. This needs to be in the format

data: [ { label : 'your label' , value : 'the represented value' } ]

Metadata

The report can also show on which browser / device a feature has been executed. It is shown on the featurs overview in the table as well as on the feature overview in a container.

Adding metadata to the Cucumber JSON

To be able to see this you will need to add the following to the Cucumber JSON before you save it.

const cucumberJSON; const metadata = { "browser" : { "name" : "chrome" , "version" : "58" }, "device" : "string" , "platform" : { "name" : "osx" , "version" : "10.12" } } cucumberJSON[ 0 ].metadata = metadata;

Type: string

e.g.: The name of the app.

Type: string

e.g.: The version of the app.

Type: string

Possible values: internet explorer | edge | chrome | firefox | safari

If no correct value is provided the ? -icon with the text not known is shown

Type: string

e.g.: The version of the browser, this can be added manual or retrieved during the execution of the tests to get the exact version number.

If no correct value is provided the ? -icon with the text not known is shown

Type: string

e.g.: A name that represents the type of device. For example, if you run it on a virtual machine, you can place it here Virtual Machine , or the name of the mobile, like for example iPhone 7 Plus .

If no correct value is provided the ? -icon with the text not known is shown

Type: string

Possible values: windows | osx | linux | ubuntu | android | ios

If no correct value is provided the ? -icon with the text not known is shown

Type: string

e.g.: The version of the platform

If no correct value is provided the ? -icon with the text not known is shown

Metadata example features overview

Metadata example scenario with and without known data

FAQ

Only 1 report is shown in the features overview table

It could be that the name of the Cucumber JSON file that has been saved is not unique (enough).

My advice is to use for example:

the name of the feature

the name of the browser / device it is running on

a unix timestamp with for example this (new Date).getTime();

This will result in something like this name_of_feature.chrome.1495298685509.json .

The advantage of this is that when you look at the folder where the Cucumber JSON-files are saved you can see:

the features that have been executed

on which browser

a timestamp to see which feature has been executed the last (if featurename and browser are the same)

Metdata shows not known or not the correct icons

There could be 2 causes:

The metadata has not (correctly) been added to the Cucumber JSON. The metadata.browser.name or metadata.platform.name can't be mapped to the right icon

To fix this see the part about Metadata and check the possible values.

How to attach Screenshots to HTML report

You can attach screenshots at any time to a Cucumber JSON file. Just create a Cucumber scenario -hook that will handle this. You can add them during running or when a scenario failed.

Check the framework you are using to attach screenshots to the JSON file.

How to attach Plain Text to HTML report

You can attach plain-text / data at any time to a Cucumber JSON file to help debug / review the results. You can add them during running or when a scenario failed.

Check the framework you are using to attach plain text to the JSON file.

How to attach pretty JSON to HTML report

You can attach JSON at any time to a Cucumber JSON file. You can add them during running or when a scenario failed.

Check the framework you are using to attach JSON data to the JSON file.

Changelog and Releases

The Changelog and releases can be found here

Contributing

How to contribute can be found here

Credits

In the search for a reporting tools for Cucumber I found a few tools that helped me a lot: