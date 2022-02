multipassify

Shopify Multipass module for Node.js

Shopify provides a mechanism for single sign-on known as Multipass. Multipass uses an AES encrypted JSON hash and multipassify provides functions for generating tokens

More details on Multipass with Shopify can be found here.

Installation

npm install multipassify

Usage

To use Multipass an Enterprise / Plus plan is required. The Multipass secret can be found in your shop Admin (Settings > Checkout > Customer Accounts). Make sure "Accounts are required" or "Accounts are optional" is selected and Multipass is enabled.