multipages-generator is a multiple pages application generator (or CLI) for mobile. It has the whole DevOps which includes development, build, publish and the deployment. It is One-stop solution for mobile H5.
Multipages-generator suite for multipages website whatever is mobile website or PC website, H5 in hybird app. For example: this, chiji game.
NodeJS: >= 6.11.0
OS: MacOS,windows,centos
npm install multipages-generator -g //now the latest is 1.6.x
meet init
? Select your JavaScript framework (Use arrow keys)
❯ No JavaScript framework
Vue width SSR
When initialized, install the dependencis and start the demo
C:\xxx\workspace>meet init
? Project name: h5-project
[Success] Project h5-project init finished, be pleasure to use 😊!
Install dependencies:
cd h5-project && npm install
Run the app:
meet start demo
Or:
pm2 start process.json
Use meet -help to show all the commands.
C:\xxx\workspace>meet -help
Usage: meet [command]
Options:
-v, --version output the version number
-h, --help output usage information
Commands:
init initialize your project
new [module]/[module]-[page] generate_native a new module
start [module] start application in development mode
build [module] build a module using webpack
upload upload dist files to CDN
analyse analysis dist files size and percent
git auto git commit and push
meet new [module]/[module]-[page]
Attention, create a new module use like this
meet new [module]
When you need to create a new page in the existed module, use this command:
meet new [module]-[page]
meet new game // create a game with default page index.html
Because it's so called multiple pages generator, so create another page use this:
meet new game-detail // create the game detail.html in the game module
And you got a list files like this:
game
├─images // this is no images, just a dictory
├─js
| ├─index
| | ├─business.js // the business js(Expand as you wish)
| | ├─service.js // http service code
| | └─util.js // utils code
| └─index.js // the main js file
├─styles
| └─index.css // css code
└─views
└─index.html // html code
meet start demo
It started with this followed, you can choose a link to open in browser.
√ Build done
[Tips] visit: http://localhost:8080/demo/
: http://192.168.50.194:8080/demo/
Attention: Vue CSR: http://localhost:8080/demo/?csr=true Vue SSR: http://localhost:8080/demo/
JS、CSS support hot code reload，HTML changes need man to refresh the browser.
Html generated contain two marker, you don't need to worry about this. It's for better development and will removed when in build.
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="zh-CN">
<head>
<% include ../head.html %>
<title>demo</title>
<!--@hot-reload, will auto remove after compiled-->
<link rel="stylesheet" data-hr="hot-reload" href="/demo/styles/index.css">
</head>
<body>
<div>you content...</div>
<!--@hot-reload, will auto remove after compiled-->
<script type="text/javascript" data-hr="hot-reload" src="/common/js/hot-reload.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
meet build demo
C:xxx\workspace\h5>meet build demo
> mg-template@1.0.0 build C:\meetyou\workspace\test\mg-workspace\h5
> cross-env NODE_ENV=production node build/commands/build.js "demo"
Delete dist directory!
⣾ Building...
⣽ lasted 1 seconds. HTML去除开发环境hotReload代码: ..\server\views\prod\demo\index.html
Hash: 2a217fb45f03fb354254
Version: webpack 4.17.2
Time: 1687ms
Built at: 2018-09-06 19:50:40
Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names
index.12969e6e.css 4.71 KiB 0 [emitted] index
index.080a1e3d.js 1.01 KiB 0 [emitted] index
..\server\views\prod\demo\index.html 3.74 KiB [emitted]
Entrypoint index = index.12969e6e.css index.080a1e3d.js
Upload dist files to Qiniu CDN：
Webpack Bundle Analyzer is started at http://127.0.0.1:8888
Use Ctrl+C to close it
[Success]: 上传文件至七牛云CDN成功！文件地址:http://cnd.yintage.com/index.080a1e3d.js
[Success]: 上传文件至七牛云CDN成功！文件地址:http://cnd.yintage.com/index.12969e6e.css
[Success]: 上传完毕 😊!
Use Ctrl+C to close it
After analysis powerd by webpack plugin, the page will show the code proportion.
Use this command after builded.
meet analyse
Upload the files which in the dist dictory to OSS server. Config the Ali OSS or Qiniu OSS configs in mg.config.js.
meet upload
mg.config.js is look like:
module.exports = {
// the client server (use for hot reload ) port
clientPort: '8080',
// the server(for deployment) port
server: {
port: '8090',
},
// upload config
upload: {
cdn: '//oflt40zxf.bkt.clouddn.com/',
projectPrefix: 'nodejs-common',
// if use Ali OSS，set aliconfig a empty object, now it support Ali CLI for upload,
// aliconfig: {
//
// },
// Qiniu OSS
qconfig: {
ACCESS_KEY: 'ei1uOdGpVLliA7kb50sLcV9i4wfYLPwt5v0shU10',
SECRET_KEY: '-pFFIY-ew35Exyfcd67Sbaw40k15ah3UfZTFWFKF',
bucket:'hotshots-image',
origin:'http://cnd.yintage.com'
},
// is auto upload after build
autoUpload: true
}
};
deploy to server in 30 minutes
