multipages-generator is a multiple pages application generator (or CLI) for mobile. It has the whole DevOps which includes development, build, publish and the deployment. It is One-stop solution for mobile H5.

Scene

Multipages-generator suite for multipages website whatever is mobile website or PC website, H5 in hybird app. For example: this, chiji game.

Feature

One-stop mobile MPA solution with modern web technologys like Nodejs, webpack4, babel, Vue with server side rendering. Efficient commands like new, develop,build,upload,analysis,deploy. Best practices for architechure and organization. 🔥 (new) Support Vue SSR and no framework or any other framework you like. Support development,producton ENV. Support sass、less、postcss Hot code reload for CSS and JS Support upload to Ali OSS and Qiniu OSS Support mobile adaptation with taobao flexible layout solution，fit different screen size and DPI. Support pm2 deployment

Document

Global install ⚙️

Envirment requirement

NodeJS: >= 6.11.0

OS: MacOS,windows,centos

install

npm install multipages-generator -g //now the latest is 1.6.x

Create a project 📽

init a project

meet init

Choose a template:

No JavaScript framework (You can add your framework like jQuery，zepto，vue，react and so on.)

Vue width SSR (It's add SSR default for now)

? Select your JavaScript framework (Use arrow keys) ❯ No JavaScript framework Vue width SSR

start

When initialized, install the dependencis and start the demo

C:\xxx\workspace>meet init ? Project name: h5-project __ __ _ ____ _ ___ | \/ | ___ ___| |_ / ___| | |_ _| | |\/| |/ _ \/ _ \ __| | | | | | | | | | | __/ __/ |_ | |___| |___ | | |_| |_|\___|\___|\__| \____|_____|___| [Success] Project h5-project init finished, be pleasure to use 😊! Install dependencies: cd h5-project && npm install Run the app: meet start demo Or: pm2 start process.json

Commands

Use meet -help to show all the commands.

C:\xxx\workspace>meet - help Usage: meet [ command ] Options: -v, --version output the version number -h, -- help output usage information Commands: init initialize your project new [module]/[module]-[page] generate_native a new module start [module] start application in development mode build [module] build a module using webpack upload upload dist files to CDN analyse analysis dist files size and percent git auto git commit and push

Create a new module

meet new [module]/[module]-[page]

Description

Attention, create a new module use like this

meet new [ module ]

When you need to create a new page in the existed module, use this command:

meet new [module] - [page]

For a example, create a game H5(module)

meet new game // create a game with default page index.html

Because it's so called multiple pages generator, so create another page use this:

meet new game-detail

And you got a list files like this:

game ├─images // this is no images, just a dictory ├─js | ├─index | | ├─business.js // the business js(Expand as you wish) | | ├─service.js // http service code | | └─util.js // utils code | └─index.js // the main js file ├─styles | └─index.css // css code └─views └─index.html // html code

Develop a module

meet start [module]

meet start demo

It started with this followed, you can choose a link to open in browser.

√ Build done [Tips] visit : http : : http :

Attention: Vue CSR: http://localhost:8080/demo/?csr=true Vue SSR: http://localhost:8080/demo/

Hot reload

JS、CSS support hot code reload，HTML changes need man to refresh the browser.

Html generated contain two marker, you don't need to worry about this. It's for better development and will removed when in build.

< html lang = "zh-CN" > < head > < % include .. / head.html %> < title > demo </ title > < link rel = "stylesheet" data-hr = "hot-reload" href = "/demo/styles/index.css" > </ head > < body > < div > you content... </ div > < script type = "text/javascript" data-hr = "hot-reload" src = "/common/js/hot-reload.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Build a module

meet build [demo]

meet build demo

C:xxx\workspace\h5>meet build demo > mg-template@1.0.0 build C:\meetyou\workspace\ test \mg-workspace\h5 > cross-env NODE_ENV=production node build/commands/build.js "demo" Delete dist directory! ⣾ Building... ⣽ lasted 1 seconds. HTML去除开发环境hotReload代码: ..\server\views\prod\demo\index.html Hash: 2a217fb45f03fb354254 Version: webpack 4.17.2 Time: 1687ms Built at: 2018-09-06 19:50:40 Asset Size Chunks Chunk Names index.12969e6e.css 4.71 KiB 0 [emitted] index index.080a1e3d.js 1.01 KiB 0 [emitted] index ..\server\views\prod\demo\index.html 3.74 KiB [emitted] Entrypoint index = index.12969e6e.css index.080a1e3d.js Upload dist files to Qiniu CDN： Webpack Bundle Analyzer is started at http://127.0.0.1:8888 Use Ctrl+C to close it [Success]: 上传文件至七牛云CDN成功！文件地址:http://cnd.yintage.com/index.080a1e3d.js [Success]: 上传文件至七牛云CDN成功！文件地址:http://cnd.yintage.com/index.12969e6e.css [Success]: 上传完毕 😊! Use Ctrl+C to close it

After analysis powerd by webpack plugin, the page will show the code proportion.

meet analyse

Use this command after builded.

meet analyse

Upload

meet upload

Upload the files which in the dist dictory to OSS server. Config the Ali OSS or Qiniu OSS configs in mg.config.js.

meet upload

Config

mg.config.js is look like:

module . exports = { clientPort: '8080' , server: { port: '8090' , }, upload: { cdn: '//oflt40zxf.bkt.clouddn.com/' , projectPrefix: 'nodejs-common' , qconfig: { ACCESS_KEY: 'ei1uOdGpVLliA7kb50sLcV9i4wfYLPwt5v0shU10' , SECRET_KEY: '-pFFIY-ew35Exyfcd67Sbaw40k15ah3UfZTFWFKF' , bucket: 'hotshots-image' , origin: 'http://cnd.yintage.com' }, autoUpload: true } };

Ali OSS upload

Todo List

Better Vue SSR solution Support react, react-ssr

deployment

deploy to server in 30 minutes

License

The MIT License