Multimethods are a functional programming control structure that allow you to dynamically build-up and manipulate the dispatching behavior of a polymorphic function. Inspired by clojure's multimethods, multimethod.js provides a functional alternative to classical, prototype based polymorphism. The multimethod.js library is 1kb minified, MIT licensed, and available on GitHub.
Install with
npm for use in node.js based projects.
npm install multimethod
node
> var multimethod = require('multimethod');
For in-browser use you will need to grab underscore.js and multimethod.js:
multimethod( [fn | string] ): No arg constructor uses an
identity function for
dispatch. Single arg constructor is a shortcut for
calling
dispatch with the same argument.
dispatch(fn | string): Sets the
multimethod's
dispatch function. String
values are transformed into a pluck function which projects a single
property value from the first argurment.
when(match, fn | value): Add a
method to be invoked when the
dispatch
return value matches 'match'. If a non-function
value is provided it will
be returned directly. Calling
when with the same
match value twice will
override the previously registered
method.
remove(match): Remove a
method by it's
match value.
default(fn | value): Catch-all case when no
method match is found.
Let's use the node.js REPL to build a few multimethods and see what they are capable of doing. In this first example we'll create a mulimethod that calculates the area of shapes instantiated with object literals.
> var multimethod = require('multimethod');
> var area = multimethod()
.dispatch(function(o) {
return o.shape;
})
.when("square", function(o) {
return Math.pow(o.side, 2);
});
> var aSquare = { "shape":"square", "side": 2 };
> area( aSquare );
4
> var aCircle = { "shape":"circle", "radius": 5 };
> area( aCircle );
undefined
> area.default(function(o) {
throw "Unknown shape: " + o.shape;
});
> area( aCircle );
Unknown Shape: circle
> area.when("circle", function(o) {
return Math.PI * Math.pow(o.radius, 2);
});
> area( aCircle );
78.53981633974483
> area( aSquare );
4
> area.remove("circle");
> area( aCircle );
Unknown Shape: circle
Notice how
dispatch returns the value we'll match to a "method" registered
with
when. You can introduce, overwrite, and remove new methods dynamically at
runtime. Fallback behavior can be established with a
default function called
when no methods match the dispatched value.
A recursive Fibonacci function can be expressed naturally with a multimethod.
> var fib = multimethod()
.when( 0, 0 )
.when( 1, 1 )
.default( function(n) {
return fib(n-1) + fib(n-2);
});
> fib(20);
6765
Notice, there is no
dispatch specified. By default a multimethod will use
the first argument it is invoked with to match the correct method to dispatch
to.
> var hitPoints = multimethod()
.dispatch(function(player){ return player.powerUp; })
.when( {"type":"star"} , Infinity)
.default(5);
> var starPower = { "type":"star" },
> mario = { "powerUp": starPower };
> hitPoints(mario);
Infinity
> mario.powerUp = null;
> hitPoints(mario);
5
> var godModeCheat = function() { return starPower; };
> hitPoints.dispatch(godModeCheat);
> mario.powerUp;
null
> hitPoints(mario);
Infinity
In this last example notice how we are matching against an object. Matching is done using deep equality so objects and arrays are valid method matching criteria. Also notice how we can completely override our dispatch function to change the logic with which a multimethod evaluates its arguments for dispatch, or, in this case, ignores them!
anArgument.
dispatch function with
anArgument. The returned
value is stored in
dispatchValue.
when and
performs an equality test on the
dispatchValue and each method's match
value. If a match is found, set
matchFunction to the method's function
and go to step 5.
matchFunction to the multimethod's
default
function.
matchFunction with
anArgument. The returned value
is returned to the user who called the multimethod.
A
multimethod is instantiated with the
multimethod function.
var stopLightColor = multimethod();
A
multimethod has methods. A
method is has two parts, its match value
and its implementation function. Methods are added using
when.
stopLightColor.when("go", function() { return "green"; })
.when("stop", function() { return "red"; });
You can call a
multimethod just like any other function. It will dispatch
based on the argument(s) passed in, invoke the matched
method, and return
the results of the
method call.
console.log( stopLightColor("go") ); // "green"
When no method matches control can fallback to a
default method.
stopLightColor.default( function() { return "unknown"; } );
console.log( stopLightColor("yield") ); // prints "unknown"
A
multimethod can handle new cases dynamically at run time.
stopLightColor.when("yield", function() { return "yellow"; });
There is a shorter way for a
method to return a plain value. Rather than
passing an implementation function to
when, pass the value.
stopLightColor.when("yield", "yellow");
console.log( stopLightColor("yield") ); // prints "yellow"
A
method can be removed dynamically at run time, too.
stopLightColor.remove("go");
console.log( stopLightColor("go") ); // prints "unknown"
Each
multimethod call first invokes a
dispatch function whose return value
is used to match the correct
method to call. The
dispatch function is
passed the arguments the
multimethod is invoked with and returns a value
to match against.
The default
dispatch function is an identity function.
The basic
stopLightColor examples could have been
created with an explicit
dispatch function.
var stopLightColor = multimethod()
.dispatch(function(state){
return state;
})
.when('go', 'green');
console.log( stopLightColor('go') ); // green
The power of the
multimethod paradigm is the ability to dispatch with a
user-defined function. This gives a
multimethod its "polymorphic" powers.
Unlike classical, object-oriented polymorphism where the compiler dispatches
based on the type hierarchy, a
multimethod can dispatch on any criteria.
var contacts = [
{"name":"Jack", "service":"Twitter","handle": "@jack"},
{"name":"Diane","service":"Email", "address":"d@g.com"},
{"name":"John", "service":"Phone", "number": "919-919-9191"}
];
var sendMessage = multimethod()
.dispatch(function(contact, msg) {
return contact.service;
})
.when("Twitter", function(contact, msg) {
console.log("Tweet @"+contact.handle+":"+msg);
})
.when("Email", function(contact, msg) {
console.log("Emailing "+contact.address+":"+msg);
})
.default(function(contact, msg) {
console.log("Could not message " + contact.name);
});
// Blast a message
contacts.forEach( function(contact) {
sendMessage(contact, "Hello, world.");
});
Plucking a single property from an object is so commonly used as a
dispatch
function, like in the example above, there is a shortcut for this pattern.
The following
dispatch call is equivalent to above.
sendMessage.dispatch( 'service' );
A
multimethod's
dispatch is usually specified when constructed.
var sendMessage = multimethod('service');
Just like
methods can be added and removed from a
multimethod at
run time, the
dispatch function can also be redefined at run time.
Ponder the implications of that for a minute. It is really powerful and
really dangerous. Don't shoot your eye out.
A
method's match value is compared to
dispatch's return value
using the underscore.js
isEqual
function. Deep equality
method matching enables concise expressivity.
Contrast this with a traditional
switch statement that is
limited by JavaScript's === equality behavior.
var greatPairs = multimethod()
.when( ["Salt", "Pepper"], "Shakers" )
.when( [{"name":"Bonnie"}, {"name":"Clyde"}], "Robbers" );
console.log( greatPairs( ["Salt", "Pepper"] ) ); // Shakers