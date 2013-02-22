Control multiple ANSI progress bars on the terminal.
var multimeter = require('multimeter');
var multi = multimeter(process);
multi.drop(function (bar) {
var iv = setInterval(function () {
var p = bar.percent();
bar.percent(p + 1);
if (p >= 100) clearInterval(iv);
}, 25);
});
var multimeter = require('multimeter');
Create a new multimeter handle on the supplied stream/process objects, which will be passed directly to charm.
If you pass in a charm object that will be used instead of creating a new one.
Create a new progress bar at
(x,y) with
params which default to:
If
y is negative or
'-0' it will be treated as a relative coordinate.
Create a new progress bar at an absolute
x and relative
y coordinate with
respect to the present
multi.offset.
Create a new progress bar at the present cursor location. The
bar object will
be passed to
cb(bar) once the cursor location has been determined.
Call event emitter functions on the underlying
charm object.
This getter/setter controls the positioning for relative progress bars.
Increment this value whenever you write a newline to the stream to prevent the pending progress bars from drifting down from their original positions.
Update the progress bar to
p percent, a value between 0 and 100, inclusive.
The text to the right of the progress bar will be set to
msg.
Update the progress bar with a ratio,
n/d.
The text to the right of the progress bar will be set to
msg.
The charm object used internally to draw the progress bars.
With npm do:
npm install multimeter