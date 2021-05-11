multimath

Core to create fast image math in WebAssembly and JS.

multimath simplifies creation of small CPU-intensive webassembly modules with fallback to JavaScript implementations.

It cares about modules init, memory management and other things.

Has built-in helpers to write webassembly code without additional runtimes.

Use shared memory to chain webassembly calls without memory copy.

Built-in functions (curently - unsharp mask) are available as examples for your extensions.

Install

npm install multimath

Use

const mm = require ( 'multimath' )() .use( require ( 'multimath/lib/unsharp_mask' )) .use( require ( 'your_custom_module' )) mm.unsharp_mask(rgba_buffer, width, height); mm.init().then( () => { mm.unsharp_mask(rgba_buffer, width, height); });

API

new multimath(options)

Create library instance. Sugar - multimath() (without new ).

const mm = require ( 'multimath' )({ js : true , wasm : true });

Register new module, format is:

{ name : String , fn : Function , wasm_fn : Function , wasm_src : String }

See example implementation in lib/ folder.

.init() -> Promise

Optional. Compile all wasm modules in async way. May be useful in this cases:

If you have wasm module > 4K AND run multimath in the main thread (not in webworker). Some browsers prohibit sync wasm creation in this case. If you have a lot of small modules and wish to init everything before run in the main thread, withoutinterface freeze.

Probably, you will never need to use this method. Note, 3K was file is initialized in ~ 3ms.

All modules, loaded via .use() , pin their methods to current Multimath instance. The best implementation will be selected automatically (depends on browser features and constructor options);

Development

Ways to go with your own modules:

See package.json

See ./lib/unsharp_mask as example and... of cause ./index.js .

Also, see how pica use this library.

Licence

MIT