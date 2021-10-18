openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mul

multimatch

by Sindre Sorhus
6.0.0 (see all)

Extends minimatch.match() with support for multiple patterns

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.2M

GitHub Stars

265

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

multimatch

Extends minimatch.match() with support for multiple patterns

Install

npm install multimatch

Usage

import multimatch from 'multimatch';

multimatch(['unicorn', 'cake', 'rainbows'], ['*', '!cake']);
//=> ['unicorn', 'rainbows']

See the tests for more usage examples and expected matches.

API

multimatch(paths, patterns, options?)

Returns an array of matching paths in the order of input paths.

paths

Type: string | string[]

The paths to match against.

patterns

Type: string | string[]

Globbing patterns to use. For example: ['*', '!cake']. See supported minimatch patterns.

options

Type: object

See the minimatch options.

How multiple patterns work

Positive patterns (e.g. foo or *) add to the results, while negative patterns (e.g. !foo) subtract from the results.

Therefore a lone negation (e.g. ['!foo']) will never match anything. Use ['*', '!foo'] instead.

Globbing patterns

Just a quick overview.

  • * matches any number of characters, but not /
  • ? matches a single character, but not /
  • ** matches any number of characters, including /, as long as it's the only thing in a path part
  • {} allows for a comma-separated list of "or" expressions
  • ! at the beginning of a pattern will negate the match
  • globby - Match against the filesystem instead of a list
  • matcher - Simple wildcard matching
Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial