Extends
minimatch.match()with support for multiple patterns
npm install multimatch
import multimatch from 'multimatch';
multimatch(['unicorn', 'cake', 'rainbows'], ['*', '!cake']);
//=> ['unicorn', 'rainbows']
See the tests for more usage examples and expected matches.
Returns an array of matching paths in the order of input paths.
Type:
string | string[]
The paths to match against.
Type:
string | string[]
Globbing patterns to use. For example:
['*', '!cake']. See supported
minimatch patterns.
Type:
object
See the
minimatch options.
Positive patterns (e.g.
foo or
*) add to the results, while negative patterns (e.g.
!foo) subtract from the results.
Therefore a lone negation (e.g.
['!foo']) will never match anything. Use
['*', '!foo'] instead.
Just a quick overview.
* matches any number of characters, but not
/
? matches a single character, but not
/
** matches any number of characters, including
/, as long as it's the only thing in a path part
{} allows for a comma-separated list of "or" expressions
! at the beginning of a pattern will negate the match