multimatch

Extends minimatch.match() with support for multiple patterns

Install

npm install multimatch

Usage

import multimatch from 'multimatch' ; multimatch([ 'unicorn' , 'cake' , 'rainbows' ], [ '*' , '!cake' ]);

See the tests for more usage examples and expected matches.

API

Returns an array of matching paths in the order of input paths.

paths

Type: string | string[]

The paths to match against.

patterns

Type: string | string[]

Globbing patterns to use. For example: ['*', '!cake'] . See supported minimatch patterns.

options

Type: object

See the minimatch options.

How multiple patterns work

Positive patterns (e.g. foo or * ) add to the results, while negative patterns (e.g. !foo ) subtract from the results.

Therefore a lone negation (e.g. ['!foo'] ) will never match anything. Use ['*', '!foo'] instead.

Globbing patterns

Just a quick overview.

* matches any number of characters, but not /

matches any number of characters, but not ? matches a single character, but not /

matches a single character, but not ** matches any number of characters, including / , as long as it's the only thing in a path part

matches any number of characters, including , as long as it's the only thing in a path part {} allows for a comma-separated list of "or" expressions

allows for a comma-separated list of "or" expressions ! at the beginning of a pattern will negate the match

Related

globby - Match against the filesystem instead of a list

matcher - Simple wildcard matching