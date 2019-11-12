npm install multimap --save
If you'd like to use native version when it exists and fallback to polyfill if it doesn't, but without implementing
Map on global scope, do:
var Multimap = require('multimap');
var m = new Multimap();
If the global es6
Map exists or
Multimap.Map is set,
Multimap will use the
Map as inner store, that means Object can be used as key.
var Multimap = require('multimap');
// if harmony is on
/* nothing need to do */
// or if you are using es6-shim
Multimap.Map = ShimMap;
var m = new Multimap();
var key = {};
m.set(key, 'one');
Otherwise, an object will be used, all the keys will be transformed into string.
Just download the
index.js as
Multimap.js.
<script src=Multimap.js"></script>
<script>
var map = new Multimap([['a', 1], ['b', 2], ['c', 3]]);
map = map.set('b', 20);
map.get('b'); // [2, 20]
</script>
Or use as an AMD loader:
require(['./Multimap.js'], function (Multimap) {
var map = new Multimap([['a', 1], ['b', 2], ['c', 3]]);
map = map.set('b', 20);
map.get('b'); // [2, 20]
});
Object.defineProperty and
Array.prototype.forEach.
Following shows how to use
Multimap:
var Multimap = require('multimap');
var map = new Multimap([['a', 'one'], ['b', 1], ['a', 'two'], ['b', 2]]);
map.size; // 4
map.count; // 2
map.get('a'); // ['one', 'two']
map.get('b'); // [1, 2]
map.has('a'); // true
map.has('foo'); // false
map.has('a', 'one'); // true
map.has('b', 3); // false
map.set('a', 'three');
map.size; // 5
map.count; // 2
map.get('a'); // ['one', 'two', 'three']
map.set('b', 3, 4);
map.size; // 7
map.count; // 2
map.delete('a', 'three'); // true
map.delete('x'); // false
map.delete('a', 'four'); // false
map.delete('b'); // true
map.size; // 2
map.count; // 1
map.set('b', 1, 2);
map.size; // 4
map.count; // 2
map.forEach(function (value, key) {
// iterates { 'one', 'a' }, { 'two', 'a' }, { 1, b }, { 2, 'b' }
});
map.forEachEntry(function (entry, key) {
// iterates {['one', 'two'], 'a' }, {[1, 2], 'b' }
});
var keys = map.keys(); // iterator with ['a', 'b']
keys.next().value; // 'a'
var values = map.values(); // iterator ['one', 'two', 1, 2]
map.clear(); // undefined
map.size; // 0
map.count; // 0
(The MIT License)
Copyright (c) 2013, Villa.Gao jky239@gmail.com; All rights reserved.