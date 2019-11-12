Multimap - Map which Allow Multiple Values for the same Key

Install

npm install multimap --save

Usage

If you'd like to use native version when it exists and fallback to polyfill if it doesn't, but without implementing Map on global scope, do:

var Multimap = require ( 'multimap' ); var m = new Multimap();

If the global es6 Map exists or Multimap.Map is set, Multimap will use the Map as inner store, that means Object can be used as key.

var Multimap = require ( 'multimap' ); Multimap.Map = ShimMap; var m = new Multimap(); var key = {}; m.set(key, 'one' );

Otherwise, an object will be used, all the keys will be transformed into string.

In Modern Browser

Just download the index.js as Multimap.js .

< script src = Multimap.js "> </ script > < script > var map = new Multimap([[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ]]); map = map.set( 'b' , 20 ); map.get( 'b' ); </ script >

Or use as an AMD loader:

require ([ './Multimap.js' ], function ( Multimap ) { var map = new Multimap([[ 'a' , 1 ], [ 'b' , 2 ], [ 'c' , 3 ]]); map = map.set( 'b' , 20 ); map.get( 'b' ); });

Browsers should support Object.defineProperty and Array.prototype.forEach .

API

Following shows how to use Multimap :

var Multimap = require ( 'multimap' ); var map = new Multimap([[ 'a' , 'one' ], [ 'b' , 1 ], [ 'a' , 'two' ], [ 'b' , 2 ]]); map.size; map.count; map.get( 'a' ); map.get( 'b' ); map.has( 'a' ); map.has( 'foo' ); map.has( 'a' , 'one' ); map.has( 'b' , 3 ); map.set( 'a' , 'three' ); map.size; map.count; map.get( 'a' ); map.set( 'b' , 3 , 4 ); map.size; map.count; map.delete( 'a' , 'three' ); map.delete( 'x' ); map.delete( 'a' , 'four' ); map.delete( 'b' ); map.size; map.count; map.set( 'b' , 1 , 2 ); map.size; map.count; map.forEach( function ( value, key ) { }); map.forEachEntry( function ( entry, key ) { }); var keys = map.keys(); keys.next().value; var values = map.values(); map.clear(); map.size; map.count;

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013, Villa.Gao jky239@gmail.com; All rights reserved.