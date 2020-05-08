Multiline tagged templates using a pipe
| to signal line start. No more crazy indent hacks.
npm install --save multiline-template
Using Tagged Template Literals, you use the pipe
| to signal where you want to line to actually start in the resulting string.
import multiline from 'multiline-template';
// or
const multiline = require('multiline-template');
const msg = multiline`
|first
|second
|third
|fourth
`;
console.log(msg);
first
second
third
fourth
It also indents interpolated values to the provided indention level
import multiline from 'multiline-template';
const part = multiline`
|second
|third
`;
const msg = multiline`
|first
| ${part}
|fourth
`;
console.log(msg);
first
second
third
fourth
The line will always start where you say, no matter how much indention comes before the pipe.
import multiline from 'multiline-template';
(function () {
(function () {
// there is actually a lot of excess indention
// before the pipes, but it is ignored!
const part = multiline`
|second
|third
`;
const msg = multiline`
|first
| ${part}
|fourth
`;
console.log(msg);
})();
})();
first
second
third
fourth
This was heavily inspired by Scala's multiline string pipe markers, though there are some differences e.g. how nesting works.
