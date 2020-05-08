Multiline tagged templates using a pipe | to signal line start. No more crazy indent hacks.

Install

npm install --save multiline-template

Usage

Using Tagged Template Literals, you use the pipe | to signal where you want to line to actually start in the resulting string.

import multiline from 'multiline-template' ; const multiline = require ( 'multiline-template' ); const msg = multiline ` |first |second |third |fourth ` ; console .log(msg);

first second third fourth

It also indents interpolated values to the provided indention level

import multiline from 'multiline-template' ; const part = multiline ` |second |third ` ; const msg = multiline ` |first | ${part} |fourth ` ; console .log(msg);

first second third fourth

The line will always start where you say, no matter how much indention comes before the pipe.

import multiline from 'multiline-template' ; ( function ( ) { ( function ( ) { const part = multiline ` |second |third ` ; const msg = multiline ` |first | ${part} |fourth ` ; console .log(msg); })(); })();

first second third fourth

Credit

This was heavily inspired by Scala's multiline string pipe markers, though there are some differences e.g. how nesting works.

:shipit: