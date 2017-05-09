Function to remove indentation in multi-lines template literals (string) based on the shortest indented line.
$ npm install multili
import multili from "multili"
multili(
`
This is a
multi-lines
string
`
)
// Will produce
/*
This is a
multi-lines
string
*/
multili(`
This is a
multi-lines
string
`)
// Will produce
/*
This is a
multi-lines
string
*/
multili(`
This is a
multi-lines
string
`)
// Will produce
/*
This is a
multi-lines
string
*/
You can also pass an array of lines instead of a string; in this case, the return value will also be an array.
multili([
" This is a",
" milti-line",
" string",
])
// Will produce
/*
[
"This is a",
" milti-line",
" string",
]
*/
$ npm test).