mul

multili

by Max Thirouin
1.1.0

Function to remove indentation in multi-lines template literals (string) based on the shortest indented line.

16

15

5yrs ago

1

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

multili

Unix Build status Code Coverage Version

Repo on GitHub Repo on GitLab Repo on BitBucket

Function to remove indentation in multi-lines template literals (string) based on the shortest indented line.

Installation

$ npm install multili

Usage

import multili from "multili"

multili(
  `
      This is a
        multi-lines
          string
  `
)

// Will produce
/*
This is a
  multi-lines
    string
*/

multili(`
  This is a
  multi-lines
    string
`)

// Will produce
/*
This is a
multi-lines
  string
*/


multili(`
      This is a
  multi-lines
    string
`)

// Will produce
/*
    This is a
multi-lines
  string
*/

You can also pass an array of lines instead of a string; in this case, the return value will also be an array.

multili([
  "        This is a",
  "          milti-line",
  "            string",
])

// Will produce
/*
[
  "This is a",
  "  milti-line",
  "    string",
]
*/

CONTRIBUTING

  • ⇄ Pull/Merge requests and ★ Stars are always welcome.
  • For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
  • Pull/Merge requests must be accompanied by passing automated tests ($ npm test).

CHANGELOG

LICENSE

