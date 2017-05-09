multili

Function to remove indentation in multi-lines template literals (string) based on the shortest indented line.

Installation

npm install multili

Usage

import multili from "multili" multili( ` This is a multi-lines string ` ) multili( ` This is a multi-lines string ` ) multili( ` This is a multi-lines string ` )

You can also pass an array of lines instead of a string; in this case, the return value will also be an array.

multili([ " This is a" , " milti-line" , " string" , ])

CONTRIBUTING