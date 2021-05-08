Extract comments from source files of various languages

Overview

multilang-extract-comments is a package for extracting comments from source-code. It is compatible with the extract-comments -package by Jon Schlinkert:

It provides an extended API, which allows you to extract comments not only from JavaScript files, but also from Python, C, Handlebars etc.

The module was originally forked from extract-comments, with the purpose to allow verb to extract jsdoc-like comments from file other than JavaScript-files. In the end, the module was a complete rewrite of the original module. Now the only common file is spec/javascript-spec.js which is more or less equal to Jon Schlinkert's extract-comments/test.js .

The primary targets are Handlebars-files, for documenting bootprint template-modules.

Example (JavaScript)

For the following string:

function aLineOfCode ( ) { } function anotherFunction ( ) { aLineOfCode() } anotherFunction()

and the following code

var comments = require ( 'multilang-extract-comments' )(string);

The variable comments now contains:

{ "1" : { "begin" : 1 , "end" : 4 , "codeStart" : 5 , "content" : "A javascript multiline-comment

with multiple lines

" , "info" : { "type" : "multiline" , "apidoc" : true }, "code" : "function aLineOfCode () {" }, "8" : { "begin" : 8 , "end" : 9 , "codeStart" : 10 , "content" : "A single line comments

More of it directly below

" , "info" : { "type" : "singleline" }, "code" : "function anotherFunction () {" } }

Also have a look at the usage example of extract-comments

Example (Handlebars)

For the following string:

Some code here

and the following code

var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string, { filename: 'handlebars.hbs'});

The variable comments now contains:

{ "1" : { "begin" : 1 , "end" : 4 , "codeStart" : 5 , "content" : "This is an example

of a handlebars multiline-comment.

" , "info" : { "type" : "multiline" }, "code" : "Some code here" } }

Example (Custom)

For the following string:

Function aLineOfCode { } Function anotherFunction () { Write-Output "test" } anotherFunction

and the following code

var options = { pattern : { name : 'Powershell' , nameMatchers : [ '.ps1' ], singleLineComment : [{ start : '#' }], multiLineComment : [{ start : '<#' , middle : '' , end : '#>' }] } } var comments = require ( 'multilang-extract-comments' )(string,options);

The variable comments now contains:

{ "1" : { "begin" : 1 , "end" : 4 , "codeStart" : 5 , "content" : "A powershell multiline-comment

with multiple lines

" , "info" : { "type" : "multiline" }, "code" : "Function aLineOfCode {" }, "8" : { "begin" : 8 , "end" : 9 , "codeStart" : 10 , "content" : "A single line comment

More of it directly below

" , "info" : { "type" : "singleline" }, "code" : "Function anotherFunction () {" } }

Also have a look at the usage example of extract-comments

API

TODO

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

see CONTRIBUTING.md

Changelog

see CHANGELOG.md

Author

Nils Knappmeier

License

Copyright © 2015-2017 Nils Knappmeier Released under the MIT license.