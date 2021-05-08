Extract comments from source files of various languages
multilang-extract-comments is a package for extracting comments from source-code. It is compatible with the
extract-comments-package by Jon Schlinkert:
It provides an extended API, which allows you to extract comments not only from JavaScript files, but also from Python, C, Handlebars etc.
The module was originally forked from extract-comments,
with the purpose to allow verb to extract jsdoc-like comments from file
other than JavaScript-files. In the end, the module was a complete rewrite of the original module. Now the only
common file is
spec/javascript-spec.js which is more or less equal to Jon Schlinkert's
extract-comments/test.js.
The primary targets are Handlebars-files, for documenting bootprint template-modules.
For the following string:
/**
* A javascript multiline-comment
* with multiple lines
*/
function aLineOfCode () {
}
// A single line comments
// More of it directly below
function anotherFunction () {
aLineOfCode()
}
anotherFunction()
and the following code
var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string);
The variable
comments now contains:
{
"1": {
"begin": 1,
"end": 4,
"codeStart": 5,
"content": "A javascript multiline-comment\nwith multiple lines\n",
"info": {
"type": "multiline",
"apidoc": true
},
"code": "function aLineOfCode () {"
},
"8": {
"begin": 8,
"end": 9,
"codeStart": 10,
"content": "A single line comments\nMore of it directly below\n",
"info": {
"type": "singleline"
},
"code": "function anotherFunction () {"
}
}
Also have a look at the usage example of
extract-comments
For the following string:
Some code here
and the following code
var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string, { filename: 'handlebars.hbs'});
The variable
comments now contains:
{
"1": {
"begin": 1,
"end": 4,
"codeStart": 5,
"content": "This is an example\nof a handlebars multiline-comment.\n",
"info": {
"type": "multiline"
},
"code": "Some code here"
}
}
For the following string:
<#
A powershell multiline-comment
with multiple lines
#>
Function aLineOfCode {
}
# A single line comment
# More of it directly below
Function anotherFunction () {
Write-Output "test"
}
anotherFunction
and the following code
var options = {
pattern: {
name: 'Powershell',
nameMatchers: ['.ps1'],
singleLineComment: [{ start: '#' }],
multiLineComment: [{ start: '<#', middle: '', end: '#>'}]
}
}
var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string,options);
The variable
comments now contains:
{
"1": {
"begin": 1,
"end": 4,
"codeStart": 5,
"content": "A powershell multiline-comment\nwith multiple lines\n ",
"info": {
"type": "multiline"
},
"code": "Function aLineOfCode {"
},
"8": {
"begin": 8,
"end": 9,
"codeStart": 10,
"content": "A single line comment\nMore of it directly below\n",
"info": {
"type": "singleline"
},
"code": "Function anotherFunction () {"
}
}
Also have a look at the usage example of
extract-comments
TODO
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
see CONTRIBUTING.md
see CHANGELOG.md
Nils Knappmeier
Copyright © 2015-2017 Nils Knappmeier Released under the MIT license.