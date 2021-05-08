openbase logo
Readme

multilang-extract-comments NPM version Build Status Coverage Status

Extract comments from source files of various languages

Overview

multilang-extract-comments is a package for extracting comments from source-code. It is compatible with the extract-comments-package by Jon Schlinkert:

It provides an extended API, which allows you to extract comments not only from JavaScript files, but also from Python, C, Handlebars etc.

The module was originally forked from extract-comments, with the purpose to allow verb to extract jsdoc-like comments from file other than JavaScript-files. In the end, the module was a complete rewrite of the original module. Now the only common file is spec/javascript-spec.js which is more or less equal to Jon Schlinkert's extract-comments/test.js.

The primary targets are Handlebars-files, for documenting bootprint template-modules.

Example (JavaScript)

For the following string:

/**
 * A javascript multiline-comment
 * with multiple lines
 */
function aLineOfCode () {
}

// A single line comments
// More of it directly below
function anotherFunction () {
  aLineOfCode()
}

anotherFunction()

and the following code

var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string);

The variable comments now contains:

{
  "1": {
    "begin": 1,
    "end": 4,
    "codeStart": 5,
    "content": "A javascript multiline-comment\nwith multiple lines\n",
    "info": {
      "type": "multiline",
      "apidoc": true
    },
    "code": "function aLineOfCode () {"
  },
  "8": {
    "begin": 8,
    "end": 9,
    "codeStart": 10,
    "content": "A single line comments\nMore of it directly below\n",
    "info": {
      "type": "singleline"
    },
    "code": "function anotherFunction () {"
  }
}

Also have a look at the usage example of extract-comments

Example (Handlebars)

For the following string:

Some code here

and the following code

var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string, { filename: 'handlebars.hbs'});

The variable comments now contains:

{
  "1": {
    "begin": 1,
    "end": 4,
    "codeStart": 5,
    "content": "This is an example\nof a handlebars multiline-comment.\n",
    "info": {
      "type": "multiline"
    },
    "code": "Some code here"
  }
}

Example (Custom)

For the following string:

<#
   A powershell multiline-comment
   with multiple lines
 #>
Function  aLineOfCode {
}

# A single line comment
# More of it directly below
Function anotherFunction () {
  Write-Output "test"
}

anotherFunction

and the following code

var options = {
  pattern: {
    name: 'Powershell',
    nameMatchers: ['.ps1'],
    singleLineComment: [{ start: '#' }],
    multiLineComment: [{ start: '<#', middle: '', end: '#>'}]
  }
}
var comments = require('multilang-extract-comments')(string,options);

The variable comments now contains:

{
  "1": {
    "begin": 1,
    "end": 4,
    "codeStart": 5,
    "content": "A powershell multiline-comment\nwith multiple lines\n ",
    "info": {
      "type": "multiline"
    },
    "code": "Function  aLineOfCode {"
  },
  "8": {
    "begin": 8,
    "end": 9,
    "codeStart": 10,
    "content": "A single line comment\nMore of it directly below\n",
    "info": {
      "type": "singleline"
    },
    "code": "Function anotherFunction () {"
  }
}

Also have a look at the usage example of extract-comments

API

TODO

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

see CONTRIBUTING.md

Changelog

see CHANGELOG.md

Author

Nils Knappmeier

License

Copyright © 2015-2017 Nils Knappmeier Released under the MIT license.

