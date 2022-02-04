This library defines common interfaces and low level building blocks for various interrelated multiformat technologies (multicodec, multihash, multibase, and CID). They can be used to implement custom base encoders / decoders / codecs, codec encoders /decoders and multihash hashers that comply to the interface that layers above assume.
This library provides implementations for most basics and many others can be found in linked repositories.
import { CID } from 'multiformats/cid'
import * as json from 'multiformats/codecs/json'
import { sha256 } from 'multiformats/hashes/sha2'
const bytes = json.encode({ hello: 'world' })
const hash = await sha256.digest(bytes)
const cid = CID.create(1, json.code, hash)
//> CID(bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea)
import * as Block from 'multiformats/block'
import * as codec from '@ipld/dag-cbor'
import { sha256 as hasher } from 'multiformats/hashes/sha2'
const value = { hello: 'world' }
// encode a block
let block = await Block.encode({ value, codec, hasher })
block.value // { hello: 'world' }
block.bytes // Uint8Array
block.cid // CID() w/ sha2-256 hash address and dag-cbor codec
// you can also decode blocks from their binary state
block = await Block.decode({ bytes: block.bytes, codec, hasher })
// if you have the cid you can also verify the hash on decode
block = await Block.create({ bytes: block.bytes, cid: block.cid, codec, hasher })
CIDs can be serialized to string representation using multibase encoders that implement
MultibaseEncoder interface. This library provides quite a few implementations that can be imported:
import { base64 } from "multiformats/bases/base64"
cid.toString(base64.encoder)
//> 'mAYAEEiCTojlxqRTl6svwqNJRVM2jCcPBxy+7mRTUfGDzy2gViA'
Parsing CID string serialized CIDs requires multibase decoder that implements
MultibaseDecoder interface. This library provides a decoder for every encoder it provides:
CID.parse('mAYAEEiCTojlxqRTl6svwqNJRVM2jCcPBxy+7mRTUfGDzy2gViA', base64.decoder)
//> CID(bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea)
Dual of multibase encoder & decoder is defined as multibase codec and it exposes
them as
encoder and
decoder properties. For added convenience codecs also
implement
MultibaseEncoder and
MultibaseDecoder interfaces so they could be
used as either or both:
cid.toString(base64)
CID.parse(cid.toString(base64), base64)
Note: CID implementation comes bundled with
base32 and
base58btc
multibase codecs so that CIDs can be base serialized to (version specific)
default base encoding and parsed without having to supply base encoders/decoders:
const v1 = CID.parse('bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea')
v1.toString()
//> 'bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea'
const v0 = CID.parse('QmdfTbBqBPQ7VNxZEYEj14VmRuZBkqFbiwReogJgS1zR1n')
v0.toString()
//> 'QmdfTbBqBPQ7VNxZEYEj14VmRuZBkqFbiwReogJgS1zR1n'
v0.toV1().toString()
//> 'bafybeihdwdcefgh4dqkjv67uzcmw7ojee6xedzdetojuzjevtenxquvyku'
This library defines
BlockEncoder,
BlockDecoder and
BlockCodec interfaces. Codec implementations should conform to the
BlockCodec interface which implements both
BlockEncoder and
BlockDecoder.
/**
* @template T
* @type {BlockCodec<0x0200, T>}
*/
export const { name, code, encode, decode } = {
name: 'json',
code: 0x0200,
encode: json => new TextEncoder().encode(JSON.stringify(json)),
decode: bytes => JSON.parse(new TextDecoder().decode(bytes))
}
This library defines
MultihashHasher and
MultihashDigest interfaces and convinient function for implementing them:
import * as hasher from 'multiformats/hashes/hasher')
const sha256 = hasher.from({
// As per multiformats table
// https://github.com/multiformats/multicodec/blob/master/table.csv#L9
name: 'sha2-256',
code: 0x12,
encode: (input) => new Uint8Array(crypto.createHash('sha256').update(input).digest())
})
const hash = await sha256.digest(json.encode({ hello: 'world' }))
CID.create(1, json.code, hash)
//> CID(bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea)
This library contains higher-order functions for traversing graphs of data easily.
walk() walks through the links in each block of a DAG calling a user-supplied loader function for each one, in depth-first order with no duplicate block visits. The loader should return a
Block object and can be used to inspect and collect block ordering for a full DAG walk. The loader should
throw on error, and return
null if a block should be skipped by
walk().
import { walk } from 'multiformats/traversal'
import * as Block from 'multiformats/block'
import * as codec from 'multiformats/codecs/json'
import { sha256 as hasher } from 'multiformats/hashes/sha2'
// build a DAG (a single block for this simple example)
const value = { hello: 'world' }
const block = await Block.encode({ value, codec, hasher })
const { cid } = block
console.log(cid)
//> CID(bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea)
// create a loader function that also collects CIDs of blocks in
// their traversal order
const load = (cid, blocks) => async (cid) => {
// fetch a block using its cid
// e.g.: const block = await fetchBlockByCID(cid)
blocks.push(cid)
return block
}
// collect blocks in this DAG starting from the root `cid`
const blocks = []
await walk({ cid, load: load(cid, blocks) })
console.log(blocks)
//> [CID(bagaaierasords4njcts6vs7qvdjfcvgnume4hqohf65zsfguprqphs3icwea)]
blockcodec-to-ipld-format converts a multiformats
BlockCodec into an
interface-ipld-format for use with the
ipld package. This can help bridge IPLD codecs implemented using the structure and interfaces defined here to existing code that assumes, or requires
interface-ipld-format. This bridge also includes the relevant TypeScript definitions.
By default, no base encodings (other than base32 & base58btc), hash functions,
or codec implementations are included exposed by
multiformats, you need to
import the ones you need yourself.
|bases
|import
|repo
base16
multiformats/bases/base16
|multiformats/js-multiformats
base32,
base32pad,
base32hex,
base32hexpad,
base32z
multiformats/bases/base32
|multiformats/js-multiformats
base64,
base64pad,
base64url,
base64urlpad
multiformats/bases/base64
|multiformats/js-multiformats
base58btc,
base58flick4
multiformats/bases/base58
|multiformats/js-multiformats
|hashes
|import
|repo
sha2-256,
sha2-512
multiformats/hashes/sha2
|multiformats/js-multiformats
sha3-224,
sha3-256,
sha3-384,
sha3-512,
shake-128,
shake-256,
keccak-224,
keccak-256,
keccak-384,
keccak-512
@multiformats/sha3
|multiformats/js-sha3
identity
multiformats/hashes/identity
|multiformats/js-multiformats
murmur3-128,
murmur3-32
@multiformats/murmur3
|multiformats/js-murmur3
blake2b-*,
blake2s-*
@multiformats/blake2
|multiformats/js-blake2
|codec
|import
|repo
raw
multiformats/codecs/raw
|multiformats/js-multiformats
json
multiformats/codecs/json
|multiformats/js-multiformats
dag-cbor
@ipld/dag-cbor
|ipld/js-dag-cbor
dag-json
@ipld/dag-json
|ipld/js-dag-json
dag-pb
@ipld/dag-pb
|ipld/js-dag-pb
dag-jose
dag-jose
|ceramicnetwork/js-dag-jose
Licensed under either of
Unless you explicitly state otherwise, any contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the work by you, as defined in the Apache-2.0 license, shall be dual licensed as above, without any additional terms or conditions.